Court list for March 31, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses
Jesston Osborn, 25, to Jennifer Ogan, 37. Cole McDonald, 24, to Lauren Shannon, 26.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Laura Everett v. Gregory Everett. John Arnold v. Korinna Arnold. Chad Kingham v. Christina Kingham.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Cody R. Granfield, 34, 317 Sherwood Lane, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for 76 days served, costs.
Francisco Hernandez, 40, Omaha, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Alexander M. Monson, 24, Foley, Minnesota, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 147 days served, costs.
Marsean A. Edwards, 21, Madison County Jail, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, third-degree domestic assault, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 30 days served, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Ronald P. Bowers, 49, Plainview, sex offender registration violation, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 18 to 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 15 days served, costs.
Lupita S. Hernandez, 27, Las Vegas, Nevada, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 36 days served, costs.
Cameron J. Catlett, 35, Central City, possession of a controlled substance, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Breyton M. McCrady, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Katrina Limonta-Arias, animal at large, pet license violation, $65, costs.
Victor Hernandez-Gonzalez, driving during revocation, 7 days in jail, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Bryce A. Philbrick, driving under suspension, 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Tristan Bernhardt-Mieure, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Anthony I. Zarate, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Tabitha R. Coleman, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license suspended for 180 days, revoked for 6 months, costs.
Ellie L. Moeller, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Norma B. Hernandez, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Devin L. Bruggeman, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Ethan B. Anderson, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Ashley J. Berney, careless driving, $100, costs.
Tyler A. Micek, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Justine A. Plugge, animal at large, $15, costs.
Janice J. Finkral, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Brian E. Reyna, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Amadu L. Bah, possession of marijuana, second-degree criminal trespassing, 2 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, $300, costs.
Siara A. Thompson, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Jeffrey J. Cox, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Jodey R. Cech, driving under suspension, 4 days in jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Hunter K. Voecks, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
City ordinance violations
Anette J. Hansen, failure to return library materials, $63.92 restitution, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Adam Crapson, assault of an officer/health care professional.
Billy A. Castillo, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jodee Classen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $264.58, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Fabian Veliz, Madison, plaintiff awarded $4,788.15, costs.
L.F. Noll v. Bobby Jo M. Eck, Yankton, plaintiff awarded $2,029.33, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Manuel Batista, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,306.06, interest, fees, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Anna Morabito, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $560.14, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding V. Karen Sheaks, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $915.58, costs.
Crown Asset Management v. Casey Sebert, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,160.13, costs.
First National Bank of Omaha v. James P. Kraus, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $7,313.12, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Douglas L. Hartman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,965.70, interest, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Chad J. Bryant, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $348.19, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Gina R. Wacker, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,394.09, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Regina Maurer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $209, interest, fees, costs.
Mark D. Albin v. Jekel M. Douglas, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,544.11, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Michele M. Sanchez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $355.98, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Caley Carnahan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $400, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Maribel Gonzalez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $218.87, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Payge Poulsen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $176.50, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Emily Steadman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $322.81, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. John P. Amaro, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,857.72, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Branden M. Ruge, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $134.09, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Devin M. Rommers, Madison, plaintiff awarded $340.68, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Rosa M. Martinez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,047.31, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Joshua Ellenberger, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,297.87, costs.
Speeding violations
Ashley L. Brandt, $75, costs. Audrey M. Kyncl, $25, costs. Samantha J. Freiburghouse, $25, costs. Brandon L. Koeppe, $25, costs. Gabriel Costante, $25, costs.
Gabryel M. Dahlkoetter, disobey traffic control device, $225, costs. Brandon J. Fulsaas, $25, costs. Fernando Rosas, $26, costs. Natina L. Mitchell, $125, costs. Evan J. Aschoff, $75, costs.
Colton D. Nuttelman, $25, costs. Nathaniel A. Doud, $75, costs. Thalia Rodriguez-Herrera, $75, costs. Ramsey D. Jensen, $75, costs. Jenna M. Gilmore, $75, costs.
Other citations
Amanda Cruz, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Theron Bowers, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs. Jacob A. Laska, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Tyler J. Garbers, inoperable lights, $25, costs. Matti L. Watson, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Natalie James, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Alexander Mrsny, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Thomas W. Eacker III, no valid registration, $25, costs. Sheila J. Reyna, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Doug Hartman, unlawful parking, $50, costs.
Deborah J. Rose, no valid registration, $25, costs. Eric D. McCovery Sr., unlawful parking, $50, costs. Kaytee J. Freiberg, following too close, $50, costs. Gregory D. Parkins, no valid registration, $25, costs. Gavin R. Ferris, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Makayla K. Ekross, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kayla De La O, unsafe backing, $26, costs. Chelsea L. Carman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Xacjare J. Rath, no valid registration, $25, costs. Chelsea M. Musquiz, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Glen W. May, improper turn, $25, costs. Edison Sierra-Delgadillo, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Christian C. Heiderman, stop sign violation, $75, costs. John D. Halsey, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kayla J. Conant, improper turn, $25, costs.
David J. Hawk, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Shannon L. Luna, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Miguel A. Perez-Diaz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Lisa J. Neal, unsafe backing, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.