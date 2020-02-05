Madison County
Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses: Nathan Recker, 28, to Kimberly Dickerson, 28. Nik Austin, 31, to Morgan Stover, 27. Bo Johnson, 33, to Laura Alvarado, 36. Justin Oliver, 37, to Ashley Rios, 33. Rolando Velasquez Alonzo, 24, to Tomasa Perez Pablo, 32. Luis Garcia Ruiz, 51, to Maria Romero Barba, 28.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Sarah Reigle v. Nicholas Reigle, Gregory Roberg v. Rose Roberg, Shelly Classen v. Steven Classen.
Criminal case judgments
Heather Slobodny, 2211 N. Eastwood St., theft, three to five years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Felisa Fidelia Mazariegos, 308 S. 14th St., shoplifting, 90 days in jail, costs.
Jessica Roland, 32, Norfolk, failure to appear, 90 days in jail with credit for 59 days served, costs.
Timothy Roland, 29, Norfolk, failure to appear, 90 days in jail with credit for 47 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Bo McGraw, 32, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Benjamin Benson, 37, Wayne, charged with burglary.
Dustin Peterson, 38, 1409 S. Third St., charged with third-degree domestic assault — second offense, child abuse.
Xzavier Altamirano, 22, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Criminal case judgments
Margaret Roat, 33, 203 N. Cottonwood St., attempted obstruction of a police officer, $300, costs.
Preston Gilpin, 23, 109 Gold Strike Drive, false information, $150, costs.
Iris Sotelo, 17, 304 N. 12th St., No. 2, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Travis Kubes, 39, 1413 N. 13th St., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Ethan Anderson, 21, 705 Forest Drive, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Jonathan Taylor, 51, 919 S. Second St., disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
Zachary Beed, 31, 1002 N. Seventh St., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Mark Arias, 19, 807 S. 15th St., possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Vickie Bass, 64, 2009 Parker Circle, theft, $200, costs.
Justis Calkins, 22, 302 Trailridge Road, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Civil case judgments
ARL Credit Services v. Chad Tichota, 1110 Southern Drive, plaintiff awarded $14,823.44, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Christopher and Bobbie Jo Amaro, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $952.50, interest, costs, fees.
Four Points Federal Credit Union v. Kyle Jones, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $13,408.68, interest.
City ordinance violations
Norma Forman, 306 S. 16th St., abandoned vehicle, storage or unlicensed vehicles, $110, costs.
Jeshayla Brown, 607 W. Cedar Ave., No. 30, failure to return library materials, $24, costs.
Speeding violations
Christopher Garcia, Elkhorn, $75, costs. Karin Suckstorf, Pierce, $75, costs. Javier Ayala Moreno, Omaha, $200, costs. Ronald Dibiase, Omaha, $200, costs. Joan Brion, Lincoln, $25, costs.
Steve De Jesus, Port St. Lucie, Florida, $20, costs. Alex Sotelo, 608 Meadow Lane, $125, costs. Eleazar Ochoa, Sioux City, Iowa, $75, costs. Jeff Foster, 412 S. Ninth St., $75, costs. Kayla Kreifels, Tilden, $75, costs.
Kasady Wolken, 210 S. Ninth St., $25, costs. Carrie Sunderman, Omaha, $75, costs. Jessie Seifert, Battle Creek, $75, costs. Rex Leverett, Alexander, Arizona, $125, costs.
Luis Rocha, 3207 S. 12th St., No. 35, $25, costs. David Sehi, 2704 W. Prospect Ave., $25, costs. Cindy Owens, Columbus, $200, costs. Veronica Peck, Wisner, $75, costs.
Other citations
Gage Dohren, 1305 E. Cedar Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs. Theodore Paprocki, Columbus, following too closely, $50, costs. John Crockett, Creighton, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Kelly Proctor, Howells, failure to yield, $25, costs. Theresa Reicks, Petersburg, careless driving, $100, costs.
Xzavier Altamirano, 1705 Hilltop Drive, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Daniel Meyer, Pilger, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Tyler Simonsen, 703 N. First St., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Brandon Heimann, West Point, no valid registration, $25, costs. Matthew Wilke, 2900 Old Highway 8, disobeying stop lights, $75, costs.
Victor Gazca, 1308 W. Bluff Ave., failure to yield, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Tristan Dearmont, 225 Jackson Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs. Aimee Clausen, 407 Ridgeway Drive, following too close, $50, costs. Laura Mathew, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 605, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tamra Cournoyer, 205 S. 14th St., no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Randall Stingley, 3708 Lakeview Drive, improper lane change, $25, costs. Ian Cullin, 312 S. 11th St., traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Hailey Paulson, St. Edward, no valid registration, $25, costs. Abraham Valdez, 110 S. Ninth St., No. 2, following too closely, $25, costs. Peggy Miller, 616 Roland St., failure to yield, $25, costs.
* * *
