The field is set and once again, the Norfolk Country Club will be home to the 2020 Class A girls golf state championship starting Monday.
More than a dozen champions have been crowned since the course first hosted the Class A girls tournament in 2008. Ever since, hundreds of golfers have traveled to Norfolk to play on the 6,060-yard, 18-hole championship golf course against the best of the best in Class A. And the tournament will remain in Norfolk until at least 2023 after the contract was renegotiated.
“It’s a great honor for the club to be able to host a state championship,” said Tom Johnson, PGA head golf professional at the country club. “The golf course doesn’t play as a long compared to other courses, but the trees and the complex greens make for a good test for the golfers.”
This year might feel and look a little different with a few added safety measures put in place because of COVID-19.
In past years, the Norfolk Area Sports Council would provide nearly 60 volunteers and the staff support for each state tournament.
The majority of volunteers were used to monitor each group around the golf course to keep track of scores by updating the scores to the Golf Genius app, which made it easier for spectators to follow along.
In 2020, the tournament will not be using those scoring monitor volunteers to help with social distancing.
The Golf Genius app will still be in use, except this year the golfers themselves will be responsible with plugging in the scores after each hole on the Golf Genius app on their phone.
“The girls will be keeping their own scores. They have been testing it out at several tournaments throughout the year, and it’s been successful,” said Ashley Jansen, sports director of the Norfolk Area Sports Council.
Only a handful of volunteers will be on-site to help the golfers start their rounds and confirm the scores at the end of each round at the scoring table, which will be located outside under the tent next to the country club.
“It takes volunteers to keep these state tournaments running smoothly,” Jansen said. “Working with the NSAA, having these sporting events would not be possible without the support from the Norfolk area and surrounding communities. We’ve looked to them to bring in spectators and to make this a special experience for the participating schools that come to our community.”
The goal is to keep everyone separated as much as possible by making the tournament a safe and comfortable environment.
“We’re working closely with the health department, to make sure we are following all of the protocols,” Jansen said.
A video board outside of the country club will still show the scores and live updates throughout each day.
At the end of every state tournament, there is usually an award ceremony under a tent, but this year it might look a little different.
“We will not be holding a big ceremony. It will just be the golfers with their coaches and parents; (that) is all we’re able to do,” Jansen said.
The teams competing in the two-day event will be Elkhorn South, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, North Platte, Omaha Marian, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South and Ralston/Mercy.
In addition to Kylie Ehnes-Blume of Norfolk High, there also will be individuals from Columbus, Grand Island, Gretna and Lincoln Southeast.