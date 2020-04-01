Madison County Clerk’s Office

Marriage licenses

Luke Timmerman to Taylor Brester-Pruss. Jamie Swartz to Dian Wright. Tyler Bates to Melissa Svitak. Thomas Vander Velde to Kelsea Safty.

 

Madison County District Court

Domestic cases filed

Filing for divorce: Brandon Knoell v. Heather Loe. Justin Snorton v. Dena Snorton.

Criminal case judgments

Elton Brown, 26, Stanton, 72 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 15 days served, 18 months' postrelease supervision, costs.

Crystal Wieneke, 43, 115 N. 25th St., No. 20, driving under the influence,

Angaline Moore, Columbus, failure to appear, 6 months in jail, costs.

Veing Bouaphakeo, Madison, 70, theft by receiving stolen property, false reporting, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 58 days served.

Justin Mendenhall, 30, Battle Creek, disturbing the peace, 18 months’ probation, $500 fine, 90 days in jail with credit for 2 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.

Ashley Martin Menard, Lincoln, 35, theft by receiving, possession of methamphetamine, 36 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 5 days served, costs.

Michael Buzbee, 38, 311 Sherwood Lane, theft by deception ($5,000 or more), 6 to 10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 114 days served.

Madison County Court

Criminal case judgments

Haden Doht, 21, Phillips, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in jail, $500, license revoked for 1 year, probation, costs.

Jordan Cardone Kientz, 19, 200 S. Eighth St., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), $300, costs.

Roosevelt Woodall, 30, 504 S. Ninth St., disturbing the peace, 5 days in jail, costs.

Ralph Books, 46, 925 Pierce St., protection order violation, 10 days in jail with credit for 3 days served.

Civil case judgments

LVNV Funding v. Robert Nelson, 1013 S. Fourth St., plaintiff awarded $650.51, costs.

National Account System v. Jerome Taylor, 2207 N. Eastwood St., plaintiff awarded $2,655, interest, costs, fees.

Speeding violations

Hilda Perez, Madison, $200, costs. Jaydn Herrick, North Platte, $20, costs. Melissa Kohles, 83670 553rd Ave., $25, costs. Elizabeth Hernandez Quintero, West Point, no operator’s license, $150, costs.

Tristen Buss, 712 E. Pasewalk Ave., $125, costs. Brian Chapman, Battle Creek, $25, costs. Amanda Rowan, Elkhorn, $25, costs. Ismael Alvarez Cordova, 607 W. Cedar Ave., No. 30, $200, costs. Blaine Brabec, 108 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 8, $25, costs.

 

Other citations

Janice Winter, 907 E. Sycamore Ave., unsafe backing, $25, costs. Layde Ramos Rodriguez, 800 S. 18th St., No. 18, no valid registration, $25, costs. Lot 279 LLC, Wisner, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Robert Colligan, 1003 Darrus Drive, no valid registration, $25, costs.

Catherine Lopez, St. Louis, Missouri, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Patricia Mischke, Pierce, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Dillyn Blue, Larimore, North Dakota, following too closely, $50, costs.

* * *

The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.

