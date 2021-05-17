Getting rid of grass clippings and fallen branches will be easier once the multimillion dollar upgrades to the Norfolk Transfer Station are complete.
The Norfolk City Council approved a $4.35 million contract for improvements to the transfer station at Monday night’s meeting.
These improvements are designed to make the station more efficient and include improvements such as:
— New maintenance building
— Evening and inclement weather yard waste dropoff
— Grading and paving improvements
— New scales and scale house
Space has been set aside for a possible recycling facility in the northeast part of the site, said city engineer Steve Rames.
The city is working to develop a business plan for a recycling center that would serve as a hub for recycling in Northeast Nebraska. This could be located at the transfer station, but the city also is considering buying existing structure for the facility.
This project didn’t happen overnight, Rames said.
“The last couple of years, we’ve been in the design process for a master plan of improvements at the transfer station,” Rames said.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the council’s vote was an important step toward modernization of the transfer station.
“This has been a long process, going on two to three years, for really updating and modernizing the transfer station to create efficiencies within the site, which is really the purpose of all of this,” he said.