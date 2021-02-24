Court list for Feb. 24, 2021

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk's Office

Marriage licenses:

Jason Boone, 50, to Sheila Renschler, 50.

Madison County District Court

Criminal case judgments

Jason L. Thomas, 35, Madison, attempt of a Class III felony, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce: Brenda Fuentes-Cuellar v. Jose Arias-Quir. Cheri Carlson v. Chad Carlson.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Shaun B. Jenkins, third-degree domestic assault, 60 days in jail with credit for 35 days served, costs.

Allen G. Butterfield, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.

Yoel San Pedro-Brito, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.

Jazz M. Buttaro, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Steve J. Simonson, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Beau N. Austin, reckless driving, $500, costs.

James A. Black, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Freya R. Gandert, attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, $300, costs.

Terry J. Vassar, attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, $500, costs.

Skyler Rodekohr, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

Ivan Capetillo, leaving the scene of an accident, $250, costs.

Ronnell D. Swain, third-degree assault, $500, 6 months’ probation, costs.

Jose A. Rivera, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, costs.

Desiree M. Williams, minor in possession, $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.

Dana K. Webb, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

Aldo J. Garcia, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Jessica R. Arredondo, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.

Melissia S. Kiepke, theft, $1,000, 2 days in jail, $300 in restitution, costs.

Coty R. Payne, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.

Anthony J. Bruhn, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.

Sarah E. Nogrady, driving under suspension, $200, costs.

Amadu L. Bah, attempt of a Class II misdemeanor, $250, 90 days in jail, 24 months’ probation, costs.

Kiera M. Wright, theft, $250, $27.13 in restitution, costs.

Abby J. Sonthana, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Wendy J. Hortman, no proof of insurance, no proof of ownership, $150, costs.

Eduardo M. Sandoval, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

City ordinance violations

Krystin E. Appel, failure to return library materials, $57.95 in restitution, costs.

Civil case judgments

Midland Credit Management v. Eric J. Venable, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,623.43, costs.

Midland Credit Management v. Joshua Johnston, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,975.51, costs.

Midland Credit Management v. Paul Domsch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,687.73, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Kaitlyn Dirkschneider, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,400.46, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Katie Roach, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded court costs.

Credit Management Services v. Sonya Olson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,326.34, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Brian Tichota, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $425, interest, fees, costs.

Speeding violations

Hugo Sanchez, $25, costs. Benjamin Ohmer, $200, costs. Turner N. Jussel, $25, costs. Hannah R. Johnson, $25, costs. Justin M. Kuta, $25, costs.

Timothy S. Neuhaus, $75, costs. Keyton A. Frisch, $25, costs. Maria A. Wittler, $10, costs. Raquel L. Wright, $25, costs. Freddy E. Alvarez, $25, costs.

Kurt A. Wittler, $25, costs. Samuel Ventura-Perez, $125, costs. George A. Jackson, $75, costs. Austin Wickett, $75, costs. Jason J. Etjen, $75, costs. Jolyn M. Eatherton, $75, costs. Jenna L. Hatfield, $25, costs.

Other citations

Dayna James, no valid registration, $25, costs. Pamela L. Burns, stop sign violation, expired in-transit decal, $125, costs. Leslie C. Millan, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Molly Meysenburg, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Tanner Dozler, no valid registration, $25, costs.

Kylie A. Beard, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Joshua J. Bettenhausen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ryan Sorensen, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Lisa D. Story, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Mark T. Hauser, stop sign violation, $75, costs.

Nancy Sardinas, no valid registration, $25, costs. Olga L. Gonzalez-Ramirez, no valid operator’s license, traffic control signal violation, $150, costs. Torey L. Benson, no operator’s license, improper lane change, no seatbelt, $75, costs. Michael S. Deck, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Marion E. Geyer, stop sign violation, $75, costs.

Kyle S. Fuchtman, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Daniele J. Sleister, failure to yield right of way when turning, $25, costs. Heidi M. Syslo, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Sheila Chavez-Correa, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Lisbet Gonzalez-Rodriguez, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.

Todd D. Benda, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Travis W. Rasmussen, improper lane change, $25, costs. Angel Ayala, no valid registration, $25, costs. Austin B. Freeman, stop sign violation, $75, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport

Tags

In other news

Court list for Feb. 24, 2021

Court list for Feb. 24, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Bankruptcies for Feb. 24, 2021

Bankruptcies for Feb. 24, 2021

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Interesting critters in yard

Interesting critters in yard

One good thing about all of the vast whiteness of snow in our yard is seeing the interesting tracks made by animals that we hadn’t known were walking around our farm.

Battle Creek drives past Norfolk Catholic

Battle Creek drives past Norfolk Catholic

PIERCE — The Battle Creek boys basketball team built a six-point halftime lead over Norfolk Catholic and then made it a goal to maintain that advantage the rest of the game.

+7
Northeast splits home doubleheader against SWCC

Northeast splits home doubleheader against SWCC

The Northeast Community College basketball teams both experienced adversity in the second half of their games against Southwestern Community College. The women's team responded with a 72-66 victory while the men's team gave up a five-point halftime lead and lost 86-73.