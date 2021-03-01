Coronavirus — the roller coaster

On a roller coaster, people are taken in circles, turned upside down, and plummeted toward the ground; however, the ride eventually ends and everything goes back to normal.
Similarly, COVID-19 has thrown us all over the place, and most of us are still getting our bearings; however, this pandemic will eventually end.
When we ride roller coasters, it feels as if we’re going a million miles an hour, and this is true for life in a pandemic. I must constantly remind myself to enjoy the present and not solely focus on the future, a future without COVID-19. I was ready for the end of 2020, but now it’s already March of 2021. Time flies, and I can’t believe graduation’s only a few months away.
The state has started easing COVID-19 restrictions, and this is key if we want this roller coaster ride to end. I’ve learned we’re stronger when we’re together and support one another, and this is made easier when we can physically gather together, whether it’s at a high school event, church, or even as a family.
With that being said, we must continue following CDC guidelines, not only for our own safety but for the safety of others. Many are scared, and we must show each other that we’re doing everything in our power to stay safe and protect one another. After all, everyone must wear seatbelts on a roller coaster.