The growing season for sorghum in Nebraska is all year.
While the crop in Nebraska has a growing season limited by frost, like corn and other more traditional crops raised in the Cornhusker State, it is one of the fastest growing crops among Nebraska farmers.
“In the last two years, sorghum acres in Nebraska has increased by 99%,” said Nate Blum, who serves as the executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board. “We’re still a small fish in that it represents about 300,000 acres, but it is still a 99% increase.”
The crop continues to find new uses and expanded markets, which helps to boost the demand for more acres.
And for Blum, that growth means there is no offseason after the grain is in the bin.
Blum will leave on Friday for Rome, where he will represent Nebraska Grain Sorghum producers at the opening ceremony of the International Year of Millet (IYM). Earlier this year, the United Nations General Assembly voted to designate 2023 as the International Year of Millet.
The IYM will open with a ceremony at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) at the Sheikh Zayed Centre in Rome on Dec. 6. Sorghum is included in the IYM as a “major millet” alongside other members of the poaceae of grains. The poaceae is a family of flowering plants, including grasses, such as the cereal grasses.
So why is sorghum gaining in popularity?
Part of it is promotion, including by the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board. Blum travels to high schools across the state and shares information about sorghum. This past week, he spoke at Norfolk High School.
Among the students he talks to are FFA students, some of whom live on a farm. While most of those students are familiar with sorghum, his talk might plant a seed that encourages their parents to plant the versatile crop or leads to a future farmer trying it as part of a crop rotation.
The talks also help to germinate interest in a career in sorghum, which can be everything from promotion to research that helps to develop more uses for it.
But probably the biggest reason for sorghum’s growth is new markets.
“The price for sorghum last year was about 20 cents (per bushel) more than corn,” Blum said. “We’re not quite that high this year, but I think we will be once China authorizes purchases. We have had high demand from buyers, with China in particular, looking for grain with the drought and everything and there isn’t just as much available.”
And when it comes to drought, sorghum could be part of the answer to changing climate conditions. That’s because it doesn’t require as much as water as corn — as much as two-thirds less.
“Not only that, when it gets really dry, it can go dormant, just like your lawn when it turns brown,” Blum said. “As soon as you get some more rain, it will perk back up. It has more than one pollination cycle, so while that will affect the yield, you can still get yield.”
There were areas of southwest Nebraska that had extreme drought this year and sorghum still produced 30 to 50 bushels per acre without any rain since planting, Blum said. These farmers’ neighbors who grew corn didn’t get any yield, he said.
Most of the growth in acres in Nebraska has been in central Nebraska, but part of it occurred in Northeast Nebraska as well, Blum said.
Sorghum does well in hot, arid conditions, including states like Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Nebraska is the fourth biggest producer, behind those states. It also is grown in places like Africa and India.
Nebraska had a hail storm that wiped out some of the corn crop in the middle of this year. Some of the fields were replaced with sorghum, which has a shorter growing season.
“We love corn and wheat and soybeans and everything else, too,” Blum said. “It just makes a lot of sense to have sorghum in the crop rotation for a lot of reasons.”
Blum is seeking to continue the momentum sorghum has achieved. He was invited to Rome to attend because of his role as president of Sorghum United, which is an international collaborative group focused on markets development and the creation of uniform messaging. Sorghum United was founded in February 2022 and is facilitated by Blum.
The group has about 50 sorghum industry stakeholders, including a representative from the United Sorghum checkoff program. Members are located on every continent except Antarctica.
Another strength of sorghum is that it does not contain gluten, a protein found in wheat and many grains. Because of diet, many people cannot eat foods that contain gluten.
Sorghum also has a high nutritional value compared with many other grains like rice, wheat, oats and corn. It is high in protein and has more than a dozen vitamins and minerals.
There’s been a steady rise in grocery products made from sorghum. Three of the gluten-free flour mixes sold at some Target stores in Nebraska, for example, have sorghum in them.
“The Cheerios that my wife eats have sorghum in them,” Blum said. “Kind bars are using sorghum in some of their products.”
And the fastest growing industry for sorghum is pet food. A few years ago, the pet food industry tried to go grain free.
While that was a wonderful sentiment, over time, many dogs got heart disease.
“They went back and adopted sorghum,” Blum said. “Let’s face it. It’s good for people, and it’s good for pets, too.”