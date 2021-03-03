Court list for March 3, 2021

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk's Office

Marriage Licenses

Austin Moore, 37, to Grace Fitzgerald, 32.

Madison County District Court

Criminal case judgments

Deborah L. Brandt, 48, Norfolk, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 45 days served, costs.

Dillon L. White, 28, Pierce, driving under the influence — third offense, $1,000, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.

Cheri M. Thornton, 57, 803 S. 12th St., possession of a controlled substance, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 44 days served, costs.

Dennis C. Sheaks, 37, Norfolk, possession of a controlled substance, 13 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 28 days served, 12 months’ probation, costs.

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce: Kacy McManaman v. Martin McManaman.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Orin O. Saul, open alcohol container, $50, costs.

Jacob L. Hopp, open alcohol container, $50, costs.

Judson A. Dupree, third-degree assault, 90 days in jail, costs.

Justin L. Lawson, no valid registration, $25, costs.

Dillon E. Perry, driving under suspension, 5 days in jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.

David M. Rhodes, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Karen A. Bright, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, theft, $1,000, 92 days in jail with credit for 14 days served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.

Douglas L. Wendell, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Carol R. Zessin, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Monica R. Moore, open alcohol container, $50, costs.

Tyler C. Van Schoiack, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Joshua M. Lyons, second-degree trespassing, 11 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.

Terrell C. Starr, false reporting, $150, costs.

Henry J. Nabors, second-degree trespassing, 23 days in jail with credit for 23 days served, costs.

Jay L. Ahrenholtz, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Alysha A. Anderson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Brenda C. Ibarra, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Chad A. Campbell, attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, $500, costs.

Felony cases bound over to district court

Markiah M. Armstrong, first-degree assault.

Civil case judgments

Professional Choice Recovery v. Prudencio Capetillo, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $180, fees, costs.

Accredited Collection Service v. Amanda Loewe-Hasebroock, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $510.13, costs.

L.F. Noll v. Albert J. Ponder Jr., Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,877.95, costs.

General Service Bureau v. David L. McIntosh, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $2,693, fees, costs.

ARL Credit Services v. Michael J. Brandenburger, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $299.51, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Joanne Perrin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,014.21, interest, fees, costs.

ARL Credit Services v. David A. Radford, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $393.70, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Aren Christ and Brandi L. Christ, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $514.85, interest, fees, costs.

Speeding violations

Kay L. McKay, $75, costs. Jennifer Burgos-Rodriguez, $200, costs. Rayunna M. Moore, $75, costs. Michael R. Tidwell, $75, costs. Bradlee W. Carls, $75, costs.

Samantha J. Harrison, $125, costs. Cody A. Spray, $75, costs. Jacob A. Wachtel, $75, costs. Veronica L. Olnes, $25, costs. Gabriel Sanchez-Maldonado, $125, costs.

Bailey K. Kessner, $75, costs. Christina A. Bellavia, $25, costs. Jeff A. Bear, $200, costs. Haley Nugent, $125, costs. Daniel P. Meyer, $75, costs; Gage A. Tighe, $20, costs.

Other citations

Christopher L. Hinkelman, possession of a CMV radar detector, no trip permit, $65, costs. Chase S. Martens, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Luke R. Stueve, no valid registration, $25, costs. Shady R. Abbott, fictitious plates, no registration in vehicle, $75, costs. Adrian Sanchez, unlawful parking, $25, costs.

Erin E. Kumm, negligent driving, $75, costs. Jodee M. Classen, no valid operator’s license, no valid registration, $100, costs. Haylea E. Nelson, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Lindsay Johnson, no valid registration, $25, costs. Stephanie L. Cohn, following too close, $50, costs.

Jaden T. Eddy, careless driving, $100, costs. Margarita M. Ramos, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Bart A. Schumacher, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Ricardo Ramos-Escalera, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Angela M. Simpson, failure to yield right of way when turning, $25, costs.

Danielle F. Swenson, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Robert O. Bates Jr., stop sign violation, $75, costs. Joyce L. Dvorak, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Alicia Godinez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

