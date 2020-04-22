Madison County Clerk’s Office

Marriage Licenses

Hervi Estupinan, 28, to Jill Van Beck, 31. Joseph Patrick Miller, 22, to Annikka Klement, 23. Brad Thoendel, 25, to Courtney Jundt, 25. Bryson Parker, 24, to McKenna Bartos, 24.

Madison County District Court

Domestic Cases Filed

Filing for divorce: Aaron Sovereign v. Valerie Sovereign. Scott Arlt v. Sara Arlt. Yusaimi Batista v. Arcadio Zayas Bercourt. Bradley Bobeck v. Eva Bobeck. Raquel Romero v. Jesus Romero. Shannon Permann v. Andrew Permann.

Criminal case judgments

James Cantando, 41, 1700 N. Victory Road, attempted terroristic threats, 30 days in jail.

David Van Vliet, 62, 1414 S. Third St., No. 9, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 43 days served, costs.

Tyson Tilden, 30, 117 Corto St., attempted assault, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 63 days served, costs.

Dustin Kozak, 32, Madison, strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 150 days served, 2 years’ SASS probation, 90 days in jail to be served to the end of probation unless waived, costs.

David Clements, 59, 216 W. Monroe Ave., delivery of methamphetamine, 8 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 12 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.

Ralph Books, 46, 401 S. 16th St., No. 1, burglary, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, 7-8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 110 days served.

Madison County Court

Felony cases bound over to district court

John Dieter, 29, 604 W. Bluff Ave., charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, burglary, theft.

Erin Johnson, 37, 1805 Parker Circle, No. A, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Katherine Welter, 32, 301 South Eighth St., charged with burglary, possession of a stolen firearm.

James McNatt II, 38, 600 Queen City Blvd., No. 12, charged with false information, during under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense.

Criminal case judgments

John Dieter, 29, 604 W. Bluff Ave., theft by receiving stolen property, theft, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence of drugs, 1 year and 124 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, $767.62 restitution, license revoked for 6 months, costs.

Civil case judgments

LVNV Funding v. Kolbi Furgerson, 307 N. Eighth St., plaintiff awarded $674.28, costs.

LVNV Funding v. Debra Tucker, 713 S. 11th St., plaintiff awarded $997.50, costs.

Midland Credit Management v. Natalie Yosten, 917 S. 15th St., plaintiff awarded $1,137.81, costs.

Midland Credit Management v. Nereida Garcia, 110 E. Klug Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,414.37, costs.

CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust v. Gage Ernst, 910 N. Eighth St., plaintiff awarded $2,318.02, costs.

Citibank v. Julie Mesteth, 407 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $1,937.39, costs.

Credit Management Services v. Samantha Mascorro, 117 N. 25th St, No. 10, plaintiff awarded $352, interest, costs, fees.

Credit Management Services v. Evan Harrod, 1000 Village Green Drive, No. 2, plaintiff awarded costs.

Credit Management Services v. Brittni Popisil, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $203.85, interest, costs, fees.

City ordinance violations

Dawn Brachle, 916 Woodhurst Ave., No. 23, failure to return library materials, $44.99 restitution, costs.

Speeding violations

Susan Kloppenborg, Emmet, $25, costs. Carson Arpan, North Platte, $75, costs. Cheyenne Hutson, 600 Queen City Blvd., No. 14, $75, costs. Luis Pereira Martinez, Madison, $200, costs. Jordan Lopez, 109 Market Place, $25, costs.

RaDonna Price, 1105 S. Fifth St., $25, costs. Allen Kolm, 84461 560th Ave., $75, costs. Ruan Surber, Stanton, $125, costs. Natasha Quigley, Tobias, $75, costs.

Other citations

Casey Jameson, 702 S. Second St., unsafe backing, $25, costs. Tonya Zessin, Madison, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Keith Wolken, 210 S. Ninth St., unlawful parking, $50, costs. Jesse Cochran, Madison, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Samuel Gloria, Madison, no valid registration, $25, costs.

Tanner Norman, 904 Riverfront Road, No. 20, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ana Morales, Columbus, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Raelynn Sorrells, Lincoln, no valid registration, $25, costs. Martin Gonzalez-Rodriguez, traffic control signal violation, failure to use child passenger restraint, $100, costs. Jose Lemus-Sierra, 215 W. Norfolk Ave., no valid registration, $25, costs.

Daniel Bush, 111 N. Ninth St., negligent driving, $75, costs. Aida Contreras, 1002 S. Sixth St., no valid registration, $75, costs. Kennedy Williams, 903 S. Second St., traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Ernest Heiser, Urbandale, Iowa, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.

* * *

