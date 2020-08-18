The newly hardened concrete on East Benjamin Avenue was getting smoothed and prepped by machines Monday afternoon so that the stripes could be painted on Tuesday morning.
If all went according to plan, the stripes to divide the new three-lane road would be applied later Tuesday. Seeding of the shoulders was completed last week.
Hopes were high that sometime Tuesday afternoon, the newly expanded one-mile road from Victory Road to Highway 35 would be opened.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said A & R Construction got the bid and completed the reconstruction and expansion project. The Plainview-based company began work in April after trees were removed the previous month.
It was supposed to be completed in July, but there were 39 days documented to be lost because of weather, Uhlir said.
“That put them off schedule a little with some of the dirt work when we got the rains that we did,” Uhlir said.
Madison County paid for the approximately $1.3 million to $1.4 million project and did some grading for a trail on the north side. The City of Norfolk is going to be completing the trail with a grant.
The trail will link into trails along Victory Road and Highway 35.
Uhlir, who was looking over the completed work on Monday afternoon, said the new three-lane concrete road would be a major upgrade over the old two-lane asphalt road that had fallen into disrepair in recent years.
“The shoulders had really given way, and we had a lot of damage on the asphalt on the edges of the road,” Uhlir said. “That made for some treacherous times. I remember I had someone call me and said, ‘I was playing chicken again on East Benjamin’ because you got to get over, and a lot of time people wouldn’t yield if you were getting over.”
Uhlir said the new road should serve the people coming into Norfolk from Woodland Park, as well as those coming into Norfolk from Highway 35 from the east.
Another benefit will be that the Walters’ residential addition will eventually tie into Benjamin Avenue. That would be a benefit for some of the residents there who live close to Benjamin Avenue but have to go south and then east to connect on Victory Road to leave the residential area.
Steve Rames, City of Norfolk engineer, said the walking and cycling trail on the north side of the street on Northeast Community College’s property is expected to be completed as early as this fall, but it could be next year.
There will be a meeting later this week in which more should be known. For about a year, the city has been waiting on an environmental permit looking at several factors covering multiple aspects. The grant is for $250,000 from the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission.
With the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex and other Northeast Community College programs in buildings on Benjamin Avenue, the road is expected to get a lot of use.
Rames said another section of Benjamin Avenue also will be completed, likely in 2022. That will cover from 13th Street to the North Fork River and then new construction from that portion of the river.
The project will be full reconstruction. There is a lot of utility line movement and other work that will go with that project. It may be completed in phases as well, Rames said.
Those who attend the City of Norfolk’s open house from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Norfolk Public Library may learn more about that project, as well as others the city has proposed.