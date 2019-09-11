Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Antonio Orue Rueda, 30, to Doris Abigail Castro Diaz, 31; Mark Joseph Stepp, 54, to Susan Elaine Tessendorf, 51.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Rachel Currah v. Cody Currah.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Devin Delgado, 23, Madison, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Gilbert Sully III, 31, Lincoln, charged with shoplifting — third offense.
Scott McDonald, 53, 1409 Blaine St., charged with third-degree domestic assault — second offense.
Taylor Thayer, 23, Hoskins, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of clonazepam.
Criminal case judgments
Billy Chappell, 19, 1806 Parker Circle, Apt. C, possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Dominik Harper, 21, Creston, procuring alcohol to a minor, $350 fine, costs.
Itzel Sotelo, 25, 1309 Taylor Ave., possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Curtis Bryant, 49, Newman Grove, disturbing the peace, $150 fine, costs.
Daniele Sliester, 39, Oakdale, driving under the influence, $500 fine, nine months of probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Dylon Sickels, 27, 509 W. Michigan Ave., criminal mischief, failure to appear, three days in jail with credit for four days served, $195.75 in restitution, costs.
Eric Allen, 41, 601 Verges Ave., No. 5, criminal mischief, $100 fine, $300 in restitution, costs.
Eric Allen, 41, 601 Verges Ave., No. 5, second-degree criminal trespass, three days in jail with credit for four days served, costs.
Ryan Johnson, 30, Tekamah, disturbing the peace, 10 days in jail, costs.
Charles Owens, 34, 214 S. Second St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Aaron Hallgren, 33, O'Neill, driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Daniela Pineda, 18, 1007 W. Pasewalk Ave., assault by mutual consent, $150 fine, costs.
Vanessa Gutierrez, 39, 510 Lincoln Ave., contributing to the delinquency of a child, 90 days in jail, costs.
Gloria Smith, 51, 908 W. Hayes Ave., driving under suspension, $150 fine, costs.
Cody James Brazzi, 24, Wichita, Kansas, driving under the influence, $500 fine, seven days in jail with credit for one day served, license revoked for six months, costs.
Gretchen Belzer, 42, 916 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 3, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, $500 fine, $11.60 in restitution, costs.
Cathy Espinoza, 32, 1003 N. Sixth St., No. 11, driving under the influence, $500 fine, six months of probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Andrew Allen, 37, 704 Koenigstein Ave., No. 3, assault by mutual consent, 90 days in jail with credit for 53 days served, costs.
Andrew Allen, 37, 704 Koenigstein Ave., No. 3, third-degree assault, 180 days in jail, costs.
Andrew Allen, 37, 704 Koenigstein Ave., No. 3, third-degree assault, 270 days in jail, costs.
Raymond Kopejtka, 18, 5508 W. South Airport Road, criminal mischief, three days in jail, $635.19 in restitution, costs.
Civil case judgments
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kristi Grutell, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $5,449.23, costs.
Discover Bank v. Michael Morris, 908 S. Ninth St., plaintiff awarded $7051.28, interest, costs.
Discover Bank v. Madgel Jones, Madison, plaintiff awarded $5,012.03, interest, costs.
CACH v. Diana James, 406 Hastings Ave., plaintiff awarded $15,724.27, interest, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Marissa Wright, Omaha, plaintiff awarded $3,743.58, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Ronald Davis, 304 S. Hickory St., No. 8, plaintiff awarded $1,183, interest, fees, costs.
Small claims judgments
Energy Control Heating & Air Conditioning/Val and Pat Sukup, 2315 Riverside Blvd., v. Dylan and Brittni Pospisil, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,359, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Tabitha Crawford, 805 N. 10th St., failure to return library materials, costs.
Joseph Provencher, Albion, unlawful parking, $50 fine, costs.
Nitasha Rath, 922 Syracuse Ave., No. 10, unlawful parking, $50 fine, costs.
Justin Wilson, Plainview, unlawful parking, $25 fine, costs.
Speeding violations
Anthony Galvez, Waterbury, $125 fine, costs; Maria Yanez-Vazquez, Madison, $75 fine, costs; Marissa Grashorn, 130 W. Monroe Ave., $25 fine, costs; Daniel Kumm, 209 N. 11th St., $125 fine, costs; Marcial Vosimar, Omaha, $25 fine, costs; Taurino Valdivieso Perez, $75 fine, costs; Rodney Doggett, Stapleton, $25 fine, costs.
Other citations
Jason Ehrenberg, Creighton, violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; Sebastian Panjoj-Pablo, Schuyler, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Blanca Tate, Madison, no registration, $25 fine, costs; Merlin Krueger, 706 S. Second St., negligent driving, $75 fine, costs; Timothy Becker, 2120 Clearfield Drive, CMV — brake (general), $50 fine, costs; Dylan Brown, 416 Jefferson Ave., no registration, $25 fine, costs; Michael Collins, Rapid City, South Dakota, no registration, $25 fine, costs; Jeff Werner, Norfolk, no motorcycle operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Sarah Nelson, Pierce, no registration, $25 fine, costs; David Radford, David City, unsafe backing, $25 fine, costs; Rylee Olson, Waverly, violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.