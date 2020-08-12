Court list for Aug. 12, 2020

Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Christopher Palmer, 29, to Chelsi Oakland, 28. Heath Osborn, 33, to Jacie Pokorny, 28.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Heidi Berg v. Robert Berg.
Criminal case judgments
Luke Sukup, 806 A. 15th St., No. 3, driving under the influence, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Alexander M. Monson, charged with third-degree assault on an officer.
Clayton J. Wuestwald, charged with theft by shoplifting ($5,000 or more).
Mekayla M. Keenan, charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Jake E. Madrigal, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Daniele L. Sleister, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Dariann R. Gunter, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Racheal L. Menish, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Criminal case judgments
Emma M. Bakken, driving under the influence, $500, costs.
Ivan Capetillo, two counts of driving under suspension, failure to appear, $600, costs.
Richard L. Mattson, protection order violation, 10 days in jail with credit for 4 days served, costs.
Nicholas G. Valbuena, assault by mutual consent, $300, costs.
Vincent E. Vinson, driving under the influence, 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Sarah M. Thorburn, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Michelle Janis, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jake R. Short, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Austin C. Belger, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Josselyn G. Raygoza, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Ja’montae K. Menyweather, reckless driving, $250, costs.
Cody R. Scott, leaving the scene of an accident, $75, costs.
Justin B. Bishop, procuring or selling alcohol to a minor, $1,000 costs.
Brittaney Ortega, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, $200, costs.
Bryce Brockman, driving under the influence, 7 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Jeromy P. Horner, driving under the influence – second offense, 90 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, license revoked for 18 months, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Danica Loseke, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Ignacio F. Marquez, driving under the influence, 30 days in jail with credit for 13 days served, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Levi M. Bruner, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Tori A. Wooters, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Collection Associates v. Luke Sukup, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,076.22, interest, costs, fees.
ARL Credit Services v. Justin Dvorak, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $606.03, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Elizabeth Perez, West Point, plaintiff awarded $468.72, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Marinda McAllister, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $827.10 costs.
Credit Management Services v. Sean Marsolek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,36575, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Lisa Hale, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $893.17, interest, costs, fees.
ARL Credit Services v. Jennifer Fonseca, Madison, plaintiff awarded $903.94, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Bryan Sterns, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,507.07, interest, costs, fees.
LVNV Funding v. Felisa Mazariegos, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $992.26, costs.
Mark Albin v. Kathryn George, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,501.04, costs.
Battle Creek Mutual Insurance v. Heather Rittenbery, Bellevue, plaintiff awarded $9,421.54, costs.
Battle Creek Mutual Insurance v. Roman Del Toro, Crete, $4,061.16, costs.
Battle Creek Mutual Insurance v. Webster Williams, Omaha, plaintiff awarded $1,915.41, costs.
Battle Creek Mutual Insurance v. Jordan Weaver, Orleans, $11,636, costs.
DNF Associates v. Jeffrey Tracy, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $1,262.04, costs, fees.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Chelsea Hurtig, Brunswick, plaintiff awarded $1,958.88, interest, costs, fees.
Midland Credit Management v. Trisha Grevson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $837.64.
LVNV Funding v. Claudia Reyes, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $746.21.
Cavalry SPV I v. Melanie Smith, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,852.23, costs.
Small claims judgments
Marvin Jones, Norfolk, v. Melanie Hall-Edwards, Scotland, South Dakota, plaintiff awarded $1,385, interest, costs.
Pettitt Plumbing, Heating & AC, Norfolk, v. Nicole Bernhardt, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,097.40, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Travis K. Kubes, discharge of firearms in city limits, $100, costs.
Raelynn R. Shoemaker, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $250, costs.
Rocio Rayas Gaona, failure to yield, no proof of insurance, $125, restitution, costs.
Christopher M. McFarland, illegal discharge of fireworks, $50, costs.
Salvador Uribe, failure to return library materials, $30.99 restitution, costs.
Speeding violations
Kristina M. Eisenmann, $25, costs. Sara R. Maly, $75, costs. Tracy L. Langan, $200, costs. Heather Dvorak, $25, costs.
Saige T. Hollum, $75, costs. Clayton W. Thompson, $25, costs. Thomas J. Haiar, $25, costs. Maryann Biddlecome, $75, costs.
Dilan Knapp, $25, costs. Kasey E. Hansen, $25, costs. Beau G. Schneider, $25, costs. McKinzie A. Miller, $125, costs.
Other citations
Dean J. Hansen, failure to yield, $25, costs. Todd D. Coover, following too closely, $50, costs. Lucas D. Essley, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Ramon A. Horne, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $200, costs.
Wyatt L. Biggerstaff, improper lane change, $25, costs. Tiffany D. Wells, failure to yield, $25, costs. Aaron S. Peikert, improper lane change, $25, costs. Barton D. Koinzan, no valid registration, $25, costs.
John P. Thramer, following too closely, $50, costs. Sergio A. Ozuna Jr., no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Mason J. Sedlacek, following too close, $50, costs. Caage J. Stickley, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Philip A. Rivera Cardona, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Damian J. Hess, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Gerard A. Weiland, failure to yield when turning, $25, costs. Hector A. Ortiz Vega, no motorcycle operator’s license, no helmet, $125, costs. Colby R. Lind, driving CMV without CDL, expired in-transit decal, CM-load securement, $250, costs.
