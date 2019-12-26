Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Brandon Hansen, 20, to Shelby Kleinschmidt, 19.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Melissa Walter, 26, Neligh, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Michael Buzbee, 38, 311 Sherwood Lane, charged with theft.
Roy Coffman, 59, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Richard Nehls, 30, Norfolk Regional Center, charged with knowing and intentional abuse of a vulnerable adult.
William Romero, 39, Desoto, Kansas, charged with driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Criminal case judgments
Kody Chalmers, 31, Madison, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 90 days in jail with credit for 13 days served, $1,000, license revoked for 18 months.
Jeremiah Rotherham, 19, 500 Hastings Ave., theft by receiving stolen property, six days in jail with credit for six days served, $260 in restitution.
Tim Roland, 29, 413 Omaha Ave., driving during suspension, 24 hours in jail.
Miguel Galvan, 21, Wayne, driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Leonardo Lopez Jr., 19, 1402 Country Club, No. 60, minor in possession of alcohol, seven days in jail.
Carl Thyfault, 66, Lochbuie, Colorado, driving CMV without CDL, $100, costs.
Joseph McDaniel, 32, 608 W. Bluff Ave., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Jarixi Linares, 18, Schuyler, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.
Kent Clausen, 54, Randolph, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Darren Stewart, 20, Meadow Grove, false information, $250, costs.
Alexander Sanchez, 24, 903 S. 14th St., driving during suspension, $100, costs.
Anayeli Sotelo, 26, 304 N. 12th St., no valid license, $75, costs.
Elliot Wantlin, 29, 1505 Glenmore Drive, No. 307, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Richard Masilko, 63, 703 Glenwood Drive, criminal mischief, two days in jail with credit for two days served, $500 fine.
Jonathan Lewis, 18, 405 N. 37th St., criminal mischief, seven days in jail.
John Pishek, 56, 111 N. Ninth St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 90 days in jail with credit for 23 days served, $1,000, license revoked for 24 months, probation.
Blake Kitto, 25, 921 Woodhurst Ave., No. 2, driving during suspension, $100, costs.
Richard Winters Jr., 38, 804 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 114, driving during suspension, $200, costs.
Christina Gray, shoplifting, 46, 904 Syracuse Ave., No. G, $250, costs.
Civil case judgments
Midland Funding v. Sandra Umstead, 2600 Westside Plaza Drive, No. 307, plaintiff awarded $1,159.97, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Jason Schade, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $2,747.21, interest, fees, costs.
Clear Recovery v. William Rodriguez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $771.33, interest, fees, costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Alex Mucker, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $7, 196.82, costs.
Midland Funding v. Jane Burival, 108 W. Phillip Ave., plaintiff awarded $2,369.78, costs.
Accounts Management v. Jamie Mieure, Battle Creek, $1,477.50, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Vinita Adams, 307 N. Cottonwood St., plaintiff awarded $355, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Rosemarie Aase, 517 Elm St., plaintiff awarded $1,666.77, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Melissa Harlow, 407 N. Pine St., plaintiff awarded $446, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Maria Rivas, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 301, plaintiff awarded $965.77, interest, fees, costs.
Profession Choice Recovery v. Eric Knight, 1214 W. Phillip Ave., plaintiff awarded $74.37, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Eric Sprauge, Madison, plaintiff awarded $897.77, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Monica Sanchez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $83.65, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Melissa Stevenson, 900 W. Prospect Ave. No. 11, plaintiff awarded $1,221.92, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Glenn Kaup, 715 Logan St., plaintiff awarded $1,040, interest, fees, costs.
City ordinance violations
Tristan Dearmont, 225 Jackson Ave., no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Shanna Schroeder, 207 W. Maple Ave., no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Michael Garver, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Speeding violations
Brian Armbrust, Lincoln, $125, costs. Lindsay Carman, Gainesville, Georgia, $25, costs. Cort McKeown, 103 S. Chestnut St., $25, costs. Jorge Arreguin, 2306 Vernon Ave., $125, costs. Haylee Siefken, Battle Creek, $25, costs. Jonathan Schnebel, 2608 W. South Airport Road, $125, costs. Chad Holtz, Bennington, $75, costs. Katie Pelster, Tilden, $75, costs. McKinzie Miller, 83738 554th Ave., $200, costs. Fernando Hernandez, Madison, $25, costs. Marlin Smith, Pierce, $25, costs. Jesse Ham, Rapid City, South Dakota, $25, costs.
Other citations
Athena Martin, 105 Broadmoor St., failure to yield, $25, costs. Elriana Jenning, 1229 W. Park Ave., driving too fast for conditions, $20, costs. Devine Smith, 112 Goldstrike Drive, No. 4, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Silvia Lopez-Miranda, 806 S. 13th Place, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Lonnie Putney, 905 N. 18th St., unsafe backing, $25, costs. Jorge Perez Maderas, Madison, passing a school bus, $500, costs. John Silva, 1008 Village Green Drive, No. 8, no valid registration, $25, costs. Benjamin Bugenhagen, driving too fast for conditions, $20, costs.
