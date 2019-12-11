Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
José Alfonso Delgado, 32, to Tania Acosta Loaces, 48. Scottie Ellenwood, 43, to Joan DeMoss, 42.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Ian Witzel v. Amber Witzel. Adam Johnson v. Natasha Johnson. Sabrina Bierman v. Cody Bierman.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Andrez Espitia, 19, Madison, charged with assault by strangulation.
Tori Wooters, 24, Madison County Jail, charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation.
Jasmine Taylor, 27, 1306 Park Ave., charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
Michael Stevens, 29, 500 Hastings Ave., charged with criminal impersonation, theft by receiving stolen property.
David Clements, 58, 216 W. Monroe Ave., charged with delivery of methamphetamine.
Clifford Corn, 37, Madison County Jail, charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation.
Taylor Bruns, 21, Madison County Jail, charged with possession of marijuana, conspiracy to delivery marijuana.
Jessica Schultz, 22, Madison County Jail, charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation.
Dylon Blath, 21, Madison County Jail, charged with possession of marijuana, conspiracy to deliver marijuana.
Maurice Taylor, 56, Madison County Jail, charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
Destiny Hixson, 24, Madison County Jail, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Criminal case judgments
Michael Tierney, 45, 4100 N. Airport Road, driving under suspension, $150, nine days in jail with credit for nine days served, costs.
Rachael Lambley, 21, 506½ Oak St., leaving the scene of an accident, $200, costs.
Rigoberto Quinones, 31, Yankton, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Justis Calkins, 22, 302 Trailridge Road, possession of marijuana (1 ounce or less), $300, costs.
Elver Jovani Rascon Larguero, 21, 208 S. 13th St., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jordan McIntosh, 31, 611 S. Ninth St., theft of services, $250, costs.
Luis Garcia, 21, Madison, careless driving, $100, costs.
Audra Heuson, 35, Norfolk, criminal trespass — second degree, three days in jail with credit for three days served, costs.
Sarah Bryant, 35, 1104 S. Fifth St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), transporting child while intoxicated, seven days in jail with credit for two days served, $500 fine, license revoked for one year, probation ordered, costs.
Jaykob Greenfield, 27, 313 N. 12th St., No. 210, driving under the influence, $500 fine, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Angela Casperson, 47, 2214 Sunset Ave., shoplifting, $250, $32.98 restitution, costs.
Ryadale Murray, 31, 314 S. 12th St., driving under suspension, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $400, costs.
Xacjare Rath, 30, 1009 W. Madison Ave., theft, 90 days in jail, $500, costs.
Yinaidis Batista, 26, Madison, sale of tobacco to a minor, $250, costs.
William Moeding, 29, Albion, driving CMV without CDL, overweight single axle — group of axles more than 50%, $2,600, costs.
Raphael Moerchen, 19, 601 Magnet St., fur harvest without a permit, shooting wildlife from highway or road, hunting with artificial light, $900, $500 liquidated damages, costs.
Brian Qaulis, 27, 1213 N. 12th St., driving under the influence, 30 days in jail, $500, license revoked for six months, costs.
Maximilian Martin, 50, homeless, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, five days in jail, $4.05 restitution, costs.
Destiny Hixson, 24, 203 S. Ninth St., sale of tobacco to a minor, $25, costs.
Sergio Jimenez, 19, 106 N. 11th St., zero tolerance violation, attempted Class I misdemeanor, $700 fine, license impounded for 30 days.
Aiden Stuart, 19, Lexington, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Civil case judgments
Clear Recovery v. Adela Ibarra, 216 Jackson Ave., plaintiff awarded $510.96, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jovani Jaquez, 100 W. Park Ave., plaintiff awarded $750, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Funding v. Kay Eierman, 2006 S. Second St., No. A, plaintiff awarded $860.92, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Angela Brooks, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $523.17, interest, fees, costs.
Donald and Jolene Wisnieski v. Michael Ronnfeldt, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave., and Jayde Bomar, 201 Monroe Ave., plaintiff awarded $18,078.48, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. NSP LLC and DP Management LLC, case dismissed, plaintiff charged costs.
City ordinance violations
Julian Trejo-Perez, 1805 Parker Circle, No. D, disorderly conduct – fighting, $250, costs. Jasmine Lamas, 800 S. 18th St., No. 16, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Ivy Herman, 313 N. 12th, No. 212, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Speeding violations
Alycia Rosas, Papillion, $75, costs. Candace Schmidt, 127 Driftwood Drive, $25, costs. Diego Padilla-Moler, 807 S. 11th St., $75, costs. Mercedes Leistritz, 806 S. 11th St., $25, costs. Aaron Gadeken, Neligh, $75, costs. Guy Freudenburg, 83654 551st Ave., $25, costs. Joey Balaski, Pierce, $75, costs. Elizabeth Guthrie, Pierce, $25, costs.
Other citations
Elmer Perez, Madison, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Tressan Nelson, Battle Creek, following too closely, $50, costs. Malory Classen, 220 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 11, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Daryl Baller, Creighton, improper lane change, $25, costs. Hunter Cullen, O’Neill, no valid registration, $25, costs. Carrie Wilson, 108 N. Fourth St., No. 424, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Michael Rutledge, Plainview, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Bryson Bovee, Bancroft, overloaded front seat, $50, costs. Jamie Beehn, Madison, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Franklin Fessler, Stuart, following too closely, $50, costs. Rochelle Ramos, 308 W. Indiana Ave., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Todd Crosby, 912 S. Fourth St., improper lane usage, $25, costs. Gary Wecker, 305 W. Indiana Ave., unsafe backing, $25, costs. Litzy Valle, 803 S. 15th St., disobeying stop lights, $75, costs. Daniel Hall, Sioux Falls, improper lane change, $25, costs. Isabelle Roepke, 1707 S. Third St., no valid registration, $75, costs. Amanda Von Kampen, 101 21st Drive, no valid registration, $25, costs. Melissa Seevers, 105 N. 14th St., no valid registration, $25, costs. Donald Bermal, 306 N. 12th St., exhibition of acceleration, $25, costs. Drew Dearmont, Burwell, negligent driving, $75, costs. Sammie Johnson, 1220 W. Park Ave., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Virginia Duran-Vargas, Neligh, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.