MADISON — While Madison County continues to implement its new radio communications system, it is taking the opportunity to make another upgrade — its internet capabilities at the courthouse.
That was among the topics covered earlier this week when Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk updated the county board about converting to the new statewide communications system.
“If anybody has sat (at) the treasurer’s office waiting to get vehicles registered and what not, they are waiting for (the employees’) computer screens because it is so darn slow,” Volk said.
State officials just did a test on the county’s internet system and at least 1.5 megabytes is needed for the new communications system. What showed up was .8 megabytes.
“So we’re working to push and get some things fixed,” the sheriff said. “If it gets fixed, it is going to help the whole courthouse.”
The treasurer’s office, clerk’s office, the courts and a small system from the sheriff’s office are all tied into the state system and need more speed, Volk said.
County board chairman Troy Uhlir asked if any other counties were having this issue with speed.
Volk said it seems to be just Madison County and it is because of how it was installed. The problem has been identified and Volk will continue to keep the county board informed as the issue gets addressed.
The new statewide communications system enables the sheriff’s department to communicate with law enforcement officers from Norfolk and other cities and counties, the Nebraska State Patrol, firefighters and emergency responders.
Madison County also is connecting the other police departments in the county to the new statewide system.
While talking to commissioners, Volk also updated the county board on the Nebraska Regional Interoperability Network (NRIN), which provides a path for more redundancy for the county in its statewide radio system.
The NRIN Northeast section covers 11 counties, with plans to use existing commercial radio towers, NPPD towers, city towers and state towers. Most of the other areas of Nebraska have already been connected on NRIN.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the county approved an agreement with NRIN and WJAG for insurance coverage of equipment on the WJAG tower west of Norfolk. Other towers in the county also are being used.
NRIN Testing is going to continue to be conducted, with some of the basic testing on portables already completed. The basic testing so far has been impressive, with more installation and training to continue, Volk said.