Council losing nearly 30 years of experience

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting 45 to 60 mph leading to considerable blowing snow. Whiteout conditions with visibility one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds will produce strong cross winds for travelers, and may lead to isolated power outages and downed tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&