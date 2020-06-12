MADISON — The Madison County board of commissioners is hearing the concerns about jumps in property valuations after many of the notices went out earlier this month.
Christian Ohl, a commissioner whose district mainly includes Norfolk, said the county board is looking to alleviate the impacts of valuation increases on area businesses. Madison County was seeking to delay or spread out the increases, which doesn’t appear possible.
Ohl said he has been in contact with the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO), which indicated the county board’s authority is limited when it comes to valuation increases.
The values set by the county assessor on March 19 were analyzed by the Property Assessment Division at the Nebraska Department of Revenue and forwarded onto the Tax Equalization and Review Commission (TERC) for a determination as to whether the assessor’s values are within the statistically acceptable range. Therefore, in theory, those values have been “blessed” by the TERC and the department of revenue, Ohl learned in a written correspondence from NACO.
There also is another possibility for the county to help with valuations, but it would be considered a long shot.
County boards have the authority to petition TERC for an adjustment by a class or subclass — in this case, commercial property.
County boards seldom do it, with Holt County taking this action in 2019, and TERC did not make the requested adjustment.
In fact, TERC has never made an adjustment under this statute. If a county board were to prevail, it would have to show that there were some market factor that either (1) had not been considered by the assessor or (2) had influenced the market on the assessment date of Jan. 1 and would not have shown up in the assessor’s analysis of the sales in that class of property.
NACO has advised Ohl that Madison County would need to show that there was a market factor present on Jan. 1, which so affected the commercial market that the values set by the assessor using sales (from a study period of Oct. 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2019) were unreliable.
“You would also need to demonstrate how that market factor was affecting the market. As you can imagine, this would be a tough row to hoe … but, as my dad used to say, ‘Just because it’s never been done doesn’t mean it can’t be,’ ” according to a written correspondence from Jon Cannon, the deputy director of NACO.