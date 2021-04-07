Court list for April 7, 2021

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk's Office

Marriage Licenses

Gannon Tighe, 22, to Mara Casey, 21. Richard Wright Jr., 26, to Abbie Thies, 27. Kyle Hasebroock, 34, to Jazmine Liester, 33. John Freudenburg, 22, to Bridgett Knobbe, 22. Austin Wingate, 25, to Alicia Alvarez, 23. Aaron Miller, 20, to MacKenzie Sparks, 20.

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce

Douglas Langston v. Laura Langston. Desiree Gallatin v. Joshua Gallatin. Yinaidis Batista v. Dayro Varela Nunez.

Madison County District Court

Criminal case judgments

Schuyler J. Teboe, 32, 313 N. 12th St., driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving while revoked from DUI, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 42 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 94 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 30 years, costs.

Pamela L. Burns, 27, 509 Lincoln Ave., attempt of a Class 4 felony, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.

Kalin M. Bennett, 18, 310 S. 10th St., attempt of a Class 4 felony, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, $300, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 25 days served, costs.

Sunnie M. Darville, 44, Minnesota, attempt of a Class 2A felony, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 184 days served, costs.

Savannah R. Jones, 18, Omaha, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months’ probation, costs.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Logan A. McConnell, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.

Alec S. Dietrick, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Cameron D. Wilkinson, minor in possession, $500, costs.

Seth E. Fevold, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Alexandra Zamudio, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license suspended for 40 days, revoked for 60 days, costs.

Kyli L. Kilcoin, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Harley M. Waggoner, urinating in public, $50, costs.

Fremanda R. Little, commit child abuse negligently, 18 days in jail with credit for 18 days served, costs.

Robert A. Christensen, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

Jesse J. Foster, minor in possession, $250, costs.

Caylee Saul, theft by taking, 30 days in jail with credit for 13 days served, costs.

Cyrus L. Ahlman, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.

Joshua E. Wohlman, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $150, costs.

Antonio D. Buol, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.

Bradley J. Lanman, reckless driving, $250, costs.

Victor Hernandez-Gonzalez, false reporting, 7 days in jail, costs.

Kody M. Alder, minor in possession, $250, costs.

Gabryel M. Dahlkoetter, minor in possession, $250, costs.

Ruben A. Mancillas-Verdugo, open alcohol container, $50, costs.

Tyler P. Simonsen, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Jakwon L. Webb, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

John N. Gleason, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Jamie J. Ruth, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Nicholas D. Brahmsteadt, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Matthew A. Sieck, criminal mischief, $500, costs.

Steve J. Simonsen, reckless driving, $500, costs.

Shane A. Sleister, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Brantson, D. Gieselman, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.

Chad F. Bloomquist, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.

Daniel P. Yowell, negligent driving, $75, costs.

Royce E. Leeds, no pet license, $15, costs.

Brandy G. Beltrain-Henry, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $225, costs.

Angelo Ricard, no proof of insurance, improper lane change, $125, $500 restitution, costs.

Travis J. McClain, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

Angelica Aguilar-Enriquez, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.’

City ordinance violations

Rebeka I. Bloomfield, failure to return library materials, costs.

Christina M. Hupp, nuisances, $50, costs.

Gregory L. Hupp, nuisances, $50, costs.

Jessica K. Fox, failure to return library materials, costs.

Felony cases bound over to district court

Hunter J. Halsey, possession of a controlled substance.

Civil case judgments

Discover Bank v. Kenneth McGrath, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,117.21, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Delia Ybarra, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $625.64, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Rhonda Wipping, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $855.75, costs.

Midland Credit Management v. Aaron Sanne, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,449.11, costs.

Professional Choice Recovery v. Maribel Gonzalez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $13,328.85, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Eric C. Bolte and Laurie L. Bolte, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,186.54, interest, fees, costs.

General Collection Co. v. Todd Thelen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $168.05, fees, costs.

Hauge Associates, v. Kristi Sieber, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $917.47, interest, fees, costs.

Speeding violations

Gabriel Sanchez-Maldonado, $25, costs. Logan J. Suckstorf, $25, costs. Sean M. Scribner, $25, costs. Ciara G. Kilpatrick, $25, costs. Ariel N. Benazo, $25, costs.

Seth H. Theisen, no motorcycle operator’s license, $200, costs. Amy J. Chambers, $25, costs. Robert A. Christensen, $75, costs. Laney M. Matzner, $25, costs. Courtney A. Harlow, $25, costs.

Nolan D. Whitney, $25, costs. Isaac R. Moon, $25, costs. Lucas J. Ellenberger, $25, costs. Anatolio Mora, $25, costs. Calvin K. Shively, $75, costs.

Elizabeth M. Miller, $125, costs. Melissa A. Bixenmann, $20, costs. Heath A. Mittelstaedt, $75, costs. Matthew M. Hines, $125, costs. Nancy L. Hopp, $20, costs.

Jade F. Schultz, $25, costs. Diane K. Rhoads, $25, costs. Erika J. Rupprecht, $25, costs. Shiy A. Delp, no valid registration, $100, costs. Ethan M. Ruppert, no headlights, $100, costs.

John D. Liston, $75, costs. Jordan D. Wemhoff, $75, costs.

Other citations

Robert A. Cioffero, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jose Velez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Mitchell S. Widham, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tarcisio Costilla, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jayde Bomar, unlawful parking, $50, costs.

Creighton Hoebelheinrich, no headlights, $25, costs. Fayemarie L. Wheeler, negligent driving, $75, costs. Chandra D. Gilliard, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ryan Leiting, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Arthur D. Jahn, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.

Bryan L. Dorsey, following too closely, $50, costs. Christopher J. Forney, following too closely, $50, costs. Quintin J. Cowling, no valid registration, $25, costs. Linda M. Nathan, negligent driving, $75, costs. Luis A. Soto, driving prohibited off-road vehicle, $75, costs.

Ashley N. Oliver, no valid registration, $25, costs. Richard V. Nelson, spilling load, $100, costs. Rebecca L. Bunik, no valid registration, $25, costs. Luke R. Rethwisch, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Gary E. Vokner, negligent driving, $75, costs.

Daniel L. Sindt, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Dustin D. Rodekohr, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Bonnie J. Ludemann, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jeanne M. Cattau, stop sign violation, $75, costs.

* * *

