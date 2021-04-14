Court list for April 14, 2021

Court list NDN

Madison County Clerk's Office

Marriage licenses

Brent Wilson, 49, to Dawn Rafert, 51. Hector De La Cruz-Sanchez, 41, to Edith Aguilar, 29.

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce

Tiresa Tobin v. Jesse Tobin. Denise Jones v. Terry Jones. RoseMarie Finkral v. Matthew Finkral. Kristin Dahlkoetter v. Dean Dahlkoetter.

Madison County District Court

Criminal case judgments

Michael A. Paris, 34, 2807 S. First St., two attempts of a Class 4 felony, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 70 days served, costs.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Jared L. Radenz, open alcohol container, $50, costs.

Douglas L. Kage, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Edward G. Dupree, no valid registration, $25, costs.

Shawn M. Klinetobe, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Gary E. Parker, no operator’s license, $275, costs.

Daniel J. Vanduzer, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.

Seth E. Higginbotham, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, $200, costs.

Yajaira E. Urquidez, theft by taking, $150, costs.

Zacharia A. Andrews, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.

Angelo J. Ricard, driving under suspension, failure to comply with court orders, $200, costs.

Mark W. Patrick, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Darren J. Wolf, obstructing a peace officer, 3 days in jail with credit for 3 days served, costs.

Brandon A. Gilliard, driving under suspension, $250, costs.

Amanda Imel, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 30 days in jail with credit for 14 days served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.

Marsean A. Edwards, driving under the influence, $500, 45 days in jail, license revoked for 6 months, costs.

Alyssa N. Johnson, careless driving, $100, $127.94 restitution, costs.

Tyler J. Waychoff, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.

Stephanie L. Kortje, disturbing the peace, $400, costs.

Edgar A. Mora, driving under the influence, $500, 15 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.

Antonio J. Trejo, careless driving, $100, costs.

Dominic A. Juarez, attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor, $250, costs.

Taryn L. Barnett, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, first-degree criminal trespassing, 12 months’ probation.

Claudia J. Reyna, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Civil case judgments

LVNV Funding v. Krista Freeman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $708.52, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Alex Jones, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $917.30, costs.

Midland Credit Management v. Jeremiah Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,597.38, costs.

CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust v. Daniel R. Gonzalez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,105.62, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Michael Kaasch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,071.42, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Luke A. Swanson, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $706.06, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Timothy E. Carter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $273.10, interest, fees, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Miguel Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $283.15, costs.

ARL Credit Services v. Billy J. Dickey, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $867.78, interest, fees, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Rhonda Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $603.40, costs.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Trisha A. Wood, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,366.88, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Brent D. Thoms, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,227.13, interest, fees, costs.

DNF Associates v. Victor M. Jaras, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $801.22, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Joy Feeney, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $527.58, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Bureau Services v. Maria Cincuir, Madison, plaintiff awarded $570.47, interest, fees, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Julie Armbruster, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $619.64, costs.

Capital One Bank v. Kristin K. Poulsen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,134.53, costs.

Speeding violations

Zacrye R. Flynn, $25, costs. Rudy E. Florian, $75, costs. Bro G. O’Doherty, $75, costs. Scott J. Tunink, $125, costs. Chadwick A. Schlie, $75, costs.

Dalton J. Tift, $25, costs. Joseph M. Braun, $25, costs. Derek D. Maxwell, $25, costs. Liam Dickie, $300, costs. Christian F. Luedtke, $25, costs.

Nolan D. Ryan, $25, costs. Donald L. Harlow, $75, costs. Russell J. Miller, $25, costs. Branden M. Haselhorst, $25, costs. Maria L. Sanchez, $75, costs.

Jake T. Schwartz, $75, costs. Kyle C. McCormick, $75, costs. Stacey D. Sommerfeld, $75, costs.

Other citations

David A. Petersen, stop sign or yield sign violation, $75, costs. Austin D. Bauer, no valid registration, $25, costs. Grady A. Semin, inoperable lights, $25, costs. Alexis German-Castellanos, no valid registration, $25, costs. Rylee Tatum, unlawful parking, $50, costs.

Samuel Ventura-Perez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Dominic W. Hickman, negligent driving, $75, costs. Andrew J. Hader, no valid registration, $25, costs. Thomas O. Kelly, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Miles M. Guyton Jr., no valid operator’s license, no valid registration, failure to appear, $200, costs.

Christian M. Morris, no valid operator’s license, stop sign violation, $150, costs. Patricia J. Lura, traffic control signal violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Haley A. King, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Rodney D. Hart, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Nitasha L. Rath, stop sign violation, $75, costs.

Matthew Anderson, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

Court list for April 14, 2021

Bankruptcies for April 14, 2021

