Court list for March 24, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Francisco Villa, 29, to Jasmine Villalobos, 29.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Sarah Rinkol v. John Rinkol. Jennifer Adle v. Jeffrey Adle. Elizabeth Jacobo v. Fermin Jacobo. Matthew Hopper v. Tiffany Hopper. Seth Kimble v. Susana Kimble. Ashley Schueller v. Clark Schueller.
Criminal case judgments
Steven M. Sanderford, 28, 800 N. Eighth St., attempt of a Class III or IIIA felony, 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Tabitha L. Crawford, 35, 707 S. 11th St., attempt of a Class IV felony, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 31 days served, costs.
Mateo Pablo-Ajualip, 35, Madison County Jail, attempt of a Class II felony, incest, 18 to 23 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 280 days served, costs.
Marlin A. Smith Jr., 20, Omaha, false reporting, 12 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 12 days served, costs.
Jesse Nitz, 37, 316 W. Indiana Ave., possession of a controlled substance, 36 months’ probation, costs.
Norman N. Ironthunder, 42, Madison County Jail, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, 1 year and 90 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Scott D. Wiedeman, 43, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., second-degree assault, 2 to 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 108 days served, costs.
David M. Rhodes, 30, 107 W. Pasewalk Ave., possession of a controlled substance, theft, 1 year and 3 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 50 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Eric D. Wilson, burglary.
Criminal case judgments
Isaiah Garcia-Martinez, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Zaiden Settje, negligent driving, provisional operator’s permit violation, curfew violation, $165, costs.
Roy D. Freudenburg, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Meliza Maura-Castillo, second-degree criminal trespassing, $200, $750 restitution, costs.
Dismel Palmer-Serpa, second-degree criminal trespassing, $200, $750 restitution, costs.
Jedd C. Broberg, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Britney Alvarado-Maciel, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Xavier W. Hobbs, zero tolerance violation, $100, license impounded for 30 days, costs.
Connor A. Napier, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Connor H. Plummer, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jared L. Rossman, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 12 months’ probation, 120 hours’ community service, license revoked for 12 months, costs.
Luis A. Sanchez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Brissa S. Santillan, failure to appear, animal at large, no pet license, no rabies license, $145, costs.
Cole S. Pritchett, urinating in public, $50, costs.
Latoya J. Van Duzer, theft, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, $750, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Daniel R. Bush Jr., leaving the scene of an accident, $500, 7 days in jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Kaden M. Knoell, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Shady R. Abbott, disorderly conduct — fighting, failure to appear, $150, costs.
Israel V. Morales-Perez, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Timothy B. Johnson, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Jodey R. Cech, driving under the influence, $500, 10 days in jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Julie L. Hermsen, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 90 days in jail, 18 months’ probation, 240 hours’ community service, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Shealynn N. Palmer, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Sutton M. Bellar, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Tomas Simaj-Luis, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Valory M. Reese, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jason S. Pakan, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Eric J. Jones, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Joshua S. Schmidt, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Marisol Sanchez, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Tiffany O’Meara, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Corwin M. Latchie, false reporting, $200, costs.
Cody P. Fletcher, no proof of insurance, speeding, $175, costs.
Caroline Sischo, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Lindsay Lueschen, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Alyssa S. Meyer, no proof of insurance, $150, costs.
Michelle M. Allison, no pet license, $15, costs.
City ordinance violations
Ashlee A. Kopejtka, failure to return library materials, $25.95 restitution, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Norman R. Downes, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $380.50, interest, fees, costs.
Velocity Investments v. Jose L. Sanchez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $4,231.62, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Marc Dietz, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $10,156.98, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Dianne Emerson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,883.11, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Rosanne Smith, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $2,654.41, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Rebecca M. Pelster, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $589.41, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Samantha L. Suhr, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $797, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Randy Gonzalez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $713.89, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Hollie M. James, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $661.17, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Dakota C. Venneman, $75, costs. Anna B. Hrabanek, $75, costs. Michael Calvillo Jr., $25, costs. Dan S. Denkinger, $25, costs. Ethan B. Anderson, $75, costs.
Nicholas K. Vetick, $75, costs. Jorge E. Rocha-Mendez, $75, costs. Jase Q. Vail, $25, costs. Carli K. Clark, $25, costs. Trevor J. Borgmann, failure to use seatbelt, $50, costs.
Tomas Herrera, $75, costs. Peyton Barker, $25, costs. Caleb J. Jeppesen, $75, costs. Shawna B. Hausmann, $25, costs. Nathan D. McIntosh, $20, costs.
Chase R. Osborn, $75, costs. Dino A. Alai, $75, costs. Logan M. Bleick, $25, costs. Lance A. Borer, $25, costs. Tristan R. Ahlers, $25, costs.
Avery I. Rosales-Rodriguez, $75, costs. Alan J. Schieffer, $75, costs. David R. Clements, $75, costs. Ben A. Ramirez-Lomeli, $75, costs.
Other citations
Jacob L. Werkmeister, commercial motor vehicle brake violation, $50, costs. Kyle L. Pasewalk, inoperable lights, $25, costs. Jennifer I. Schafer, no valid registration, $25, costs. Alfredo Kruppa-Herrera, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Alexander J. Kuhl, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Elizabeth Ellis, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Julio C. Gastelum, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Marcus M. Teten, careless driving, $100, costs. Tammy J. Kamler, careless driving, $100, costs. Christopher J. Klug, unlawful parking, $50, costs.
Ana B. Rosales, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Yinaidis Batista, no valid registration, $25, costs. John P. Andrew, unsafe backing, $25, costs. April J. Engelbart, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Safaa I. Mohammed, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Cassie J. Haddix, no valid registration, $25, costs. Victor Alejandro, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Lyle L. Marotz, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Kristin K. Ironthunder, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Dustin M. Durio, stop sign violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs.
Noe Chapa, stop sign violation, no valid registration, $100, costs. Kristine A. De Bilzan, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Julian L. Tuttle, stop sign violation, hand-held wireless communication violation, $275, costs. Logan L. Bussey, following too closely, $50, costs. Robert C. Peter, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
* * *
