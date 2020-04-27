Ah. Summer break at last. Except, it’s two months early.
Although many students see this “coronacation” as something amazing, it really isn’t. I, for one, was ready for a break. With fifteen extra-curricular activities, school and a job, time wasn’t really something I had.
When news first came around, I was so relieved I could take a break for two weeks. However, what we are experiencing now is far from what I wanted. The first couple days were pretty great. However, as I started focusing more on my homework, I started disliking this more. Sure, I have more time to relax and stay at home, but I have become so accustomed to going to school at 6:30 in the morning and coming home at 10 at night, that I don’t know what to do with my time.
Luckily, one positive thing has come out of this experience- time management. I’m so used to having my days planned out to the minute and only having two hours at home to do homework that I was used to a routine. Now, we have more work to do, but also more time to do it.
At first, I was struggling to figure out how much to do and how much time to spend on it, but I think I’ve locked down a system.
Though I don’t like the cancellation of all these events, I can’t complain. While others don’t have the opportunity to do the things they’re missing out on right now next year, I do because I’m a junior.
However, this coronacation has impacted other aspects of my life. For example, another struggle I have faced is living with people again.
Both of my siblings moved out last year, so it had gotten really quiet around the house. Also, because I was so busy this year, I didn’t really see my parents all that much. But now, my brother is back from college, and I’m always home, so I’m bound to run into them.
I also have an opportunity to work more, and it’s good I can save the money since I can’t go out and spend it.
Although this quarantine hasn’t really made that much of a mark on my life, I still recognize the huge effects it has had on other people and the severity of the consequences.
It has almost been three weeks since I have been out of school and I’m unfortunately running out of things to do. I’ve read countless books, written songs, and painted many canvases, so if you have an idea for a new hobby, send it my way.