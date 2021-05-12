Court list for May 12, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Kevin Jenkins Jr., 37, to Cindy Cooper, 31. Carter Tegeler, 28, to Paige Taylor, 27. Scott Kuk, 41, to Nicole Hrabanek, 35.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Brian Brasch v. Patty Brasch. Kristy Brown v. John Brown.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Gabriel Casimiro-Garcia, third-degree assault, 165 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 165 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Matthew J. Callahan, driving under suspension, possession of K2, $400, costs.
Barry M. Wallin, disturbing the peace, $300, costs.
Dana K. Webb, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $325, costs.
Sebastian D. Newcombe, disorderly conduct, $50, costs.
Linda Bartholomew, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, failure to appear, $700, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Devin D. Delgado, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $600, costs.
Jonathan W. Walter, criminal mischief, $300, costs.
Andrez S. Espitia, second-degree criminal trespassing, careless driving, no motorcycle helmet, $200, costs.
Aaron C. Jackson, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Gavin R. Ferris, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Adrian Avalos, unlawful throwing of fireworks, $150, costs.
Juan C. Vetter, third-degree assault, $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Michiel L. McNemar, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Adrian J. Berg, open alcohol container, speeding, $75, costs.
Andrew K. Wilson, no proof of insurance, no proof of ownership, no valid registration, $225, costs.
Joseph R. Hamilton, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Joe A. Kleve, disturbing the peace, $200, costs.
Luke A. Larson, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Veronica Mann, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Sheila J. Reyna, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Mark A. Lovett, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Michael L. Danh, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Elena Flores, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Joshua P. Pacha, careless driving, $100, costs.
Ronald L. Behnke, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Elena Flores, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Matthew R. Jung, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
April Brown, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $275, costs.
Joshua M. Lyons, failure to appear, littering, $150, costs.
Michael R. Schleicher, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Chandra D. Gilliard, driving under suspension, $150, costs.
Adam J. Mittelstaedt, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.
Justin W. Waugh, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Carl R. Tenney, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Marque L. Van Fleet, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Donneceia D. McFarland, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $225, costs.
Nathan E. Gerdes, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Esaul J. Castillo, possession of methamphetamine.
City ordinance violations
Jose A. Roman, failure to return library materials.
The Office Bar, failure to pay occupation fees, $200, costs.
Stevey L. Hatch, failure to return library materials.
Maria L. Reese, no pet license, cross-breed violation, $65, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Kayla Hauger, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $898.02, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Daniel Anderson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $364.53, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Justin Hahn, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $617.18, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management v. Shyanne McCuiston, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $4,248.32, costs.
Speeding violations
Carlos Gonzalez, $75, costs. Omar A. Lovo, no operator’s license, $275, costs. Natalie M. Jarecke-Ramos, $25, costs. Neleigh S. Kovar, $75, costs. Alheli Oregel, $25, costs.
Ashlynn M. Schwartz, no operator’s license, $200, costs. Tanner C. Bollig, $125, costs. Patricio C. Opico, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Jonathon D. Fountain, fictitious plates, $125, costs. Juan C. Lopez-Aparicio, $25, costs.
Crystal Maldonado, $75, costs. Raquel L. Wright, $75, costs. Jade J. Henery, $25, costs. Debra J. Wurdinger, $25, costs. Jamie L. Bonilla, $75, costs.
Yasmany Pena-Acosta, $125, costs. Marc A. Long, $75, costs. Jessica A. Wickersham, $75, costs. Jorge Torres, $125, costs. Christian J. Peterson, $75, costs.
Other citations
Alyonna B. Habhab, no valid registration, $26.30, costs. Jarodo A. Rhynes, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Roberto Alonzo-Jimon, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Grace R. Bitney, no valid registration, $25, costs. Joshua M. Lyons, pedestrian violation, $10, costs.
Khumbo Chiniko, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Stevin J. Hasler, negligent driving, $75, costs. Leroy G. Hart, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Evelyn Vonkampen, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Zachary J. Wade, no motorcycle helmet, $50, costs.
Jessica K. Swantek, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Ingris M. Saravia-Mejia, $25, costs. Kent L. King Daniels, following too closely, $50, costs. Nancy K. Hoshaw, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Carlos Rodriguez-Alarcon, failure to yield right of way, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.
Thomas A. Miles, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Ryan J. Brenden, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Alexandra Corona, no valid operator’s license, no seat belt, $100, costs. Connor T. Delancey, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Krista S. Dybdal, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.