Court list for Aug. 19, 2020

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Deven Zediker, 31, to Brielle Perry, 31. Andrew Hahn, 23, to Haley Mills, 24. Michael Tiedtke, 27, to Kelsey Dugan, 27. Zachary Knapp, 26, to Leah Gnat, 28. Damian Vogt, 28, to Kasie Hutchinson, 24.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Andrea Oppliger v. Chadwick Oppliger. Janel Burival v. Larry Burival. Chris Cash v. Kory Cash. Jeremy Reineke v. Christal Reineke. Lacie Hinrichs-Juan v. Mynor Tomas Juan.
Criminal case judgments
Cisco Rhineheart, 26, 916 Syracuse Ave., No. 7, attempted third-degree domestic assault, driving under the influence, 6 months in jail with credit for 57 days served, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Dustin Anderson, 43, Tulsa, Oklahoma, attempted abuse of a vulnerable adult, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, restitution, costs.
Bruce Christiansen, 54, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., possession of methamphetamine, 1 year in Nebraska Department of Corrections concurrent with any other sentences, with credit for 16 days served, costs.
April Buck, 36, Neligh, theft by deception, second-degree forgery, 90 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, restitution, costs.
Martin Cruz, 37, 609 S. 14th St., obstructing governmental operations, driving without ignition interlock device, $1,000, costs.
Tausha Whitman, 24, 1409 Blaine St., 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 93 days previously served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Opal Lehman, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jerica Moore, 32, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Lemus, 32, charged with driving under revocation from driving under the influence.
Aren Christ, 104 Monroe Ave., charged with second-degree forgery.
Richard Sirois, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Marsean Edwards, Madison, charged with burglary, strangulation, theft.
Rodrigo Hernandez, 614 W. Walnut Ave., charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of oxycodone with intent to deliver, possession of tramadol with intent to deliver, possession of codeine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm.
John Bosanko, Norfolk, charged with assault on an employee of the department of health and human services, terroristic threats.
Dale Grant, Norfolk, charged with terroristic threats.
Jason Thomas, 1700 N. Victory Road, third-degree assault on a health care professional.
Martrail Edwards, 204 S. 10th St., No. 2, charged with possession of cocaine.
Criminal case judgments
Trevor Edwards, 3700 Meadowlark Lane, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Noah Roth, 311 N. Birch St., minor in possession, $300, costs.
Gabriel Gonzalez, 18, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Julio Ordonez-Pablo, 27, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Efrain Meraz Cervantes, 35, identity fraud, 90 days in jail with credit for 47 days served, costs.
Roger Saul, 303 S. 10th St., third-degree assault (fight by mutual consent), obstructing a police officer, 60 days in jail with credit for 12 days served, costs.
Miguel Sixtos, 26, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, 14 days in jail, costs.
Mario Rogel-Sanchez, 411 S. Sixth St., driving under suspension, $300, costs.
Dustine Bertschinger, Spalding, driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Rigoberto Ceja-Ruan, 303 S. Fifth St., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Brandon Messerly, Stanton, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Benjamin Snyder, Sulphur, Louisiana, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – second offense, 10 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Joanne Perring, David Perrin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $768.87, interest, costs, fees.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Lisa Dailey, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $702.64, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Lisa Dailey, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $648.50, costs.
Midamerican Credit Union v. Aristeo Mascias Sr., Aristeo Mascias Jr., Madison, plaintiff awarded $9,672.64, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Lexcee Robertson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $616.40, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Branden Ruge, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $597.32, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jeffrey Muckey, Nancy Barnes Muckey, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $227.88, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Misti Gandert, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $218.04, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Jasmine Rangel, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $555.52, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Oswaldo Martinez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,054.63, interest, costs, fees.
Small claims judgments
Pettitt Plumbing, Heating and AC, Norfolk, v. Melissa Ellenwood, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $121.92, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Travis K. Kubes, discharge of firearms in city limits, $100, costs.
Raelynn R. Shoemaker, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $250, costs.
Rocio Rayas Gaona, failure to yield, no proof of insurance, $125, restitution, costs.
Christopher M. McFarland, illegal discharge of fireworks, $50, costs.
Salvador Uribe, failure to return library materials, $30.99 restitution, costs.
Speeding violations
Jesse J. Clark, $75, costs. Colby R. Hamilton, $300, costs. Caine M. Stenger, $200, costs. Caroline A. Sischo, $200, costs. Jacob A. Hoffman, $25, costs.
Joel T. Siologa, $125, costs. Handel Chiong, failure to use child passenger restraint, $100, costs. Hector A. Ortiz-Santini, failure to renew registration, $100, costs. Jeff A. Bear, $200, costs. Nathan O. Turley, $25, costs.
Amanda K. Hamilton, $25, costs. Ethan J. Young, $75, costs. Jesse J. Pick, $75, costs. Sandra S. Flege, $25, costs. William J. Calhoon, $75, costs. Larry D. Carley Jr., $75, costs.
Other citations
Isaac H. Hysell, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Melvin N. Milla-Pineda, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Adam J. Mittelstaedt, traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Juan C. Araujo Arevalo, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Andres Sanchez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Samantha K. Kelley, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Eduardo Perez, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.