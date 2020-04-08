Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Robert Jurgens, 48, to Kandace Jurgens, 53. Jeffrey Gordon, 53, to Angela Frenzen, 45.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Timothy Douglas v. Karizza Douglas. Jared Rossman v. Brandi Rossman.
Criminal case judgments
Brenda Sixtos, 31, 410 Indiana Ave., second-degree assault, attempted Class IV felony, 21 months in jail with credit for 339 days served, costs.
Angaline Moore, 38, Columbus, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months in jail with credit for 51 days served.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jaidyn Jones, 18, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Ryan Webbert, 20, 807 S. Boxelder St., charged with two counts of delivery of cocaine, delivery of psilocyn.
Robert Gaeta, 23, 311 W. Bluff Ave., charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Criminal case judgments
Alexa Gonzalez, 18, Cooper City, Florida, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Thomas Swalley, 33, 1319 W. Philip Ave., driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, probation, costs.
Devyn Rother, 23, Greeley, driving under the influence, $500, license revoked for 60 days, probation, costs.
Civil case judgments
Hauge Associates v. Troy Johnson, 508 Andy’s N. Shore Drive, plaintiff awarded $733.77, interest, costs, fees.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Arnulfo Rocha, Crete, plaintiff awarded $4,662.25, costs.
Battle Creek Mutual Insurance v. Franco Rodriguez, Lincoln, plaintiff awarded $836.33, interest, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Leland Lynch, 2616 Westside Plaza Drive, No. 209, plaintiff awarded $1,428.70, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Lacey Keeler, 802 S. Fifth St., plaintiff awarded costs.
Credit Management Services v. Summer Britt, 409 S. Eighth St., plaintiff awarded $319.59, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Jamal Mcleod, Madison, plaintiff awarded $311, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jeff Foster, 412 S. Ninth St., plaintiff awarded $1,214.87, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Leonardo Lopez-Hernandez, 1402 Country Club Road, No. 60, plaintiff awarded $411.24, costs.
Accounts Management v. Mary Thompson, 55958 State Highway 24, plaintiff awarded $1,979.86, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v Brady Neilan, 5007 N. 12th St., plaintiff awarded $302.53, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kiana Garcia, 810 S. 12th St., plaintiff awarded $1,001.10, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Theresa Papstein, 912 S. Second St., plaintiff awarded $310.70, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Ethan Fischer, Elgin, plaintiff awarded $218.85, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Shane Labenz, 1406 Country Club Road, No. 20, plaintiff awarded $472, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Bencao Ntela, 806 S. 16th St., No. 1, $1,525.58, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Hannah Saul, 606 W. Spruce Ave., plaintiff awarded $470, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Sage Robak, 310 N. Ninth St., No 7, plaintiff awarded $615.50, interest, costs, fees.
City ordinance violations
Aaron Lohberg, 924 Syracuse Ave., No. 3, failure to return library materials, materials returned, costs.
Samantha Ebner, 55290 835th Road, failure to return library materials, $81.95 restitution, costs.
Elver Rascon Larguero, Yukon, Oklahoma, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Speeding violations
Sada Carr, Oakdale, no operator’s license, $275, costs. Osiel Lopez Chaviano, Columbus, $25, costs. Cristian Camaco Garcia, Roca, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Alejandro Martinez, Tilden, $25, costs. Fabian Ortiz, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, $75, costs.
Edgardo Parra, 2900 Old Highway 8, $75, costs. Riggin Temple, Ainsworth, $100, costs.
Amy Montoya, Newman Grove, speeding, $200, costs. Mason Frew, 1112 Logan St., stop sign violation, $75, costs. Taylor Kraft, Verdigre, $75, costs. Jordan Bellefeille, Lincoln, $75, costs.
Other citations
Benjamin Hofer, Scotland, South Dakota, traffic signal violation, $75, costs. Carolyn Nolze, 1804 Imperial Road, negligent driving, $75, costs. Daren Drews, 1310 Galeta Ave., No. B, unlawful parking, failure to appear, $125, costs. Rhiann Valdivia, 1610 Hillview Drive, No. 6, no valid registration, fictitious plates, $75, costs.Donna Mahaffey, Stanton, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Basilio Chich, 109 W. Pasewalk Ave., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Todd Felgate, 412 E. Nebraska Ave., improper lane change, $25, costs. Carson Klein, 911 Kelland Drive, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.Daniel Padilla-Moler, 602 S. Boxelder St., no valid registration, $25, costs. Nathan Filipi, Battle Creek, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Vilma Gomez-Aguilar, Newman Grove, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.