MADISON — Life can be complicated, but involving a couple of bodies of government only adds to the confusion.
That was the situation the Madison County board of commissioners found itself in Tuesday during a public hearing to consider the sale of about a 25-foot-wide strip of land that the county owns but is within the City of Norfolk.
Further complicating matters, the landowners on the west end of the property — who have been maintaining it thinking they owned it — were the ones whose land was used to originally create it more than 50 years ago. There also was interest expressed in purchasing it by at least one lot owner on the east side of the strip, which caused this situation to come to light.
More than 30 minutes of comments were given during a public hearing and discussion on the strip of property south of East Bluff Avenue between South Willow Street and South Ferguson Drive in Norfolk.
Dick Johnson, Madison County roads director, was asked to investigate the matter, which provided some clarity.
Johnson said from what he can determine, the county purchased the property in 1964 from the landowners on the west side of the property. For some reason, the county bought the east 25 feet of those properties, possibly to build a road or for drainage, he said.
So why is the land, which is within the City of Norfolk, owned by the county for a road instead of the city?
Johnson said from what he can determine, at the time it was purchased by the county, the property was in the county — but not yet in the city limits.
Before the county sells it, the City of Norfolk should be given an easement so the sewer goes with the land, Johnson said.
Dennis Watts, Norfolk water and sewer director, said the city owns a 30-inch sanitary sewer through the property. Watts said the city would be interested in purchasing the property to protect the easement with the sanitary sewer and for drainage for the properties to the east.
Watts said the easement would prevent people from constructing buildings across it or planting trees in it. The city would need to be able to get to the sanitary sewer if there would need to be repairs, he said.
If the city owned it, it could be maintained with mowing, but it would not be to lawn standards — just cutting it rough. There would not be weeds, but some type of green cover that does not require watering, Watts said.
Steve Ramaekers of Granville Custom Homes in Columbus said his company has interest in seven lots that abut the strip to the east. Ramaekers said he would be interested in having the City of Norfolk take ownership of it.
“There is going to be a conflict, I believe, if it comes into private possession,” Ramaekers said.
Drainage doesn’t work well, and if the strip would be transferred to private ownership, it also should come with a drainage easement, Ramaekers said.
And if the county abandoned it, then it usually goes 50% to each of the abutting landowners, he said.
Jerry and Melissa Nemec, Sarah Fechner and Doug and Jane Koehler own the lots to the west of the strip. It was from their lots that the land originally was taken in 1964.
Jerry Nemec said he and the people to the west have been mowing it. Fechner said the area they mow is not weeds, like some parts farther to the south.
Nemec and the property owners to the west said they don’t want it sold. Nemec said they have a building over part of it and the neighbors would like the opportunity to purchase it if it is sold.
Other utilities, like power and cable, also run through that strip now, he said. Another owner said she has a garden in part of the easement.
Questions were asked why the county can’t just give or sell the property back to the owners of the lots from which it came.
Johnson said according to statute, the county has to take bids and get what is determined as market value. For a starting point on price, it probably could be considered similar per square foot to what the property adjacent to it sells for, he said.
Commissioners also discussed what could be market value. The land would have little value to anyone because it is such a narrow strip and the easements limit what could be done with it, they said.
Commissioners voted to postpone action on selling it following the public hearing. The county is not obligated to sell the property but has up to two months to determine if it wants to sell it.
The county also was asked why it didn’t maintain the property if it owned it for so long.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said the county only became aware of owning it when someone on the east side of the strip asked about purchasing it.
And according to state statute, if the county decides to sell it, it has to go to the highest bidder.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he sees limited value for the property. It looks as though it might be in the best interest for everyone if the city owned it, he said.
The property owners to the west asked to be notified of action the county takes, including if it decides to sell it.
The Madison County board of commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, highway superintendent; about 12 from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 43 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved a change order for a Benjamin Avenue paving project, resulting in a net decrease of $237,841 and another change order for the same project resulting in a net increase of $17,927.
— Approved a payment application in the amount of $565,423.21 for Benjamin Avenue paving.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute the certification of the semiannual report for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program income.
— Removed a contract for armor coat surfacing.
— Awarded a contract in the amount of $21,473 to T & D Striping, for road striping for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
— Awarded a contract to Simon Contractors, Scottsbluff, in the amount of $129,800 for the Stanton Northwest project. It likely will be completed after Nov. 15.
— Approved a substitution of pledged securities with Bank First, Norfolk.
— Issued highway allocation fund pledge bonds, Series 2020, in the principal amount of $2.5 million for paying costs of road improvement projects.
— Set the speed limit on 49th Street between Benjamin Avenue and Eisenhower Avenue at 35 mph.
— Set a public hearing date for Aug. 18 to receive input for vacation or abandonment of a county road for 831st Road between 551st Avenue and 552nd Avenue.
— Reviewed and processed claims and written reports.