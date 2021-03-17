Court list for March 17, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses
Travis Bull, 35, to Travis Breisch, 30. Molly Daniell, 29, to Angela Bailey, 31. Sean Craig, 45, to Logan Anderson, 32. James Shores, 32, to Joy Herian, 31. Christopher Avery, 41, to Chelsie Weatherholt, 30.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Adam Becker v. Amber Becker.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Francisco E. Lavadi, assault by a confined person.
Criminal case judgments
Coppertop Construction, begin construction without permit, building code violation, $1,458.60 restitution, costs.
Corey A. Flood, first-degree criminal trespassing, 8 days in jail with credit for 8 days served, costs.
Evaristo Velez-Vazquez, third-degree assault, $1,000, 20 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Christian D. Petersen, hunting violation, $150, costs.
Victor Hernandez-Gonzalez, driving under the influence – second offense, $500, 45 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Jason J. Schade, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Taurino Valdivieso-Perez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Julio A. Gallegos-Melchor, driving under the influence – second offense, $500, 30 days in jail, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Ryadale D. Murray, driving under the influence, driving without ignition interlock, $750, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Dacee K. Hall, driving under suspension, minor in possession, $750, costs.
Alfonso Salvardo-Turquiz, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Matthew A. Sieck, disturbing the peace, 7 days in jail, costs.
Alfonso Guzman-Oliveros, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Erika Jimenez-Castillo, no operator’s license, $150, costs.
Adriana Orozco, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jesse L. Cochran, no operator’s license, $100, costs.
Alex Cabrera, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Benjamin L. Beard, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Lucas A. Helgoth, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Samantha J. Brouhard, commit child abuse negligently, $250, costs.
Travis J. Lewis, driving under the influence, $500, 8 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Tyler J. Zimmerman, driving under revocation, $500, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
John Pishek, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – second offense, $1,000, 90 days in jail with credit for 24 days served, 27 months’ probation, license revoked for 24 months, costs.
Isaac A. Hysell, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Arlynn W. Knudsen, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Brenda Mercado, assault by mutual consent, $400, costs.
Marquis D. Granville contribute to delinquency of child, 45 days in jail, costs.
Rafael Mendez-Barrera, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Jace A. Miller, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Nicole D. Sykes, attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, $200, costs.
Michael W. Thibodeau, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Handel Chiong, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Michelle A. Alder, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Elian Nava, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.
Rashid Perry, driving under the influence, obstructing a peace officer, $500, 22 days in jail with credit for 21 days served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Melissa L. Clinch, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Corwin M. Latchie, false reporting, $200, costs.
Johnny J. Max, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $225, costs.
Andrew K. Wilson, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Rusty J. Hoffman, driving under the influence, $500, 10 days in jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Jackeline Martinez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Brandon M. Terry, failure to return library materials, $124.93 restitution, costs.
Civil case judgments
T & M Electric v. Tristan Streeter, Pilger, plaintiff awarded $6,245.91, interest, costs.
Accounts Management v. Austin A. Davis, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,843.28, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Aneya Correa-Mora, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,022.52, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Christina K. Jaras-Thackston, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $135, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Ronald G. Hunter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,203.93, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Shane E. Labenz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,179.64, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Carlos E. Cortes-Nolazco, $25, costs. Jasmine Velez, $25, costs. Rachel Hernando, $200, costs. Isaac H. Hysell, $125, costs. Christian A. Gastelum, $75, costs.
Robert O. McCue, $75, costs. Cesar A. Figueroa, $20, costs. Keith A. Roberts, $20, costs. Robert K. Raeside, $25, costs. Rita M. Roenfeldt, $75, costs.
Deann M. McKinley, $25, costs. Michael E. Lauters, $75, costs. Paige A. Wambold, $200, costs. Brione J. Walters, $75, costs. Brandon Aguirre, $75, costs.
Other citations
Angel Hernandez, $75, costs. Adam S. Hardisty, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kendra A. Warren, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tristan D. Goracke, careless driving, $100, costs. Potter L. Alexander, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
Quinten Nelson-Moles, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Austin T. Miller, no headlights, $25, costs. Soledad Montalvo-Tovar, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kayla R. Spaulding, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Alejandro Lopez-Santos, unlawful parking, $50, costs.
Martha Camarillo, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Benjamin T. Grashorn, negligent driving, $75, costs. Leigha M. Borgmann, driving on wrong side of divided highway, improper left turn, $50, costs. William D. Ptacek, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Owen B. Ash, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Zayde Tauil, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Elizabeth A. Fertig, following too closely, $50, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport