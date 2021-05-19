Court list for May 19, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Jamie Zach, 47, to Wendi Schulz, 47. Jerad Larsen, 43, to Jennifer Vavra, 44. Brandon Rezac, 41, to Brione Walters, 36. Tyler Jacot, 30, to Lindsay Steinkamp, 31. Brent Anderson, 34, to Paula Martens, 31. Colin Janitscheck, 27, to Alyssa Leathers, 27. Matthew Proffitt, 23, to Krista Wurdinger, 24.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Karina Barajas v. Marco Barajas. Arturo Provencio v. Diana Provencio. Sarah Steinmeyer v. Joshua Schmidt. Jesse Kittelson v. Melissa Kittelson.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Derek Horacek, 29, La Crosse, Kansas, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 33 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Marlon H. Lugo-Cordon, mechanical amusement device violation, $250, costs.
Stevey L. Hatch, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Hector E. Escobar-Perez, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Vidal A. Aguirre-Jimenez, commercial motor vehicle license violation, $100, costs.
Arachelys M. Chavez-Correa, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Alexis J. Wright, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Douglas Gates, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Liborio Gallardo-Valdivia, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $500, costs.
Derek Wegener, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Thomas Goettsch-Cutsinger, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 90 days in jail with credit for 17 days served, costs.
Skyles A. Kinkaid, minor in possession, $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Kenny McCallum, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Miguel Hernandez Jr., driving under the influence, driving during revocation, $1,000, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Pedro P. Garcia-Wilson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Lejames J. Wilson, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Dana K. Webb, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, 5 days in jail, $50, costs.
Nathan D. Love, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Tremain M. Monroe, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Alyssa N. Johnson, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), possession of marijuana, $800, 3 days in jail, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, 120 hours’ community service, costs.
Kobe W. Thompson, age misrepresentation to obtain liquor, $300, costs.
Dylan A. Ahlman, age misrepresentation to obtain alcohol, $500, costs.
Isaac H. Hysell, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.
Alyssa S. Meyer, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
David E. Kinnan, criminal mischief ($500-$1,499), 22 days in jail with credit for 22 days served, costs.
Tammy J. Kamler, theft ($0-$500), $250, costs.
Troy D. Chaney, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Connor H. Plummer, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
McKenzie C. Jensen, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Jennifer Burgos-Rodriguez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Madisyn E. Swanson, third-degree assault, 3 days in jail, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Tony J. Bettin, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Capital One Bank v. Reynaldo Hernandez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,830.84, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Heather Koenig Cleveland, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,999.43, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Samantha L. Suhr, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $206.46, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Jonathan W. Zima, $25, costs. Britt Pendergrast Dacorte, $75, costs. Dismell Palmer Serpa, $75, costs. Charlie A. Vega, $75, costs. Andrew W. Roland, $75, costs. Ruben Lorenzana Jr., $25, costs. Tristan J. Haight, $25, costs. Vanessa C. Centeno, negligent driving, expired in-transit decal, $200, costs. Kathryne R. Daniel, $25, costs. Joshua D. Arlt, $20, costs. Michael J. Carnes, $25, costs. Maria Del Pila Ferro-Soto, $25, costs. Dane L. Kruger, $75, costs.
Other citations
Angel A. Ibarez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Tristan R. Graham, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Pablo Cabrales-Huerta, load securement violation, $100, costs. Tammy J. Kamler, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. John E. Nelson, following too closely, $50, costs. Miguel Cereceda-Sanchez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Nicholas W. Archer, following too closely, $50, costs. Theodore I. Reeg Jr., failure to yield right of way when turning, $25, costs. Gerald D. Ferris, following too closely, $50, costs. Jose M. Acosta, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.