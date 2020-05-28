County postpones consideration of shooting range permit

MADISON — A request for a trap and skeet shooting range east of Madison was postponed Wednesday by the Madison County board of commissioners after an attorney discovered the applicant for the permit was not the owner of the property.
Mark Fitzgerald, a Norfolk attorney who represents three sets of neighbors who live near the proposed range, told the county board that based on state statutes, conditional-use permits are granted to the owners.
The request on the permit came from the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club for property at 55454 829th Road on land owned by Scott Long. The land is east of the northern part of the city of Madison, roughly a mile east of Highway 81.
There is an existing range on the property that has not been in use in recent years. The application calls for only shotguns to be used on the property, and there is space to the east to provide a buffer between the range and neighbors.
Fitzgerald mailed in exhibits to the county board based on case law dealing with conditional-use permits. “The applicant is an improper applicant for a conditional-use permit,” he said.
Fitzgerald said he also thought that after the Madison County joint planning commission forwarded the permit in April, it should have stipulated some conditions for it, such as hours of operation. One of the biggest objections to the permit has been noise concerns, especially when residents in the area want to be enjoying the outdoors in warm weather.
Fitzgerald said he believes the permit should go back to the joint planning commission with the owner as an applicant and start over with another public hearing.
Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning administrator, said this situation has happened in the past where an applicant was not the owner. In that case, the owner then wrote a letter stating the working relationship with the applicant seeking the permit, and the permit was considered by the county board.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said he would review the information that Fitzgerald provided. He said the issue might be able to be cleared up with a letter from the owner discussing the leasing arrangement.
Smith said he wasn’t familiar with case law that Fitzgerald presented, but his initial thought was it would not need to go back to the joint planning commission and start over.
“I’ll give ample opportunities for both sides to talk to me,” Smith said.
Doug Huttmann, president of the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club, said plans are to move from Stanton County because the land where the range is now got sold and that lease is up.
The league shoots on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., he said.
Huttmann said it also offers high school and college practice, but those hours are more difficult to determine because of weather and the students’ schedules.
Huttmann said other guns ranges, such as one in Papillion, operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We’re not going to shoot after dark,” he said. “We’re just trying to continue this to help educate some of the young kids to give them an opportunity to compete in trap shooting and skeet shooting.”
The season for high school is usually January to May, although there can be some shooting in the fall. The league shoots May to September.
Among those testifying against it on Wednesday were Ron and Linda Kowalewski, who have lived about 35 years on land about one-third of a mile east of the proposed site.
Ron Kowalewski said he drove to check out the Pierce gun range, which is situated more in a natural setting with trees that serves as a buffer. This area is much more level, he said.
Linda Kowalewski said she remembers the days when the old gun range was operating and it was loud. “It was annoying, very annoying for us,” she said.
“We love the quiet,” she said. “That’s why we are out here in the country.”
Fitzgerald said the National Rifle Association recommends noise barriers to be installed if there are residences within one-fourth of a mile.
“And the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) says complaints are likely if the range is located within one-half mile of a dwelling, and that’s through here,” Fitzgerald said.
The county’s zoning regulations require that setbacks must be at least 1,320 feet from the range, and only one person lives within it — Scott Long, the owner. One-fourth of a mile is 1,320 feet.
Fitzgerald said in areas where trap and skeet shooting ranges are located near housing subdivisions, all houses are at least one-half mile away and noise barriers are in place.
Fitzgerald also suggested that shotguns be aimed toward the south, away from the residences, to limit the noise. There also should be a noise buffer on the north and east sides, Fitzgerald said.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he went out to the site with a deputy, whom he had fire a shotgun.
Uhlir said he went to the neighbors’ properties and measured the decibels, which ranged from the low 50s to lows 60s, depending on which of the neighbors he was at.
Uhlir said he doubts whether people would be able to hear the shots if they were inside. He said for comparison, trucks from Highway 81 registered about the 50s.
In April, the joint planning commission voted 7-3 to forward the application to the Madison County board of commissioners.
The Madison County board of commissioners met via Zoom on Wednesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, highway superintendent; Joe Smith, county attorney; about 12 from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Four hours, 19 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Met as a board of equalization and approved tax list corrections and motor vehicle exemptions.
— Approved voluntary benefit programs offered by AFLAC, Heritage Financial Services, Nationwide and VSP.
— Approved an administrative agreement with First Concord Benefits Group to provide conditional cash-in-lieu options to employees.
— Approved $6,056 to Region 4 Behavioral Health Systems for match of services providers from Region 4 counties.
— Approved a change order for the East Benjamin Avenue paving project, resulting in a net increase of $1,500.
— Approved a change order for the South 37th Street paving project, resulting in a net decrease of $11,808.
— Cancel a check to Nebraska Public Power District and a check to Benjamin Baldwin.
— Discussed a road situation with Jason Herbert regarding Beverly Road.
— Postponed discussion of the sound system in Courtroom 2 and Courtroom 3.
— Approved health insurance benefits for county employees for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Highlights include no rate increase. The county will continue offering a health savings account with the county offering funds for those who choose the $6,000 deductible and the county will buy down the deductible from $2,500 to $1,500 for other employees.
— Approved updates to the Madison County employee’s handbook. The biggest change is limiting comp time to 160 hours. In the past, it has been 180 hours or, at one time, up to 200 hours.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.