Cool gifts

It’s that time of year when I need some really good inspiration on what gifts to buy. I am about 10% done with Christmas shopping with 0% ideas on what else should be purchased. It wouldn’t be so hard except for the idea that our kids change. I used to be able to get Nerf guns and Lego sets across the board. That doesn’t work so much for these 20-something adults so I’m once again scrambling for ideas. If you’re in the same boat, I did find a few unique ideas that I may be using in the next couple of weeks.
One gift that I’ve already purchased is a mystery puzzle. Personally, I detest puzzles, but we have kids who love them and love mysteries and, with this puzzle, the mystery is solved as they put together the puzzle. It seems like the worst puzzle ever. Are you not even sure what picture you’re trying to put together? I’m not sure how it works, but it’s getting wrapped and put under the tree for one lucky recipient.
Another item that could be fun is a portable ping pong set. Ping pong paddles, net and balls are stored in a travel case that can be taken anywhere and then set up for a quick ping pong tournament as long as you have a table to clamp the net onto. What person on your gift list couldn’t use a quick ping pong game wherever or whenever they like?
If you have any cooking aficionados (we have a couple), you may want to give them black truffle oil this Christmas. It’s supposed to be some fancy gourmet flavor that can be put on popcorn, pasta, eggs, whatever you like. I’m ordering a couple jars of this.
I also purchased the Taco vs. Burrito Game, which is supposed to be a “wildly popular card game” that can be played by the entire family and also takes only 15 minutes from start to finish per game. We always need a new game at Christmastime and here we go.
We’ve given telescopes away before, but they were mostly the kid-type versions that hardly showed a crater on the moon. Now they have these compact telescopes that can be easily set up, traveled with, viewed through for about anyone. I’m not sure who, but at least one person will be getting a travel telescope this Christmas.
If none of these gifts inspire you, you may want to consider Therapy Clay (Play-Doh for adults), long-range walkie-talkies for kids or an alligator wall light made from a real alligator head.
The countdown is on. Happy wrapping!