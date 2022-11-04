Somehow, I managed to reach my seventh decade of life without having ever bobbed for apples. You may not think that this is a catastrophe or even worthy of mention, but I contend that it is.
By the time you get to be an adult, you should have developed finesse at certain things, don’t you think? After all, imagine if you learned to use a fork when you were 61 years old. People would laugh at you, right? People laugh at toddlers learning to use a fork, but that’s in good humor. When people laugh at a 61-year-old, it’s because they think that he or she is pathetic.
Same with bobbing for apples. I’m not just guessing here. I know — because my son laughed at me. Yes, he laughed.
I decided that bobbing for apples would make a fun activity for Halloween night. Of course, I thought that it would make a fun activity for everyone else. I had planned to be merely a cheering onlooker. But I was coaxed and cajoled and bullied into it myself — so there I was, at 60-plus, trying to figure out how the whole bobbing-for-apples thing worked, as I had never done it before. Who knew that something that looks so simple could be so hard?
Anyway, apparently, I stuck out my tongue as I lowered my head into the tub of water to get an apple. My son thought that I looked ridiculous — and laughed at me. Humph! Perhaps this is payback for laughing at him when he learned to use a fork. In any event, I contend that sticking out one’s tongue while bobbing for apples is a balancing technique. It must be, right?
And bobbing for apples is not just about finesse. Bobbing for apples is also about true athleticism. That’s right — athleticism. (If I hadn’t known before that I wasn’t athletic, I certainly know it now.)
Bobbing for apples involves timing to connect with a moving apple, just like a volleyball player must time her connection with the volleyball; speed to beat opponents, just like marathoners need speed to win races; endurance to continue the repetitive motion of bobbing one’s head, just like a jump roper needs endurance to repetitively skip rope; and the ability to use one’s neck muscles, just like a soccer player must use neck muscles for heading the ball.
In fact, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to suggest that bobbing for apples should become an Olympic sport.
If you want to argue that bobbing for apples is just a silly child’s game suitable only for picnics and Halloween parties, I must point out that tug-of-war used to be an Olympic sport. Granted, it is no longer an Olympic event, but it once was.
And if you want to argue that just the name “bobbing for apples” sounds unseemly, I have just one word to say to you: “Curling.”
Think about this: Bobbing for apples is certainly entertaining to watch. At the risk of alienating some readers, I contend that bobbing for apples would probably be more popular than badminton. Since suffering through grade school P.E. class, most of us would rather not play badminton, much less watch it. I imagine that even gym teachers dread that unit.
Bobbing for apples is also good for the planet. Compare planting trees to grow apples to, for example, the manufacturing process to create basketballs.
Bobbing for apples probably has no chance of being added to the Olympic lineup — and I definitely have no chance of being added to the team.
