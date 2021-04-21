Court list for April 21, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses
Jesse Slosser, 47, to Kelly Russell, 49. Benjamin Bronson, 24, to Vanessa Farmer, 23. Chace Halsey, 22, to Tiffany Ziemer, 23.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Rose Brunsing v. David Brunsing.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Brayan Tapia-Guerrero, 18, Madison, first-degree sexual assault, 40 to 50 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 451 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Alexis German-Castellanos, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Blake A. Sohl, animal at large, no pet license, crossbreed violation, no rabies vaccination, $530, costs.
Brian Titus, dangerous dog, $50, costs.
Mikael A. Rodriguez, fishing without permit, $100, costs.
Brock L. Floyd, fishing violation, $275, costs.
Kirenia Pina, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Andrea A. Williams, driving under suspension, $250, costs.
Alicia Williams, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Steven P. Petrihos, driving under the influence, $500, 15 days in jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Bryan A. Ochoa, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Vanessa Vargas-Cruz, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Kevin A. Mojica, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Tyler L. Bassett, driving under the influence, $500, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Justis J. Calkins, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, fictitious plates, $275, costs.
Josue D. Rodriguez-Arita, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Christina K. Jaras, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Jeremiah D. Galusha, driving under the influence of drugs, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jolene E. Gerdes, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Marquis D. Granville, third-degree domestic assault, 45 days in jail, costs.
Todd A. Roepke, false reporting, assault by mutual consent, 90 days in jail with credit for 6 days served, costs.
Jacob T. Kapels, disturbing the peace, $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Amanda C. Cramer, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.
Chad P. Weyhrich, disorderly conduct, $75, costs.
Drake D. Baller, driving under the influence, $500, 30 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Julio Delarosa-Martinez, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Ricky D. Wilson Jr., attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $400, costs.
Amanda Imel, driving during revocation, $500, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Sean R. Tyler, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Sergio M. Jimenez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
William J. Hammock, disturbing the peace, $100, 1 day in jail, costs.
Javier A. Hernandez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Willie J. Mayweather, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Kolton D. Solis, harassment protection violation, $200, costs.
Timothy P. Shaw, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Esther Hernandez-Ramirez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Marcus A. Bond, no proof of insurance, speeding, $175, costs.
Shawna B. Hausmann, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Fernando Lopez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $166.80, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Matthew D. Shelsta, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $83.03, costs.
DNF Associates v. Kristin Monk, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,098.11, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kaddee Harner, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $175, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Marcus Matthews, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $872.66, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Samuel M. Kallhoff, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,182.99, interest, fees, costs.
Second Round Sub v. Adela Ibarra, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $999.55, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jennifer Wiese, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $744.77, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Karla Nelson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $74.03, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Timothy Roland, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $273, interest, fees, costs.
Wakefield and Associates v. Giovani Adame, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $931.55, interest, fees, costs.
Wakefield and Associates v. Rodney Grothe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $311.46, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Diana Morales, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $431, interest, fees, costs.
AAA Collections v. Katie M. Hahlbeck, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $741.57, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Melissa N. Seevers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $300, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Bryan Rasmussen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $228.33, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Katie Wells, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $58.51, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Haleigh Shuck, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $285, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Ashton N. Roberts, $76, costs. Nayla M. Garza, $25, costs. Karla A. Diaz, expired in-transit decal, $75, costs. Rafael Cabrera-Abreu, $25, costs. Zakary W. Danekas, $25, costs.
Teresa J. Kirby, $25, costs. Levi M. Hornik, $25, costs. Kolby R. Johnson, $25, costs. Coty R. Payne, $75, costs. Mark G. Korth, $25, costs.
Vanessa R. Yates, $25, costs. Timothy J. Grasmick, $75, costs. Timothy T. Hoffman Jr., $25, costs. Raul I. Esparza, $25, costs. Brittany L. Thompson, $25, costs.
Brayden W. Vogeler, $25, costs. Kenzie T. Pasold, $25, costs. Eliseo Lopez-Mendez, $125, costs. Orlando D. Velazquez, $75, costs. Dakota M. Olmer, $125, costs.
Other citations
Hayden A. Scott, negligent driving, $75, costs. Paul S. Dolezal, no valid registration, $25, costs. Noe L. Favela, overweight axle, load requirements violation, $175, costs. Ian G. Dickie, no valid registration, $25, costs. Scott Pollman, unlawful parking, $50, costs.
Rusty L. Baker, improper turn, $25, costs. Kali R. Boschker, $50, costs. Peggy S. Dittrich, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jacob R. Kittle, no valid registration, $25, costs. Scotty D. Schindler, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Brandon W. Anderson, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Isiah Wright, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Michael G. Keenan, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Ethan R. Pinnt, following too close, $50, costs. Riley J. Hamilton, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Brianna A. Romero, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jasmine P. Dittman, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Devon M. Bader, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Devin M. Rommers, no valid registration, $25, costs. Karla M. Maldonado, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Logan M. Wegner, stop sign violation, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Erika D. Clausen, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Andrew F. Dickinson, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Sonia G. Centeno, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Cynthia J. Maxwell, negligent driving, $75, costs.
Sondra A. Reigle, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kolton D. Solis, negligent driving, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.