Coronavirus — the roller coaster

On a roller coaster, people are taken in circles, turned upside down, and plummeted toward the ground; however, the ride eventually ends and everything goes back to normal.

Similarly, COVID-19 has thrown us all over the place, and most of us are still getting our bearings; however, this pandemic will eventually end.

When we ride roller coasters, it feels as if we’re going a million miles an hour, and this is true for life in a pandemic. I must constantly remind myself to enjoy the present and not solely focus on the future, a future without COVID-19. I was ready for the end of 2020, but now it’s already March of 2021. Time flies, and I can’t believe graduation’s only a few months away.

The state has started easing COVID-19 restrictions, and this is key if we want this roller coaster ride to end. I’ve learned we’re stronger when we’re together and support one another, and this is made easier when we can physically gather together, whether it’s at a high school event, church, or even as a family.

With that being said, we must continue following CDC guidelines, not only for our own safety but for the safety of others. Many are scared, and we must show each other that we’re doing everything in our power to stay safe and protect one another. After all, everyone must wear seatbelts on a roller coaster.

Restrictions are in place for you and loved ones

The state is opening up. Governor Ricketts stated that he wants Nebraska to go back to green despite the governor refusing to test for the COVID variants here in Nebraska he says we are ready to go back to the green this is a bad idea.

Easing COVID restrictions is not in Nebraska’s favor

What is everywhere and annoying, but one of the most important things happening worldwide today? If you guessed COVID-19 restrictions, you’d be correct. It is time once again to talk about restrictions because of a new development: The easing of restrictions specifically, in Nebraska. This i…

Restrictions are lessening, problems are increasing

Recently, Nebraska has been easing the restrictions from COVID. More people are being allowed at the different events that are being held in the state. Is that really a good thing? In some ways, it can be considered good, but in other ways, it can be considered pretty bad.

Coronavirus — the roller coaster

Personal responsibility still important

It has been a full year since COVID-19 has entered the United States. Since then, everyone’s lives have changed forever. COVID death numbers have risen, fallen, and then risen again. Now, numbers are falling again, and it seems that we may have been able to flatten the curve.

Nebraskans have done a good job being precautious

According to the New York Times, Nebraska has seen a 14% decrease in new COVID cases over the past two weeks in comparison to the weeks prior. Nebraska is among the best states at keeping cases to a minimum.

