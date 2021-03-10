Court list for March 10, 2021

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk's Office

Marriage licenses

Taylor Wennekamp, 27, to Ciara Kilpatrick, 23. Casey Sebert, 36, to Ashley Sullivan, 37. Kelvin Bonner, 34, to Shelby McManigal, 26.

Madison County District Court

Criminal case judgments

Rachel L. Menish, 24, 309 Oakbrook Drive, attempt of a Class IV felony, 85 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 62 days served, costs.

Karina R. Dieter, 49, 301 S. Eighth St., possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a Class IV felony, 1 year and 90 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 38 days served, costs.

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce: Christine Sharp v. John Sharp.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Dale L. Grant, third-degree assault, 45 days in jail, costs.

Skyler A. Rodekohr, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $225, costs.

Sheila J. Reyna, disorderly conduct – fighting, $50, costs.

Marsean A. Edwards, third-degree domestic assault, 9 months in jail with credit for 4 days served, costs.

Lindsey M. Pihlgren, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Ivy D. Alvarado, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.

Iliana M. Cardona, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.

Joseph Israde, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.

Keriann K. Denney, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

Jordan A. Schaller, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

Angel Monroe, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Shaquille Moniz, driving under suspension, 4 days in jail with credit for 4 days served, costs.

Shelby R. Cole, negligent driving, $75, costs.

Sara A. Sohl, burning violation, failure to appear, $200, $685 restitution, costs.

Maria Y. Karakatsanis, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Brent A. Janzen, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Valory M. Reese, no operator’s license, $75, costs.

Yesenia Delgado, driving under suspension, $150, costs.

Ann E. Carstens, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

James R. Lauters, urinating in public, $50, costs.

Dakota L. McGraw, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.

John M. Lewis, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.

Kolten D. Bulin, no proof of insurance, speeding, $225, costs.

John J. Langhorst, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.

Brandie K. Leon, minor in possession, $300, costs.

Rachel L. Lambley, third-degree domestic assault, 14 days in jail with credit for 14 days served, costs.

Felony cases bound over to district court

Rebecca L. Levine, possession of a controlled substance.

Civil case judgments

LVNV Funding v. Katelyn Paustian, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $615.48, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Charlie Simons, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $641, interest, fees, costs.

Cavalry SPV I v. Julio W. Monterroso, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,077.17, costs.

General Service Bureau v. Krista Snodgrass, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,334.40, fees, costs.

Accredited Collection Service v. Brittni K. Pospisil, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $994.55, costs.

ARL Credit Services v. Sonia Centeno, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,419.79, interest, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Loakeem C. Jackson, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,176.79, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Mary K. Dionicio, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $146.45, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Amy R. Montoya, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $912.20, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Mariah M. Thompson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $213.16, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Jessenia Hernandez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $496.18, interest, fees, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Christina Gray, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $948.03, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Johnie Mann, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $434.77, interest, fees, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Daniel D. Debord, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $930.78, costs.

Midland Funding v. Sebastiana Vargas, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,461.06, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Maria D. Tapia, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $479, interest, fees, costs.

Speeding violations

Carlos D. Flores, $75, costs. Luis F. Gallegos-Martinez, $75, costs. Roshawna K. Kesting, $25, costs. Asjah Z. Jordan, $25, costs. Randall P. Siecke, $25, costs.

Roberto Avendano, $25, costs. Ashley D. Harlow, $20, costs. Desiree L. Gallatin, $20, costs. Robert D. Jenkins, $25, costs. Walker J. Barnes, $25, costs.

Turner B. Korth, $25, costs. Nicole R. Bernhardt, $75, costs. Thomas A. Burr III, $75, costs. Laisha M. Winter, $25, costs.

Other citations

Tristan L. Carstens, no valid registration, $25, costs. Brandon D. Grevson, yield sign violation, $75, costs. Albert A. Cox, yield sign violation, $75, costs. Barry Allemang, unlawful parking, failure to appear, $75, costs. Adriana L. Orozco, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.

Jorge U. Soto-Enriquez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Daniel Hollis, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Jesse A. Jacobo, no valid registration, $25, costs. Brayan Tapia-Guerrero, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Colleen A. Bluehorse, motor vehicle operator’s license violation, $25, costs.

Jennifer M. Newman, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Luis Sanchez, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Nicholas C. Barnes, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Garvin D. Witt, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Ronald E. Robertson, unsafe backing, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.

Angela M. Chavez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jose R. Gonzalez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Katelyn E. McGill, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jesse A. Jacobo, no valid registration, $25, costs. Cody W. Ellwanger, negligent driving, $75, costs.

Bradley R. Bussey, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Troy M. Brooks, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kendra J. Liibbe, expired plates, $25, costs. Hannah C. Henery, expired plates, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Mindy R. Schroeder, stop sign violation, $75, costs.

William A. Hulten, improper turn, $25, costs. Roger D. Lubke, no valid registration, $25, costs. Drue I. McMahon, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jacob M. Briard, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kellen F. Kubes, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.

Jenny L. Spencer, following too closely, no seatbelt, $75, costs. Lydia E. Gilmore, failure to yield right of way when turning, $25, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

Tags

In other news

Court list for March 10, 2021

Court list for March 10, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Avoid using power tools next week

Avoid using power tools next week

One of the most dangerous weeks of the year is coming upon us. You may want to take a couple days off next week and stay in your bed with your covers over your head as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins Sunday at 2 a.m.

+11
Northeast volleyball squad sweeps Ellsworth

Northeast volleyball squad sweeps Ellsworth

Even though Northeast Community College continues what has been a season-long search for consistency on the volleyball court, the Hawks put together enough of that quality in their play to sweep Ellsworth Community College Tuesday evening — winning all three sets by scores of 25-22.

The best time of the year

The best time of the year

Even though my birthday falls on the first day of spring each year, which should make spring my favorite season, it for some reason isn’t. This is the time of new life as plants begin to grow and everything starts to turn green. Flowers start to bloom and it signals the end of the school yea…

Summer is family time

Summer is family time

My favorite season is summer. The most obvious reason being the hot weather. I do not appreciate the chilly weather that the other seasons bring. I prefer to be warm and not have to worry about layering and bringing warm clothes. The season also brings many perks with its warm climate. Such …

St. Mary's eyes deep tourney run

St. Mary's eyes deep tourney run

Upsets, blowouts and nail-biters fill the air in Lincoln every year. Schools from around the state come to make history and hang up a banner.