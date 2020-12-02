Madison County
Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses: Cody Ronnfeldt, 23, to Brooklyn Spaulding, 24.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Ginger Hunter v. Ronald Hunter Jr. Amy Schwartz v. Brian Schwartz.
Criminal case judgments
William Romero, 40, Madison, driving under the influence — third offense, driving under suspension, 9 months in jail with credit for 69 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Patrick Nichols, 63, Madison, attempted possession of money used to facilitate a violation of Nebraska Revised Statutes, $100, costs.
Danny Macias, 33, 1009 S. 10th St., third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman, third-degree domestic assault, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 5 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Dylan Bosse, 21, Pierce, attempted strangulation, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 8 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Deion Miller, 21, Sioux City, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance, 60 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, 30 months’ probation, 28 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Justin Kleindienst, 35, 119 Jefferson Avenue, burglary, attempted possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, 5 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 153 days served, costs.
Devin Childs, 21, 829 E. Sixth St., No. B3, possession of a controlled substance, 3 to 5 years in jail with credit for 119 days served, costs.
Dominic Juarez, 19, 307 S. Third St., two counts of possession of a controlled substance, 180 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Billie Jo Cramer, 41, 918 Syracuse Ave., No. 5, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Laura Buckingham, 31, York, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree trespass, 1 year in jail with credit for 48 days served, costs.
Teegan Kennedy, 18, Kearney, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, false reporting, l8 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Michael Fowler, 29, 1107 S. Fifth St., possession of a controlled substance, 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 41 days served, costs.
Wesley Smith, 57, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., sex offender registration violation, 180 days in jail with credit for 28 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Josephine D. Rundback, charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence.
Christopher Foreny, charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Jamie F. Johnston, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Crystal L. Eberhardt, charged with third-degree assault on health care professional.
Mick T. Hausmann, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Criminal case judgments
Isaiah Francis, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Ryadale D. Murray, driving under influence, driving during revocation, $1,000, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Justin D. Coolidge, willful reckless driving, 4 days in jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Chance Larsen, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
James D. M. Storovich, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Jacob M. Thramer, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Gary C. Meyer, attempted Class I misdemeanor, 30 days in jail, costs.
Brenda Sixtos, open alcohol container violation, $50, costs.
Michael S. Glenn, obstructing a peace officer, $250, costs.
Dylon W. Sickels, first-degree criminal trespass, 30 days in jail, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Allison O’Conner Barrows, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $193.22, interest, costs, fees.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Ashley Mendez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,823.62, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Cynthia Taylor, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $503.38, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Brian Throener, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded, $414.83, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Benjamin Ramsay, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $463, interest, costs, fees.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Hannah Wiebelhaus, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $638.09, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Melissa Weston, Kearney, plaintiff awarded $8,103.80, costs.
Speeding violations
Riley W. Bernstrauch, $75, costs. Haley A. King, $75, costs. Reyna Villarreal, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Luke A. Gasper, $75, costs. Dalton E. Rankin, $200, costs.
Russel M. Knerr III, $25, costs. Mary S. Sohler, $75, costs. Kearra K. Finley, $75, costs. Yordano Hernandez Perez, $75, costs.
Other citations
Rebecca M. George, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Antonio D. Grant Wabashsa, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs. Isaiah Francis, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Brent T. Kruger, CMV brake, $50, costs.
Shaun E. Jones, stop sign violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs.
Todd E. Dlouhy, improper lane change, $25, costs. Timothy D. Gibbs, no valid operator’s license, no valid registration, $100, costs. Daniel G. Budde, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Mackenzie R. Rudolf, following too closely, $50, costs. Libby A. Lafleur, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Rancel Andrade Gallo, no valid operator’s license, failure to yield, $100, costs.
