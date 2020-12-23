Council losing nearly 30 years of experience

With two decades on the Norfolk City Council under his belt, Jim Lange has been to a lot of meetings, he said. But while he retired this year, he’s not completely ready to stop going to meetings.
So long as he has time and something to add, Lange plans to give back to Norfolk, he said.
The longtime city councilman, along with eight-year council member Dick Pfeil, retired from the council this year. Between them, the two had nearly 30 years of experience on the council.
Lange had served on the council for 20 years, beginning in December 2000. Before that, he had served on the planning commission for 10 years, he said.
“I was feeling good about what we were doing at the planning commission but wanted to be able to give and do some more that way,” Lange said. “I just wanted to be able to give back a little more. ... My hair wasn’t quite as white as it is now.”
Twenty years is as long time, but Lange said he enjoyed his experience, even though it could be challenging.
“The challenges and the ability to work with others and, as I gained more experience, the feel that I could be giving more back that way,” are part of what kept Lange on the council, he said.
Lange learned a lot in his 30 years of public service, he said. One thing was how to handle feedback from his constituents.
“Everyone says your phone rings a lot when you’re on the council,” he said. “What bugs me the most is when my phone doesn’t ring and then I hear disgruntled things out in the community.”
Lange had a method for when upset constituents did reach out to him, he said.
“I always felt that I want to express to them that I’m open to their views, we may not agree on everything and then have a discussion on how can we make this so that it maybe works out for you or helps you understand why my actions are where they’re at,” he said. “It’s kind of being a little bit of a mediator.”
Another thing Lange learned was to approach a difficult or controversial decision, he said.
“Don’t go in with a closed mind. Keep your mind open, especially when there was public comment on it,” he said. “But prior to that, become as informed as you can, seeing both the pluses and the minuses. Go in with an open mind at the meeting to listen to the people and their concerns and then make a decision.”
Lange learned that sometimes the easiest solution isn’t always the best, he said.
“There’s always a lot of quick and easy fixes for controversial things, but there’s also the long range,” he said. “The city is going to be around here much longer than any of us are going to be.”
Lange said he knew it was time to retire, even though he enjoyed serving on the council.
“It’s just time,” he said.
Lange first ran and was elected to the council shortly after his youngest child graduated high school. Now, he has grandchildren approaching high school age and wants to be able to go to their activities, he said.
“My perspective is that this is an obligation. You need to attend the meetings, and there are very few excuses for not attending them. I think in my 20 years, I missed two (city council) meetings,” he said. “That was a lot of meetings.”
Norfolk should be in good hands with the current council, though, Lange said.
“I think the council’s taken a more aggressive and more active role (since he first joined). It’s just greater involvement. I think the council’s taken a leadership role,” he said. “I’m real encouraged by this group of council members and the mayor that we have.”
Lange said he would miss serving on the council, but he may still be a familiar face at meetings.
“I’m going to go to them or watch them online. I always think there’s some value I can add just helping along with suggestions,” Lange said. “I have time and I think it’s my responsibility to do what I can do. I’m not going to go and sit in a rocking chair on my porch and wait for the good Lord to call me home.”
DICK PFEIL WAS first elected to the council in 2012.
His time on the council has helped give him a positive outlook on the city and its future, he said.
The city staff, for example, does its jobs well, “they make the city run and run well,” he said.
And with the current city council, “we’re in really good hands,” Pfeil said. “They’re visionaries.”
But the city alone isn’t responsible for Norfolk’s bright future, Pfeil said.
“You get a lot of private citizens who are investing their own money in this vision,” he said. “People see what Norfolk can really be.”
Like Lange, Pfeil learned to address his constituents’ concerns, he said.
“You get a lot of phone calls,” Pfeil said. “Some of them are even nice.”
Pfeil said he might miss being on the council at first, but he was ready to retire from it.
“I was ready, it was time to come off. Eight years was enough,” he said. “You get put on a lot of things. It keeps you busy.”
Like Lange, Pfeil said he wants to stay involved in the city, but he hasn’t decided specifically how yet.