They were too compelling to pass up. My granddaughter had to touch and feel seemingly every single one. And who can blame her?
Those clumps of sand on our dirt road, those clumps of intriguingly different sizes that dissolve appealingly into tiny, gritty, sometimes sparkly granules — who can resist running from one to the other to explore?
My granddaughter is 1 1/2, so the world is infinitely fascinating to her. In particular, the other day, sand was a real draw, and we spent a lot of time picking up those clumps, pressing them between our fingers, and letting the resulting individual grains run through our fingers.
It was, as you can imagine, a splendid day.
Coincidentally, when I caught up on news that night, I discovered that one of the most recent inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame — along with American Girl dolls and the board game Risk —was sand.
This would have been surprising news if not for the fact that I knew that some time ago, one of the inductees was the stick. That’s right, back in 2008, one of the National Toy Hall of Fame inductees —along with baby dolls and skateboards — was the stick.
I use the term “surprising” because I would have thought that the National Toy Hall of Fame, which began (according to the museum’s website) as a bequest from Margaret Strong of her numerous collections of toys, would feature only man-made toys.
It’s not that I think sticks and sand don’t make good playthings — in fact, I think they make marvelous playthings.
But if the National Toy Hall of Fame is going to include things in nature, well, then, why stop with sticks and sand? The great outdoors is filled with an abundance of great toys; in addition to sticks and sand, there are pebbles, leaves, wildflowers, weeds.
Here are just a few suggestions for playing with these “toys”: With pebbles, you can skip them in the water, play hopscotch, make designs on the ground, sort by size and color, and put them in a polisher for jewelry. With leaves, you can jump in them; make piles and hide things in them; use them for art projects such as rubbings and spray-painted outlines; and collect clusters of leaves connected by a petiole to use as fans, pom-poms, or rattles.
Wildflowers can serve as decorations for a pretend wedding and can be woven into a crown. In terms of weeds, you can go on a scavenger hunt for four-leaf clovers, and there are few things as entertaining as blowing dandelions gone to seed.
The other reason that I found surprising the National Toy Hall of Fame’s pronouncement about sand as an inductee is that it has taken until 2021 for sand to be recognized as a great “toy.” Predating the induction of sand was the induction of, among many other items, Barbie dolls (1998), bicycles (2000), Raggedy Ann and Andy (2002), cardboard boxes (2005), kites (2007), dollhouses (2011), bubbles (2014), and coloring books (2019).
I’m happy to say that all of these contributed to my childhood development — but I’m quite sure that items in the great outdoors were at least equally influential in who I am today.
Granted, that might not be making a good case for sand and sticks, but please don’t hold that against these iconic “toys.” And when you are done playing outside today, go to the museum website; you can nominate for induction toys that haven’t been inducted yet — and still waiting to get their just recognition are pebbles, leaves, wildflowers and weeds.
