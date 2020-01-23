MADISON — It will continue to be up to voters to choose Madison County’s land surveyor.
Commissioners made that decision Wednesday following a public hearing during which two people spoke in favor of having voters continue to elect the position instead of having voters decide whether to have commissioners appoint the position.
By statute, the county has to notify the state by Feb. 1 whether it intends to keep the surveyor as an elected position or place the issue before voters. If it were placed on the ballot, voters would have to pass it, then commissioners would decide every four years who to appoint as the surveyor.
LaVern Schroeder, the county’s surveyor, spoke in favor of keeping it an elected position.
Schroeder said regardless what action would be taken, the job remains the same.
“What you’re doing is you’re taking the right of the people to vote for whoever they want,” he said.
Among other things, the surveyor performs the statutory duties required, including keeping and adding to the land survey records and providing markings for government corners, such as at road intersections before and after road construction.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir asked Schroeder to provide background information on the surveyor’s job.
Schroeder said the surveyor’s position in Madison County includes maintaining all the section corners that the government set in the 1860s and 1870s. There is believed to have been a county surveyor ever since, with Madison County having kept a good set of records.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked how often the surveyor does work for the county and how often the county gets charged.
Schroeder said he didn’t know immediately how many surveys he did for the county last year, but he could research that information. There is more work in the spring and summer, he said.
Madison County pays its surveyor $11,000 a year plus benefits. The surveyor doesn’t charge for his own time, which is covered by the county, but he does charge for an assistant if he needs help, Schroeder said.
The charge for an assistant is about $15 to $18 per hour, which is from an agreement believed to be from the 1970s that has never been updated. Many registered land surveyors charge $50 or more per hour for the assistant.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said regardless if the county decides to put the issue before voters or keeps it an elected position, voters will have input.
Several times commissioners said they are pleased with Schroeder’s work but are exploring the option after having the Nebraska Association of County Officials alert them of this possible change.
Schmidt said he would be interested in finding out if the county could save money by appointing the position. Some constituents have contacted him, believing there could be savings, he said.
“That’s what is really hard to say — if we would be better appointing someone and then pay as we need them,” Schmidt said.
If the county would appoint someone, they would have to negotiate the price, said Richard Johnson, Madison County road superintendent.
Johnson also spoke in favor of keeping it an elected position.
He said a registered land surveyor working in the field is likely to charge about $100 to $125 an hour. And if there are two out in the field, it likely would be $175 to $200 an hour, Johnson said.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to keep it an elected position but asked that Schroeder report every three to six months to the county board on his activities.
Madison County commissioners met Wednesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; two road foremen, five from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours, 35 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Acknowledged receipt of the official bond of Leah Barrett as president of Northeast Community College.
— Approved the appointment of Gene Walker as a member of Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, with term beginning January 2020.
— Approved an agreement with Michelle Kroupa for providing cleaning services for the Madison County Extension and Veterans Service offices.
— Approved the purchase of motor grader in the amount of $253,851 from Murphy Tractor & Equipment, Sioux City, Iowa, for Road District 2.
— Postponed the update of Region IV Emergency Management to Tuesday, Feb. 4.
— Received an update on right-of-way acquisition on 841st Road northeast of Battle Creek. The county is seeking to acquire private land for a turn-around area on a dead end. Dick Johnson said he believes an agreement is being worked out with the landowners. It doesn’t appear a ditch for drainage will work as requested by one of the property owners because there isn’t enough slope. Instead, the county will look at installing more culverts. That should help when there are significant rains of 2 inches or more.
— Reviewed a letter from the State of Nebraska Jail Standards Division advising of full compliance with the jail standards during the annual evaluation on Nov. 5, 2019. The county board members also did their first-quarter jail inspection during the meeting.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.