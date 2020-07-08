Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Robert Layton, 30, to Leanne Downes, 25. Calvin Frisch, 26, to Allison Davis, 25. Bryce Widhalm, 33, to Anne Rose Wemhoff, 33.
Madison County District Court
Domestic Cases Filed
Filing for divorce: Leslie Venegda v. Armel Venegda.
Criminal case judgments
Daisy Gonzalez, 21, Madison, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 60 days served, $500, $268.62 in restitution, license revoked for 2 years, costs.
Jesse White, 28, 1107 Southern Drive, delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of a controlled substance, 4 to 6 years in jail with credit for 69 days served, costs.
Tyson Tilden, 30, Madison, criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear, false imprisonment, child abuse, 11 months in jail with credit for 62 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Riley Thompson, 36, Sumner, charged with driving under the influence (refusal to test) – fourth offense.
Jessica Centeno, 27, 303 S. Sixth St., charged with accessory to a felony.
Richard Domsch, 45, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Dustin Shephard, 35, 1700 N. Victory Road, charged with two counts of assault of an employee of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Matthew Rose, 34, no address listed, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Greg Goeden, 41, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Criminal case judgments
Garrett Fisher, 21, $100, license revoked for 30 days, costs.
Robert Berg, 60, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Kyler Jahnke, 22, two counts of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 90 days in jail with credit for 3 days served, costs.
Heh Tu, 32, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Debra Arcoren, 28, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Tyler Thompson, 38, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), transporting a child while intoxicated, 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $1,000, license revoked for 1 year, probation, costs.
Nicole Roubideaux, 35, theft of services, driving under revocation, $387, costs.
James Thompson, 35, second-degree forgery, 16 days in jail with credit for 17 days served, costs.
Cutter Anderson, 21, shoplifting, $250, costs.
Dustin Shephard, 35, third-degree sexual assault, 30 days in jail.
Elriana Jennings, 23, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Mikhail Behnke, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $544.89, interests, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services, v. Jeff Foster, Deana Foster, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $144.84, interest, costs, fees.
Cavalry SPV I v. John Marshall, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,053.16, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Edward Gordon, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,412.21, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jared Hamilton, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $293.75, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Twila Lee, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $217.25, interest, costs, fees.
Hauge Associates v. Sonya Olson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $505.94, interest, costs, fees.
ARL Credit Services v. David and Jetta Goswick, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $326, interest, costs, fees.
ARL Credit Services v. Jaime Martinez and Erika Ramirez, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $3,173, interest, costs, fees.
Small claims
Noah Knievel, Norfolk, v. John Dieter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $767.62.
City ordinance violations
Rorigo Castellano, Norfolk, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Jamy Garden, Norfolk, disturbing the peace, $25, costs.
Demetrius Johnson, Norfolk, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Quintin Cowling, Norfolk, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Zolana Costello, Norfolk, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Speeding violations
Breanna N. Johnson, $25, costs. Hayden Scott, Norfolk, $75, costs. Darren Thomas, Bennington, $75, costs. Cole Shanks, Norfolk, $75, costs.
David Ramsay, Norfolk, $25, costs. Emily Fischer, Elgin, $75, costs. Brian Larson, Norfolk, $75, costs. Edward Hansen, Newman Grove, $25, costs.
Maria Cervantes, Columbus, $75, costs. Thomas Brewer, Verdigre, $25, costs. Tyler Hulse, Norfolk, $25, costs. Desiree Reeves, Lincoln, $75, costs.
Abraham Larson, Stanton, $75, costs. Jaylene Miller, Norfolk, $75, costs. Kevin Cruz Garcia, Madison, $75, costs. Richard Parton, Stanton, $75, costs.
Other citations
Justice Starman, Norfolk, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Jose Garcia, Norfolk, driving prohibited vehicle on road, $75, costs. Dennis White, Pierce, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Cesar Figueroa, Madison, traffic signal violation, $400, costs.
Susana Figueroa, Norfolk, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Aaron Wims, Norfolk, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.