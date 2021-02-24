Court list for Feb. 24, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses:
Jason Boone, 50, to Sheila Renschler, 50.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Jason L. Thomas, 35, Madison, attempt of a Class III felony, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Brenda Fuentes-Cuellar v. Jose Arias-Quir. Cheri Carlson v. Chad Carlson.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Shaun B. Jenkins, third-degree domestic assault, 60 days in jail with credit for 35 days served, costs.
Allen G. Butterfield, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Yoel San Pedro-Brito, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Jazz M. Buttaro, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Steve J. Simonson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Beau N. Austin, reckless driving, $500, costs.
James A. Black, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Freya R. Gandert, attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, $300, costs.
Terry J. Vassar, attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, $500, costs.
Skyler Rodekohr, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Ivan Capetillo, leaving the scene of an accident, $250, costs.
Ronnell D. Swain, third-degree assault, $500, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Jose A. Rivera, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, costs.
Desiree M. Williams, minor in possession, $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Dana K. Webb, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Aldo J. Garcia, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jessica R. Arredondo, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.
Melissia S. Kiepke, theft, $1,000, 2 days in jail, $300 in restitution, costs.
Coty R. Payne, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Anthony J. Bruhn, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Sarah E. Nogrady, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Amadu L. Bah, attempt of a Class II misdemeanor, $250, 90 days in jail, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Kiera M. Wright, theft, $250, $27.13 in restitution, costs.
Abby J. Sonthana, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Wendy J. Hortman, no proof of insurance, no proof of ownership, $150, costs.
Eduardo M. Sandoval, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Krystin E. Appel, failure to return library materials, $57.95 in restitution, costs.
Civil case judgments
Midland Credit Management v. Eric J. Venable, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,623.43, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Joshua Johnston, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,975.51, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Paul Domsch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,687.73, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kaitlyn Dirkschneider, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,400.46, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Katie Roach, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded court costs.
Credit Management Services v. Sonya Olson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,326.34, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Brian Tichota, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $425, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Hugo Sanchez, $25, costs. Benjamin Ohmer, $200, costs. Turner N. Jussel, $25, costs. Hannah R. Johnson, $25, costs. Justin M. Kuta, $25, costs.
Timothy S. Neuhaus, $75, costs. Keyton A. Frisch, $25, costs. Maria A. Wittler, $10, costs. Raquel L. Wright, $25, costs. Freddy E. Alvarez, $25, costs.
Kurt A. Wittler, $25, costs. Samuel Ventura-Perez, $125, costs. George A. Jackson, $75, costs. Austin Wickett, $75, costs. Jason J. Etjen, $75, costs. Jolyn M. Eatherton, $75, costs. Jenna L. Hatfield, $25, costs.
Other citations
Dayna James, no valid registration, $25, costs. Pamela L. Burns, stop sign violation, expired in-transit decal, $125, costs. Leslie C. Millan, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Molly Meysenburg, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Tanner Dozler, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Kylie A. Beard, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Joshua J. Bettenhausen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ryan Sorensen, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Lisa D. Story, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Mark T. Hauser, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Nancy Sardinas, no valid registration, $25, costs. Olga L. Gonzalez-Ramirez, no valid operator’s license, traffic control signal violation, $150, costs. Torey L. Benson, no operator’s license, improper lane change, no seatbelt, $75, costs. Michael S. Deck, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Marion E. Geyer, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Kyle S. Fuchtman, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Daniele J. Sleister, failure to yield right of way when turning, $25, costs. Heidi M. Syslo, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Sheila Chavez-Correa, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Lisbet Gonzalez-Rodriguez, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.
Todd D. Benda, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Travis W. Rasmussen, improper lane change, $25, costs. Angel Ayala, no valid registration, $25, costs. Austin B. Freeman, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
