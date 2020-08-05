Court list for Aug. 5, 2020

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Guerrero Enver, 43, to Audrey Freudenburg, 38. Jacob Carlson, 26, to Dalia Galindo Cardona, 25. Roderick Brown, 41, to Christine Yosten, 34. Robert Mota, 29, to Martha Tinajero Gonzalez, 31. Scott Howard, 30, to Michelle Leader, 32. Jason Kucera, 47, to Misty Smith, 41.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Dustin Peterson, 38, West Point, third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief, 6 months in the Nebraska Department of corrections with credit for 74 days served, 15 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Dylon Sickels, 28, 1107 S. Fifth St., possession of a controlled substance, attempted tampering with evidence, 90 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 37 days served, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Jaidyn Jones, 19, 900 S. 16th St., attempted failure to appear, 63 days in jail with credit for 63 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Matthew C. Schramm, 39, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher N. Thompson, 45, charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Michael A. Paris, 33, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Martrail M. Edwards, 20, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, child abuse.
Criminal case judgments
Kimberly A. Williams, 37, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Christopher G. Tiedtke, 31, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Abby Sonthana, 18, attempted obstruction of a peace officer, $300, costs.
Ariana R. Wolfgram, 23, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Rashid D. Perry, 20, disturbing the peace, 9 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Joseph K. Schlenz, 210 N. Pine St., minor in possession, $300, costs.
Martin Santiago Jr., 23, protection order violation (domestic abuse), $1,000, costs.
Dustin M. Andersen, 24, driving during revocation, driving under the influence – second offense, 10 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $600, license revoked for 18 months, probation, costs.
Michael S. Glenn, 34, first-degree trespass, criminal mischief, 30 days in jail with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Civil case judgments
L.F. Noll v. Wendy Chekpa, Pierre, South Dakota, plaintiff awarded $6,822.88, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Juanita Knudsen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded. $5,795.60, interest, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Ivan Capetillo, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,310.16, interest, costs fees.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Ramiro Sotelo, 304 N. 12th St., No. 2, plaintiff awarded $1,939.22, interest, costs, fees.
Speeding violations
Joel Perez, Grand Prairie, Texas, $75, costs. John Carlson, Columbus, $25, costs. Katie Geary, Norfolk, $25, costs. Mark Buckingham, Yankton, South Dakota, $75, costs.
Jessica Murphy, Battle Creek, $25, costs. Lazaro Cepero, Yankton, South Dakota, $75, costs. Olivia Brinson, Norfolk, $75, costs. Kelsey Shoemaker, Norfolk, $50, costs. Brandon Raddish, La Vista, $75, costs.
Marissa Stark, Niobrara, $25, costs. Juanita VanEngelen, Las Vegas, Nevada, $25, costs. Colten Baker, Norfolk, $25, costs. Kelly Clause, Tilden, $25, costs. Salvador Gonzales Estrada, Bridgeport, $25, costs.
Guillermo Zuniga Rivera, Atkinson, $75, costs. G’Anna Hutson, Norfolk, $75, costs. Ken Mock, no address listed, $75, costs. Carlos Lopez, Norfolk, no valid operator’s license, $200, costs.
Allison O’Connor, Meadow Grove, $25, costs. Devin Kilcoin, Emmet, $75, costs. Stevie Johnson, Stanton, $25, costs. Chelsea Amezcua, Madison, $25, costs.
Other citations
Lester Drake, Norfolk, CMV brake, $50, costs. Kalisha Simmons, Stanton, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Parker Lutz, West Point, following too closely, $50, costs. Daniel Seagren, Wausa, following too closely, $50, costs.
Robert Busk, Blair, prohibited passing, $25, costs. Miles Kerber, Norfolk, prohibited passing $25, costs. Lonni Forsch, Pierce, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tara Batenhorst, Norfolk, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Casey Schultz, Norfolk, CMV marking, $50, costs. Gannon Easland, Norfolk, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Deshawn Gleaton, Winside, three counts of no valid registration, $75, costs. Jose Martinez Jr., Norfolk, unsafe backing, $25, costs.
* * *
