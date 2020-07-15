Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Kevin Malena, 57, to Connie Legate, 59. Jorge Rodriguez, 26, to Leah Anderson, 25. Austin Calkins, 26, to Karli Hellbusch, 24. Adam Dreger, 31, to Gonzalo Amescua, 45. Jeffrey Williams, 46, to Amy Thalken, 48. Cody Wylie, 27, to Alisa Ganz, 29. Dillon Dittman, 24, to Lauren Childress, 20.
Madison County District Court
Domestic Cases Filed
Filing for divorce: Charles Dizmang v. Darlene Dizmang. Molly Bradley v. Darrel Bradley. Kaitlyn Maertins v. Austin Maertins. Francisco Arredondo v. Bertha Rodriguez.
Criminal case judgments
Christopher Wallace, 111 Gold Strike Drive, No. 3, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, careless driving, driving under suspension, 8 months in jail with credit for 25 days served, $100, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Riley J. Hamilton, 22, charged with possession of heroin (10 to 27 grams).
Juan A. Loya, 30, charged with possession of methamphetamine, third-degree domestic assault.
Criminal case judgments
Preston T. Gilpin, 24, driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, probation, costs.
Austin M. Brady, 20, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Seth L Maggio, 36, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, costs.
Nathan T. Brandt, 27, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Jennifer L Norman, 49, breathing, inhaling or drinking certain compounds, $300, costs.
Eugene T. Wright Jr., 47, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Serena Menendez, 18, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Meryria N. Wiedeman, 35, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Sierra A. Sloan, 23, third-degree assault, $300, costs.
Jolyn M. Eatherton, 302 E. Kaneb Road, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Leonardo Lopez Jr., 19, minor in possession, probation, costs.
David M. Davis, 41, attempted Class I misdemeanor, 60 days in jail, costs.
Summer Minshall, 25, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tidiane Conde, 27, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, $300, costs.
Jordan A. Sims, 20, assault by mutual consent, $1,000, costs.
Kirstie J. Koch, 26, driving under the influence, 7 days in jail, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Tyler J. Bredvick, 24, driving under the influence – second offense, 30 days in jail, $500, license revoked for 18 months, ordered not to drive for 45 days, costs.
Taija Y. Riley, 21, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Christopher G. Wallace, 30, failure to appear, 10 days in jail.
Malory L. Classen, 33, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Tahashaye T. Canty-Neely, 30, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – second offense, 1 year in jail with credit for 1 day served, $1,000, license revoked for 2 years, costs.
Andrew G. James, 27, theft, 14 days in jail, costs.
Dacee K. Hall, 19, reckless driving, $300, license impounded for 30 days, probation, costs.
Carolyn K. Williamson-Seifert, 56, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, probation, costs.
Shelby R. Ruppert, 28, driving under the influence – second offense, 10 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 18 months, probation, costs.
Elizabeth Feller, Beemer, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Civil case judgments
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Samantha Barnes, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $1,108.27, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Marife Manansala, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $567, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Faith Metzler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $212.46, interest, costs, fees.
Accredited Collection Service v. Adam Crawford, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,175.59, costs.
Crown Asset Management v. Ramiro Alarcon, Madison, plaintiff awarded $7,315.53, costs.
Cavalry SPV v. Leland Lynch, Norfolk, $758.86, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Paul Kellen, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $227.14, interest, costs, fees.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Aaron Calder, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $285.80, interest, costs, fees.
General Collection v. Anthony Deichmann, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,116.41, costs, fees.
General Collection v. Derrek Cocchiarella, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $357.82, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Melissa Seevers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $384.41, interest, costs fees.
Midland Credit Management v. Daniel Luken, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,362.35, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Blake Sohl, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $387.23, interest, costs fees.
Credit Bureau Services v, Josh Schacher, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $516.60, interest, costs, fees.
Accredited Collection Service v. Roxanne Fox, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,048.70.
Midland Credit Management v. Felix Espinosa, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $847.49, costs.
Credit Bureau Service v. Steven Shuller, Madison, plaintiff awarded costs.
Credit Management Services v. Anna Wood, Lindsay, plaintiff awarded costs.
Credit Management Services v. Vilma Gomez, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $12,851.87, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Richard Winters, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,840, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Thomas Kelly, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $600, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. April Yracheta, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $639.65, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Ghisella Dvorak, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $239.33, interests, costs, fees.
City ordinance violations
Tyson Wendell, 303 Beverly Road, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Speeding violations
Katie Schaefer, Norfolk, $25, costs. Daniel Roberts, Stanton, $75, costs. Jamie Sachez Alejo, Norfolk, $200, costs. Todd Tighe, Norfolk, $75, costs. Michael Bach, Norfolk, $25, costs.
Russell Boggs, Norfolk, $25, costs. Jennifer London-Gobel, Norfolk, $25, costs. Lahoma Krick, Primrose, $75, costs. Michael Nunez, Norfolk, $75, costs. Audrey Kyncl, $75, costs.
Alexis German Castellanos, Norfolk, $125, costs. Logan McConnell, Clearwater, $75, costs. Michael Danny, Norfolk, $75, costs. Justin Wilkinson, Tilden, $75, costs. Kevin Gray, Norfolk, $75, costs.
Timothy Huyck, Omaha, $25, costs. Cesar Figueroa, Norfolk, $400, costs. Makayla Hansen, South Sioux City, $75, costs. Patricia Skokan, Winside, $25, costs. Melissa Klug, Battle Creek, $25, costs.
Other citations
Aspien Otteman, Atkinson, no valid registration, no proof of ownership, $75, costs. Jose Perez Serafin, Norfolk, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Kyle Bolich, Columbus, $75, costs. Joshua Hart, Norfolk, negligent driving, $75, costs.
Andrew Zessin, Madison, traffic signal control violation, $75, costs. Robert Woestman, Swisher, Iowa, CMV brake, $50, costs. Mike Baldwin, Norfolk, CMV cargo tank violation, $100, costs. Sinesio, Faustino-Dominguez, Norfolk, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Brenda Jones, Howells, failure to yield, $25, costs. Daniel Wheadon, Benson, Arizona, following too closely, $50, costs. Mason Frew, Norfolk, unlawful display of plates, $50, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.