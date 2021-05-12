Court list for May 12, 2021

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk's Office

Marriage Licenses

Kevin Jenkins Jr., 37, to Cindy Cooper, 31. Carter Tegeler, 28, to Paige Taylor, 27. Scott Kuk, 41, to Nicole Hrabanek, 35.

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce

Brian Brasch v. Patty Brasch. Kristy Brown v. John Brown.

Madison County District Court

Criminal case judgments

Gabriel Casimiro-Garcia, third-degree assault, 165 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 165 days served, costs.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Matthew J. Callahan, driving under suspension, possession of K2, $400, costs.

Barry M. Wallin, disturbing the peace, $300, costs.

Dana K. Webb, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $325, costs.

Sebastian D. Newcombe, disorderly conduct, $50, costs.

Linda Bartholomew, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, failure to appear, $700, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Devin D. Delgado, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $600, costs.

Jonathan W. Walter, criminal mischief, $300, costs.

Andrez S. Espitia, second-degree criminal trespassing, careless driving, no motorcycle helmet, $200, costs.

Aaron C. Jackson, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.

Gavin R. Ferris, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Adrian Avalos, unlawful throwing of fireworks, $150, costs.

Juan C. Vetter, third-degree assault, $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.

Michiel L. McNemar, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.

Adrian J. Berg, open alcohol container, speeding, $75, costs.

Andrew K. Wilson, no proof of insurance, no proof of ownership, no valid registration, $225, costs.

Joseph R. Hamilton, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.

Joe A. Kleve, disturbing the peace, $200, costs.

Luke A. Larson, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.

Veronica Mann, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Sheila J. Reyna, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Mark A. Lovett, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Michael L. Danh, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Elena Flores, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Joshua P. Pacha, careless driving, $100, costs.

Ronald L. Behnke, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Elena Flores, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.

Matthew R. Jung, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

April Brown, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $275, costs.

Joshua M. Lyons, failure to appear, littering, $150, costs.

Michael R. Schleicher, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Chandra D. Gilliard, driving under suspension, $150, costs.

Adam J. Mittelstaedt, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.

Justin W. Waugh, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Carl R. Tenney, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.

Marque L. Van Fleet, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.

Donneceia D. McFarland, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $225, costs.

Nathan E. Gerdes, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Felony cases bound over to district court

Esaul J. Castillo, possession of methamphetamine.

City ordinance violations

Jose A. Roman, failure to return library materials.

The Office Bar, failure to pay occupation fees, $200, costs.

Stevey L. Hatch, failure to return library materials.

Maria L. Reese, no pet license, cross-breed violation, $65, costs.

Civil case judgments

Credit Management Services v. Kayla Hauger, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $898.02, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Daniel Anderson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $364.53, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Justin Hahn, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $617.18, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management v. Shyanne McCuiston, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $4,248.32, costs.

Speeding violations

Carlos Gonzalez, $75, costs. Omar A. Lovo, no operator’s license, $275, costs. Natalie M. Jarecke-Ramos, $25, costs. Neleigh S. Kovar, $75, costs. Alheli Oregel, $25, costs.

Ashlynn M. Schwartz, no operator’s license, $200, costs. Tanner C. Bollig, $125, costs. Patricio C. Opico, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Jonathon D. Fountain, fictitious plates, $125, costs. Juan C. Lopez-Aparicio, $25, costs.

Crystal Maldonado, $75, costs. Raquel L. Wright, $75, costs. Jade J. Henery, $25, costs. Debra J. Wurdinger, $25, costs. Jamie L. Bonilla, $75, costs.

Yasmany Pena-Acosta, $125, costs. Marc A. Long, $75, costs. Jessica A. Wickersham, $75, costs. Jorge Torres, $125, costs. Christian J. Peterson, $75, costs.

Other citations

Alyonna B. Habhab, no valid registration, $26.30, costs. Jarodo A. Rhynes, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Roberto Alonzo-Jimon, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Grace R. Bitney, no valid registration, $25, costs. Joshua M. Lyons, pedestrian violation, $10, costs.

Khumbo Chiniko, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Stevin J. Hasler, negligent driving, $75, costs. Leroy G. Hart, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Evelyn Vonkampen, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Zachary J. Wade, no motorcycle helmet, $50, costs.

Jessica K. Swantek, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Ingris M. Saravia-Mejia, $25, costs. Kent L. King Daniels, following too closely, $50, costs. Nancy K. Hoshaw, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Carlos Rodriguez-Alarcon, failure to yield right of way, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.

Thomas A. Miles, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Ryan J. Brenden, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Alexandra Corona, no valid operator’s license, no seat belt, $100, costs. Connor T. Delancey, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Krista S. Dybdal, no valid registration, $25, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

Tags

In other news

Court list for May 12, 2021

Court list for May 12, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Bankruptcies for May 12, 2021

Bankruptcies for May 12, 2021

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

+3
Hawks sweep Ellsworth, advance to second round

Hawks sweep Ellsworth, advance to second round

Northeast came out of the gate flat but quickly adjusted to win game 2 of its NJCAA Region XI opening-round series against Ellsworth Community College 11-3. The Hawks completed a sweep of the Panthers and advanced past the first round for the second straight tournament.