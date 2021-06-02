Court list for June 2, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Seth Wilmes, 26, to Malerie Hixson, 25. Steven Travers Jr., 36, to Tessa Nelson, 39. Bryce Sovereign, 22, to Allison Miller, 23. Shane Stevens, 36, to Shandy Walbert, 27. John Lorenzen, 29, to Jenna Paulson, 26. Levi Stueve, 26, to Jaime Finecy, 24.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Shania Nanga v. Kewende Nanga. Rajeanna Regalado v. Gustavo Regalado. Amanda Kittle v. Jacob Kittle.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Dustin A. Shepherd, 35, 1700 N. Victory Road, third-degree assault of an officer, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Arlyn J. Primeaux, 26, 916 Woodhurst Drive, No. 17, attempted possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 43 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Gabriel Gonzales, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Gabriel Sanchez-Maldonado, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Mariah E. Zessin, disturbing the peace, $200, costs.
Lawrence W. Walz, age misrepresentation to obtain alcohol, $250, costs.
Lukas Boykin, driving under the influence — third offense, $1,000, 30 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, 36 months’ probation, license revoked for 3 years, costs.
Neptali Ramirez, minor in possession, possession of marijuana, $550, costs.
Stephanie D. Perez, driving under suspension, $85, costs.
Skyler A. Rodekohr, third-degree domestic assault, 14 days in jail with credit for 14 days served, costs.
James P. Howe, driving during revocation, $200, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Adam M. Babl, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Hayley A. Valadez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Angel D. Rodriguez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Miguel Hernandez Jr., possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Dale B. Jessen, driving under the influence, $500, 10 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Devin Rommers, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Blake D. Kitto, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Larry G. Weyhrich, animal neglect, $25, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Sonia G. Centeno, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $407.50, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Seth Maggio, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $826.50, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Penny Keller, Madison, plaintiff awarded $876.89, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Douglas Hartman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $882.66, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Brittni K. Pospisil, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $620.09, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Desmond Q. Tenors, Wayne, plaintiff awarded $2,970.90, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Michael D. Brozek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $367.95, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Tanya K. Bowman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $249.48, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Amanda J. Loewe-Hasebroock, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $189.27, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Eric J. Venable, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $8,085.05, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Curtis D. Hart, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $717.13, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Sandra O’Reilly, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $619.13, costs.
Speeding violations
Colton W. Teneyck, $75, costs. Alexander Garcell, $125, costs. Eduardo Rodas-Andres, $25, costs. Cassidy Rieken, $25, costs. Spencer M. Mannes, $25, costs. Joshua Laliberte Merrill, $75, costs. Allan J. Olander, $75, costs. Aimee J. Anderson, $25, costs. Madison T. Noonan, $75, costs. Brendee R. Reinke, $25, costs. Noah A. Knievel, $125, costs. Gabriel Magana-Corona Jr., $75, costs. Kevin J. Voecks, $75, costs.
Other citations
Ariel C. Pablo, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Hugo Sanchez, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Tobias P. Jochum, no valid registration, $25, costs. Hector Portillo-Valencia, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Yoel Martinez-Pradera, no valid registration, fictitious plates, $50, costs.
Patricia A. Brudigan, following too closely, $50, costs. Samuel Zazueta-Felix, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Nicolas A. Valdez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Brandin J. McAllister, no valid registration, $25, costs. Parker M. Anderson, no headlights, $25, costs.
Edwin J. Bossard, following too closely, $50, costs. Jennifer M. Hines, no proof of ownership, $50, costs. Tabitha H. Naranjo, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Loretta K. Munter, unsafe backing, $25, costs. David A. Maggart, negligent driving, $75, costs.
