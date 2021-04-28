Court list for April 28, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Nathanael Geyer, 30, to Erika Neumann, 25. Marlowe Kampa, 23, to Ashlyn Krutz, 24. James Bonner, 32, to Josie Ketelsen, 33. Scotty Schindler, 27, to Emily Davis, 25.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Ramona Kaup v. Glenn Kaup. Amanda J. Siecke v. Shane A. Siecke. Blake Mayer v. Sara Mayer. Connie Malena v. Kevin Malena. Ashley Nordhues v. Dean Nordhues. Sherrie Montante v. Antonio Montante-Sanchez.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Damian J. Hess, 25, Madison, intentional child abuse — no injury, 159 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 159 days served, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Trisha Gibbs, 41, Newman Grove, first-degree arson, 10 to 16 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 340 days served, costs.
Jessica A. Centeno, 28, 303 S. Sixth St., false reporting, $500, costs.
Robert A. Gaeta, 44, 311 Bluff Ave., attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, possession of a controlled substance, 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 61 days served, costs.
Jessi J. Davis, 37, Columbus, criminal impersonation, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 43 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Zaiden Settje, curfew violation, provisional operator’s permit violation, negligent driving, $185, costs.
John D. Arnold, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $500, costs.
Kristian D. Cuevas, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Paul J. Hingtgen, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Jacob I. Mehlhaf, failure to carry fuel permit, $100, costs.
Michael D. Garver, driving under suspension, 45 days in jail with credit for 5 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jerry Beall, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Michael White Butterfly, third-degree assault, 90 days in jail, costs.
Jensen V. Raabe, open alcohol container, stop sign violation, $125, costs.
Ashley R. Carstens, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Jerry G. Morales, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Jacob Rakowsky, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 7 days in jail with credit for 7 days served, $128.75 restitution, costs.
John M. Zechmann, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Marissa R. Wooster, false reporting, 3 days in jail, costs.
Abraham Quinones, driving under suspension, 5 days in jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Kaylee R. Rawlings, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, failure to appear when on bail, 60 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Nicholas A. Asmussen, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Crystal L. Eberhardt, harassment protection order violation, $300, costs.
Delwin C. Walter Jr., theft by deception, 90 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Thomas G. Voichoskie, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Jennifer L. Perrin, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Melvin Martinez-Fuentes, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Maxwell Neiber, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Sumerlyn Rae McClure, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Xzavier Altamirano, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Amalia Aguilar-Espino, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $429.24, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Tanya Quinn, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $503.09, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Yusaimi Batista, Madison, plaintiff awarded $500.73, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. James Wimsatt, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $343.59, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kristin Poulsen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $554.89, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Rhonda R. Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,389.41, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Maria Cincuir, Madison, plaintiff awarded $320.88, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Dustin M. Herfel, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $831.28, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Marquis Granville, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,070.80, costs.
DNF Associates LLC v. Michael Hack, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,154.86, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. Jacob M. Nipp, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $990.41, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Miles A. Anderson, $75, costs. Colby M. Harney, $25, costs. John M. Donohue, $25, costs. Dakota C. Venneman, $200, costs. Seth P. Scott, $125, costs.
Alejandro Valdes-Diaz, $75, costs. Nicholas J. Jones, $25, costs. Calvin R. Heiderman, $25, costs. Arthur T. Cloud, $20, costs. Walker Heppner, $200, costs.
Ethan P. Lavelle, $25, costs. Jesse Nunez, $75, costs. Jeffrey J. Jensen Jr., no valid registration, $100, costs. Cody L. Anderson, $125, costs. Heather L. Freund, $75, costs.
Landon B. Beaver, improper lane change, $150, costs.
Other citations
Victor M. Del Rio, overweight on axle — two counts, overweight on capacity plates, $175, costs. Heather King, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Raul N. Aguilar, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Gerson Pastor-Ajpacaja, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Theodora K. Buffalo Chief, unsafe backing, $25, costs.
Anthony Castro, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Suellyn M. Rice, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Johnny J. Max, no valid registration, $25, costs. Gavin Yosten, following too closely, $50, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.