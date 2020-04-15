Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Julie Paschold v. Eric Martin. Griselda De La Cruz v. R. Perez Santiago. Deborah Prokopec v. Jay Sloan.
Criminal case judgments
Esaul Castillo, Newman Grove, first-degree arson, 5 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 839 days served, costs.
James Artis-Bey, 44, 600 Queen City Blvd., No. 13, possession of a controlled substance, 8 months in jail with credit for 88 days served, costs.
Maximilian Martin, no address listed, 50, criminal impersonation, theft, 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Aaron Davis, 41, no address listed, shoplifting, 30 days in jail with credit for 10 days served.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Nelly Rodriguez, 2006 S. Second St., plaintiff awarded $424.89, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Rebeca Ramos, 1312 Blaine St., plaintiff awarded $470, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Brent Janzen, 1212 Elm Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,822, interest, costs, fees.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Cami Willard, 413 W. Omaha Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,138.51, interest, costs, fees.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Kendra Praeuner, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,629.03, costs, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Kalyn Ware, 1109 S. 13th St., No. 2, plaintiff awarded $256.40, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Darrel Bradley, Molly Bradley, 1220 Sunnydell Lane, plaintiff awarded $140.06, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Larry Beyer, 107 W. Phillip Ave., plaintiff awarded $125.50, interest, costs, fees.
Tara Studnicka, 2007 Mulberry Drive, plaintiff awarded $463., interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. April Asmussen, 125 Applewood Drive, plaintiff awarded $427.37, interest, costs, fees.
Credit Bureau Services v. Caitlyn Bowers, 610 Blaine St., plaintiff awarded costs.
Speeding violations
Nicholas Wiedeman, 553311 837th Road, $25, costs. Heiglin Hernandez Echevarria, 1404 Country Club Road, No. 9, $75, costs. Cole Otten, 103 El Camino Drive, $25, costs. Joseph Teten, 2613 W. Prospect Ave., $10, costs. Melannie Ortiz, Madison, no operator’s license, $200, costs.
Other citations
Rosa Martinez, 717 S. 11th St., stop sign violation, $75, costs. Garcia Aldo, 902 Logan St., negligent driving, $75, costs. Jesse Shurman, Waterloo, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Dale Fuchtman, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Merle Kallhoff, 4305 Pierce Drive, no valid registration, $25, costs. Paul Brader, 1100 Jonathan Circle, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Tony McKinzie, Oakdale, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Blaine Brabec, 108 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 8, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.