Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith refuted allegations made by a Lincoln attorney in a motion that asks the court to recuse Smith and his office from the Dale Matteson case on Tuesday.
Seth Morris, Matteson’s attorney, said phone calls between him and Matteson, who was in jail at the time, were recorded illegally, violating attorney-client privilege, according to court documents.
For this reason, Morris asked the Madison County District Court to:
— Recuse Smith and his office from the case and appoint a special prosecutor;
— Discipline Smith;
— Reimburse Matteson for legal fees;
— Dismiss the case.
The county attorney’s office is in possession of three recordings of phone calls made from Matteson to Morris, but Smith said these are not privileged calls. On Tuesday, Smith brought in testimony to back this up.
Christopher Petree is a network manager at Encartele, the company that provides phone service for inmates in the Madison County Jail.
He testified that all of the recorded calls were preceded by an advisement to both the caller and the recipient that the calls were being monitored and subject to being recorded.
In a May 1 hearing, Capt. Terry Kotrous, Madison County jail administrator, gave similar testimony, saying he was sure Morris would have been given the advisement.
Smith said this means Matteson and Morris waived attorney-client privilege.
“I don’t believe there is any law, any evidence to support the calls are privileged,” Smith said. “There was a waiver on each and every call.”
On May 1, Morris said he never heard the advisement that calls were being recorded.
Calls from inmates may be recorded and used by prosecutors in court. However, jails also are required by law to provide inmates with a way to call their attorneys without being recorded, as these calls are supposed to be confidential.
At the Madison County Jail, and other facilities that use Encartele, attorneys’ phone numbers are added to a do-not-record list. That way, when inmates call their attorney, the calls are confidential, according to court documents.
It was Smith who originally discovered the calls were being recorded in late December. When he did, he contacted Morris and warned him about the issue and spoke to the jail about it as well.
Kotrous spoke to Morris afterward and said he asked Morris if he wanted his number added to the jail’s list of attorneys. Morris told him that wasn’t necessary, Kotrous said.
Morris said he believed that Kotrous was referring to calls he made to the jail, not calls from the jail to his number. Morris said he thought his number had already been added to the list and that calls from the jail to his number were not being recorded any longer.
Smith discovered additional recordings in late March. He once again contacted the jail again to make sure Morris’ number was added to the do-not-record list. This time, Kotrous searched the log of calls to find Morris’ number and added it to the do-not-record list.
While the calls are not privileged, Smith is treating them as if they were, he said.
Smith said he did not listen to any of the recorded calls once he realized they were between Matteson and Morris, and he would not do so in the future or use them in a trial. Additionally, he has ordered his staff not to listen the them, he said.
“I didn’t take advantage of anything in this case,” Smith said. “Most prosecutors, I believe, would have taken advantage of these calls if there were anything in them.”
Morris found a number of calls made from Encartele to his firm that the county attorney’s office had no record of, after he reached out to his firm’s IT department.
Smith was able to show that these calls came from other jails that use Encartele, though.
In fact, calls have between jails and Morris, either through his office’s main number or his cellphone, have been recorded in Gage, Otoe, Platte, Seward, Cass and York counties in Nebraska and Kleberg County in Texas, Smith said, citing Encartele records.
“Lawyers representing defendants have to have a modicum of diligence with respect to phone calls, and communication in general,” Smith said.
Tiara Davis, Morris’ legal assistant, said Smith was the first prosecutor to warn Morris about the recordings, which Smith said should be taken into account.
“This is the first county that’s made an attempt to help Mr. Morris in this. You cannot discipline a county attorney for being overly generous,” Smith said. “We are at this stage despite my efforts, despite the efforts of the jail.”
Smith asked that the motion be denied entirely.
“The law in this area is black and white,” he said. “These motions are entirely frivolous.”
Morris has until Tuesday, June 30, to submit a brief on the issue.
Matteson is charged with attempted incest and child abuse resulting in death. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 9.