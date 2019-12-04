Madison County District Court

Criminal case judgments

Brandon Norris, 38, Norfolk Regional Center, three counts of attempted Class III felony, two years in jail with credit 53 days served, costs.

Xavier Bordeaux, 27, 306 S. 16th St., criminal mischief ($1,500-$4,999), 150 days in jail with credit for 28 days served, costs.

Madison County Court

Felony cases bond over to district court

Matthew Silvers, 19, 104 Gold Strike Drive, No. 10, charged with driving under the influence — third offense (refusal to test).

Damian Hess, 24, Madison, charged with sexual assault — first degree.

Edelvys Granada Perez, 35, Appleton, Wisconsin, charged with theft by deception.

Kevin Broberg, 48, 3204 E. Norfolk Ave., charged with possession of marijuana.

Criminal case judgments

John Gainsforth, 42, Wisner, obstructing a police officer, $300, 17 days in jail with credit for 17 days served, costs.

Xzavier Altamirano, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), 10 days in jail with credit for seven days served, $300, costs.

Jessie Ahlmann, 2304 N. Eastwood St., No. 48, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, $300, costs.

Marcus Howard, Plainview, driving CMV without CDL, $100, costs.

Richard Sanchez, 45, Madison, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.

Robby Robinson, 34, 109 Gold Strike Drive, No. 6, driving under suspension, failure to appear, $350, costs.

Luis Rocha, 20, 3207 S. 12th St., No. 35, driving under suspension, following too closely, $150, costs.

Raymond Estrada, driving under suspension, 31, 909 S. Second St., $300, costs.

Kraig St. Clair, 60, Victoria, Texas, driving under suspension, $100, costs.

Devin Childs, 20, 922 Woodhurst Ave., No. 33, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, $500, probation, license impounded for 60 days.

Civil case judgments

Credit Bureau Services v. Danny Macias, 1009 S. 10th St., plaintiff awarded $5,336.32, interest, costs.

Midland Funding v. Jessi Sherman, 1008 N. 10th St., plaintiff awarded $3,144.58, costs.

Midland Funding v. Kathy Palmer, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $2,811.57, costs.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Krystal Bancroft, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $1,496.60.

Credit Management Services v. Barbara Brozek, 500 S. Third St., plaintiff awarded $242.25, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Matthew Vaughan, 112 N. Ninth St., plaintiff awarded $1,489.21, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Anthony Deichmann, 108 N. Fourth St., No. 325, plaintiff awarded $381.13, interest, fees, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Allison Barrows, 2807 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $282.34, interest, fees, costs.

Triple B Management v. Demetrius Johnson and Corwin Latchie, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,124.17, costs.

Capital One Bank v. Fabian Veliz, 303 S. Third St., plaintiff awarded $1,280.94, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Maria Fortin, 1100 S. Ninth St., No. 4, plaintiff awarded $3,841.59, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Timothy Mendlik, 1009 Village Green Drive, No. 7, plaintiff awarded costs.

Credit Management Services v. Carlos Rodriguez, 405 Jackson Ave., plaintiff awarded $504, interest, fees, costs.

Hauge Associates v. Sandra Martinez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $764.96, costs.

Small claims judgments

Gary Diekemper, 805 Omaha Ave., v. Brett King, 417 Ridgeway Drive, plaintiff awarded $1,675, costs.

City ordinance violations

McKayla Sears, Neligh, stop sign violation, no proof of insurance, $175, costs.

Speeding violations

Ashley Archer, Morse Bluff, $25, costs. Scott Stevens, 802 East Ridge Drive, $25, costs. Dixie Kennedy, Purdum, $25, costs. April Benson, Albion, $25, costs. Carlos Martinez, Gibbon, driving too fast for conditions, $20, costs. Drew Brewer, Malta, Montana, $25, costs. Korban Palmer, Meadow Grove, $125, costs. James Fisher, Elgin, $75, costs. Ryan Burianek, 410 Market Place, $25, costs.

Other citations

Beverly Starman, Oakdale, following too closely, $25, costs. Juan Carranza de la Cruz, Stromsburg, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Richard Haswell, 2500 Madison Ave., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Araceli Rojas, 609 S. 11th St., no valid registration, $25, costs. Christian Luedtke, 110 Gold Strike Drive, No. 6, negligent driving, $75, costs. Selena Rodriguez, 106 Jefferson Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs. Kenneth Wilson, Plainview, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Constance Hawkins, Winside, failure to yield right of way to vehicle, $25, costs. Rebekah McCaffrey, 83664 Highway 81, no valid registration, $25, costs. Todd Godel, Meadow Grove, failure to display proper plates, $25, costs. William Benfield, 55173 835th Road, no valid license, $75, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

