Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage Licenses
Donald Harlow, 49, to Sarah Adler, 28. Ryan Doud, 30, to Elizabeth Ebmeier, 26, William Falcon, 38, to Yaikayn Monier, 39.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Jessica Hassett v. Aaron Hassett.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Brian Qualls, 27, 1213 N. 12th St., charged with driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – second offense, willful reckless driving.
Jeremiah Rotherham, 19, 500 Hastings Ave., charged with theft.
Jeff Bear, 41, 508 S. Second St., charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Criminal case judgments
Joshua Molczyk, 35, Meadow Grove, two counts of theft, 7 months in jail with credit for 49 days served, costs.
Kevin Broberg, 48, 3204 E. Norfolk Ave., disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Julio Andrade, 26, Schuyler, driving during suspension, $100, costs.
Jill Bernhardt, 62, 56027 846th Road, driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Raymond Kopejtka, 19, 311 N. 12th St., No. 215, theft, $500, costs.
Martrail Edwards, 19, 204½ S. 10th St., No. 2, criminal mischief, $150, costs.
Earley Smith, 23, Omaha, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), two days in jail with credit for one day served, $500, license revoked for one year, costs.
Davion McCloud, 25, 706 Koenigstein Ave., procuring alcohol to a minor, seven days in jail with credit for three days served.
Alissa Fink, 19, Pierce, minor in possession, criminal mischief, $250, seven days in jail with credit for eight days served, costs.
Lindsey Clyde, 19, 307 Domar Drive, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Bradley Borgmyer, 45, 1000 S. Second St., driving during suspension, $200, costs.
Cherokee Brooks, 23, 1108 W. Prospect Ave., theft, $250, costs.
Christina Jaras, 28, three counts of driving during suspension, $300, costs.
William Lamm, 55, 511 Pine St., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Nathaniel Mahlin, 19, Madison, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Brissa Lopez, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $1,562.05, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Handel Chiong, Madison, plaintiff awarded $352.50, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Mark Warner, 505 S. Third St., plaintiff awarded $803.60, interest, costs, fees.
Battle Creek Mutual Insurance v. Jane Hill, Columbus, plaintiff awarded $341.82, costs.
Onemain Financial Group v. Micah Stoker, 1503 Glenmore Drive, No. 106, plaintiff awarded $3,584.58, costs.
Accounts Management v. Barbara Wilkinson, 1700 Market Lane, No. 20B, plaintiff awarded $640, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Shawn Seevers, 103 N. 14th St., plaintiff awarded $1,855.98, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Shelley Zerve, 903 W. Maple Ave., plaintiff awarded $271.71, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Consuelo Salinas, Madison, plaintiff awarded costs, fees.
Capital One Bank v. Julie Muehlbauer, 2410 Westside Ave., plaintiff awarded $400, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jamie Wade, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,875.45, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Maria Fortin, 1100 S. Ninth St., No. 4, plaintiff awarded $2,037.97, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Javier Garcia, Madison, plaintiff awarded $5,842.43, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Marque Vanfleet, 4209 S. 13th St., plaintiff awarded $739.35, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Carlos Cardoza Ramirez, 800 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $79.76, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Todd Norris, 112 Gold Strike Drive, No. 3, plaintiff awarded $263.74, interest, costs, fees.
City ordinance violations
Brianna M. Zessin, 26, 424 Lincoln Ave., failure to return library materials, materials returned, $22.97 restitution, costs.
Meryria Wiedeman, 35, 601 Verges Ave., no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $200, costs.
Jake Maddox, 31, 902 N. 18th St., no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Rodney Bonsack, Cedar Bluffs, improper turn, $25, costs.
Denby Fairbanks, 46, 1414 S. Third St., No. 7, failure to return library materials, materials returned, costs.
Mia Rodriquez, 24, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Sandra Peterson, 60, O’Neill, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Yuri Rocha, 21, 801 E. Benjamin Ave, No. 220, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Jasmine Joseph, 29, 212 S. Ninth St., abandoned vehicle, $60, costs.
Speeding violations
Joseph Frerichs, Nebraska City, $75, costs. Donald Neidig, Battle Creek, $75, costs. Karen Stech, 302 N. 13th Place, $20, costs. Rhiannon Van Fleet, 213 N. 12th St., $20, costs.
Other citations
April American Horse, 308 W. Bluff Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs. David Heckart, Marshalltown, Iowa, no lights, $40, costs. Hannah Lillard, 203 Meadow Lane, traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Jean Kloppenborg-Ruge, Plainview, traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Tracy Langan, 1005 N. Eighth St., traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Alfredo Reynaga, 909 S. Fourth St., traffic signal violation.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.