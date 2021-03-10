Court list for March 10, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses
Taylor Wennekamp, 27, to Ciara Kilpatrick, 23. Casey Sebert, 36, to Ashley Sullivan, 37. Kelvin Bonner, 34, to Shelby McManigal, 26.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Rachel L. Menish, 24, 309 Oakbrook Drive, attempt of a Class IV felony, 85 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 62 days served, costs.
Karina R. Dieter, 49, 301 S. Eighth St., possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a Class IV felony, 1 year and 90 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 38 days served, costs.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Christine Sharp v. John Sharp.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Dale L. Grant, third-degree assault, 45 days in jail, costs.
Skyler A. Rodekohr, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $225, costs.
Sheila J. Reyna, disorderly conduct – fighting, $50, costs.
Marsean A. Edwards, third-degree domestic assault, 9 months in jail with credit for 4 days served, costs.
Lindsey M. Pihlgren, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Ivy D. Alvarado, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Iliana M. Cardona, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Joseph Israde, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Keriann K. Denney, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Jordan A. Schaller, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Angel Monroe, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Shaquille Moniz, driving under suspension, 4 days in jail with credit for 4 days served, costs.
Shelby R. Cole, negligent driving, $75, costs.
Sara A. Sohl, burning violation, failure to appear, $200, $685 restitution, costs.
Maria Y. Karakatsanis, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Brent A. Janzen, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Valory M. Reese, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Yesenia Delgado, driving under suspension, $150, costs.
Ann E. Carstens, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
James R. Lauters, urinating in public, $50, costs.
Dakota L. McGraw, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
John M. Lewis, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Kolten D. Bulin, no proof of insurance, speeding, $225, costs.
John J. Langhorst, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.
Brandie K. Leon, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Rachel L. Lambley, third-degree domestic assault, 14 days in jail with credit for 14 days served, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Rebecca L. Levine, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Katelyn Paustian, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $615.48, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Charlie Simons, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $641, interest, fees, costs.
Cavalry SPV I v. Julio W. Monterroso, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,077.17, costs.
General Service Bureau v. Krista Snodgrass, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,334.40, fees, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Brittni K. Pospisil, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $994.55, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Sonia Centeno, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,419.79, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Loakeem C. Jackson, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,176.79, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Mary K. Dionicio, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $146.45, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Amy R. Montoya, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $912.20, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Mariah M. Thompson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $213.16, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jessenia Hernandez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $496.18, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Christina Gray, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $948.03, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Johnie Mann, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $434.77, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Daniel D. Debord, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $930.78, costs.
Midland Funding v. Sebastiana Vargas, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,461.06, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Maria D. Tapia, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $479, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Carlos D. Flores, $75, costs. Luis F. Gallegos-Martinez, $75, costs. Roshawna K. Kesting, $25, costs. Asjah Z. Jordan, $25, costs. Randall P. Siecke, $25, costs.
Roberto Avendano, $25, costs. Ashley D. Harlow, $20, costs. Desiree L. Gallatin, $20, costs. Robert D. Jenkins, $25, costs. Walker J. Barnes, $25, costs.
Turner B. Korth, $25, costs. Nicole R. Bernhardt, $75, costs. Thomas A. Burr III, $75, costs. Laisha M. Winter, $25, costs.
Other citations
Tristan L. Carstens, no valid registration, $25, costs. Brandon D. Grevson, yield sign violation, $75, costs. Albert A. Cox, yield sign violation, $75, costs. Barry Allemang, unlawful parking, failure to appear, $75, costs. Adriana L. Orozco, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Jorge U. Soto-Enriquez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Daniel Hollis, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Jesse A. Jacobo, no valid registration, $25, costs. Brayan Tapia-Guerrero, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Colleen A. Bluehorse, motor vehicle operator’s license violation, $25, costs.
Jennifer M. Newman, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Luis Sanchez, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Nicholas C. Barnes, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Garvin D. Witt, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Ronald E. Robertson, unsafe backing, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.
Angela M. Chavez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jose R. Gonzalez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Katelyn E. McGill, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jesse A. Jacobo, no valid registration, $25, costs. Cody W. Ellwanger, negligent driving, $75, costs.
Bradley R. Bussey, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Troy M. Brooks, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kendra J. Liibbe, expired plates, $25, costs. Hannah C. Henery, expired plates, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Mindy R. Schroeder, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
William A. Hulten, improper turn, $25, costs. Roger D. Lubke, no valid registration, $25, costs. Drue I. McMahon, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jacob M. Briard, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kellen F. Kubes, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Jenny L. Spencer, following too closely, no seatbelt, $75, costs. Lydia E. Gilmore, failure to yield right of way when turning, $25, costs.
* * *
