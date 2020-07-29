Court list for July 29, 2020

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Lincoln Schindler, 44, to Olivia Urwiller, 40. Paul Nuñez, 26, to Halie Ahlman, 24. Marcus Matthews, 43, to Andrea Peter, 41. Bradley Beed, 45, to Jennifer Wells, 46. Kevin Brockhaus, 53, to Carrie Riggle, 51.
Madison County District Court
Domestic Cases Filed
Filing for divorce: Jesse Thomas v. Angela Thomas. Shanessa Pitikul v. Catarino Hernandez. Angelina Silva v. Francisco Garcia. Brandi Christ v. Aren Christ.
Criminal case judgments
Michael Pojar, 42, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation with credit for 90 days served, costs.
Steven Holeton, 45, Norfolk, 30 days in jail, 18 months’ probation, 60 days in jail with credit for 2 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Dylon Sickels, 28, 1107 S. Fifth St., operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 30 days served, costs.
Kevin Broberg, 49, 3204 E. Norfolk Ave., possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 9 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, $350, costs.
Destiny Hixson, 24, 203 S. Ninth St., 60 days in jail with credit for 23 days served.
Roy Coffman, 59, 204 N. Eighth St., 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived with credit for 12 days served.
Bo McGraw, 33, 408 E. Braasch Ave., possession of a controlled substance, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 28 days served, costs.
Katherine Welter, 32, Norfolk, possession of a stolen firearm, attempted possession of a stolen firearm, 6-9 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 146 days served, costs.
Noel Sandoval, 23, no address listed, 2 years and 90 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 117 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Cisco Rhinehart, 26, 916 Syracuse Ave., No. 7, failure to appear, 120 days in jail, costs.
Dylan White, 19, no address listed, attempted theft, 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 49 days served, 12 months postrelease supervision, costs.
James McNatt II, 38, no address listed, attempted assault by a confined person, 9 months in jail with credit for 57 days served, costs.
Ellis Cournoyer, 39, Madison, possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation, 515 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 9 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Melissa A. Woodruff-Valdez, charged with driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – third offense.
Amjad Tahir Almusa, charged with assault of an employee of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Rick C. Stoffer, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, use of property to violate drug laws.
Jacob S. Wiese, charged with two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Carlos A. Zazueta-Arellano, possession of a controlled substance.
Criminal case judgments
Jerry E. Kohlhof, driving under the influence, 10 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Angela C. Houdek, shoplifting, $250, costs.
Malcolm U. Ekeh, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, 10 days in jail with credit for 7 days served.
Dustin T. Wright, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $600, probation, costs.
Kei’dron T. King, disturbing the peace, $300, costs.
Odell Bowens Jr., leaving the scene of a property damage accident, $250, costs,
Kyler D. Jahnke, third-degree assault, 4 days in jail, costs.
Ciara I. Wright, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Ryan Forth, Madison, plaintiff awarded $441.47, interest, costs, fees.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Johnny Gallegos, St. Joseph, Missouri, plaintiff awarded, $8,094.08, costs.
Cavalry SPV I v. Trish A.Wood, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,083.03, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Juan Reynaga, Madison, plaintiff awarded $321.55, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Mariah Thompson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $332.74, interest, costs, fees.
ARL Credit Services v. Michael Pohlen, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $283.75, interest, costs, fees.
Midland Funding v. Brendalee Pearson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $802.82, costs.
BC Services V. Gloria Juracek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,562.53, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Deanna Maslonka, Kevin Maslonka, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded costs, fees.
Statewide Collection v. Daniel Prokopec, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,601.95, interest, costs fees.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Angie Ternus, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,134.53, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Zakeri Hookstra, North Sioux City, South Dakota, plaintiff awarded $348, interest costs, fees.
Absolute Resolutions Invest v. Paul Domsch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,304.59, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Gage Christie, Grand Island, plaintiff awarded $1,731.12, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Adam Warburton, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,535.30, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Andrea Williams, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $864, interest, costs, fees.
Unifund CCR v. Elvamarie Dutra, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $504.22, costs.
City ordinance violations
Tonia Raisor, Gayville, South Dakota, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Zachariah P. Karr, Norfolk, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $200, costs.
Speeding violations
David Serrano, Norfolk, $75, costs. Morgan Sudbeck, Norfolk, $200, costs. Samantha Aguilar, Norfolk, $25, costs. Francisco Lopez, Norfolk, $75, costs. Robert Hayes, Norfolk $25, costs.
Karen Hanson, Norfolk, $50, costs. Arnoldo Palacios, Columbus, $125, costs. Lacy Hunsaker, Columbus, $200, costs. Hannah Gorgmann, Norfolk, $125, costs. Erin Allen, Ainsworth, $75, costs.
Bridget Henn, Omaha, $75, costs. Rachel Fuxa, Columbus, $125, costs. Mark Weidner, Norfolk, $25, costs. Robert Sobotka, Norfolk, $75, costs. Sage Stolpe, Magnet, $125, costs.
Shane Viergutz, Norfolk, $25, costs. Gustavo Gazoria, Madison, no valid registration, no operator’s license, failure to use seatbelt, $150, costs. Shawn Jones, San Angelo, Texas, $200, costs. Boris Valle Gonzalez, Madison, $75, costs. Denyisbeth Andrade Nantarojanaporn, $125, costs. Mandy Board, Stanton, $125, costs.
Other citations
Seath Tellinghusen, Norfolk, unsafe backing, $25, costs. John Lowe, Newcastle, $50, costs. Laura Haley, Norfolk, $75, costs. Jennifer Bullard, Baxter, Iowa, nonresident violation, $25, costs. Joseph Burrows, Wayne, CMV (brakes, lights inoperable), $200, costs. Jana Kramer, Norfolk, unsafe backing, $125, costs.
Douglas Chicas, Madison, no operator’s license, operating ATV without authorization, $125, costs. Denise Schuchman, Stanton, $25, costs. Jose Bojorquez, Norfolk, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Carol Hahlbeck, Ewing, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Jesus Mendez, Alliance, two counts of overweight single axle, $100, costs.
Jordan Parks, Norfolk, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Destiny Barge, no address listed, following too closely, $50, costs. Ismael Rivera Moya, Tilden, hunting or fishing without a permit, $100, costs. Martin Santiago Jr., Norfolk, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Vincent Guzman, Norfolk, excessive noise, $25, costs. Eduardo Cisneros, Columbus, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Leroy Carlson, Orchard, improper lane change, $25, costs. Carol Severa, Norfolk, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.