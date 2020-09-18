Mike Clinch and some of his family members who live southeast of Norfolk know the importance of good roads.
Earlier this week, they asked the Madison County board of commissioners to improve a former asphalt road that was washed out by flooding in March 2019 and is now gravel.
The road in question — 835th Road between 558th Avenue and 557th Avenue — was an asphalt road from 1973 until 2019 when it got destroyed, in part because of flooding.
“It’s so full of holes that we raise produce and when we take watermelons down it, it will knock the centers out of the watermelons,” Clinch said.
The family also has had stems knocked off pumpkins when transporting them. The family supplies a lot of stores across the Midwest with pumpkins and will not get paid if the stems are knocked off, they said.
“Nobody wants basketballs,” Mike Clinch said.
The Clinch family estimates that there are about 170 semi-trucks that travel the road for about six to eight weeks each fall to haul their produce. That’s in addition to the cattle trucks and other traffic that already use it.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the road was in such bad shape last year after the bomb cyclone, the county figured it could keep it in better shape as a gravel road. Several farmers in the area worked to make it passable after the flooding.
Uhlir said he did travel the road Tuesday morning and it was in better shape now, but the maintainer went through. After rains, it seems to get bad, he said.
There is adequate gravel on it, but the base seems to be in poor shape, Uhlir said.
The Clinches said they would agree, so the best thing would be to have it turned back into asphalt.
Uhlir said ultimately, that is the best solution. The county still is waiting to get reimbursed in federal funds for some road projects and has learned that other projects have been turned down.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said he believes it would cost about $300,000 to turn a mile of gravel road into asphalt. He asked if that was a correct estimate.
Dick Johnson, roads superintendent, said it does cost about $300,000 per mile, but in some cases it can be more. That’s because when the condition of the road is bad, there needs to be more work to improve the base.
Given all the traffic on that road, including a nearby feedlot, it probably would be wise to make that road concrete, Johnson said.
Commissioners said that could about double the cost.
The Clinches said they hope to have the road maintained more often with a grader until something can be done.
Uhlir said part of the problem is that mile of road isn’t included in any immediate plans to get improved. The commissioners have identified about 16 miles of asphalt roads they hope to get resurfaced in the next year. But the road could be included in 2022 plans.
The county has approved borrowing up to $5 million per year to try to get caught up with more asphalt road projects. The county has about 180 miles of hard surfaced roads and had been getting only about 5 miles of road resurfaced before expanding it to 15 with borrowing funds.
At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved advertising for bids for the 2 miles of Old Hadar Road in Madison County. About 1½ miles will be concrete, with the other half-mile asphalt. The other mile of Old Hadar Road is in Pierce County, which already resurfaced it.
In addition, commissioners approved several projects to be prepared for bid for work, hopefully in 2021. The projects are:
— 2 miles north of Newman Grove (carried over from 2020).
— 2 miles on 840th Road (carried over from 2020).
— 1½ miles of 552nd Avenue (carried over from 2020).
— Remainder of First Street near Norfolk, about one-half mile (carried over from 2020).
New projects for 2021 are:
— 1 mile north of Meadow Grove on 539th Avenue, the last mile before it goes into Pierce County.
— 2 miles of Sherwood Road.
— 1 mile of Coolidge Avenue.
— 1 mile of Channel Road.
— 1 mile of Grandview Road (may be eligible for split with Stanton County).
— 4 miles of South Airport Road from King Steel west.
— 3 miles of asphalt road north of Madison leading to Agrex, which may be delayed.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said there always seem to be an endless number of road projects.
“We have more miles than we have money,” Schmidt said, “so we need to talk.”
Schmidt said if all the engineering work can be completed, the projects can be put up for bid in December. Then the county can assess the bids to get as much work completed as possible.
Johnson said he will get traffic counts ordered on the roads immediately, the first step needed in completing the engineering work.