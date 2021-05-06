A former Chicago man convicted of the 2010 murder of Norfolkan Timothy Warren Jr. has filed a motion to have his murder conviction and subsequent prison sentence vacated.
According to Madison County court documents, De’Aris Trice, 31, is seeking to have his sentence vacated by Judge James Kube at a hearing scheduled in Madison County District Court later this month.
The motion by Trice to have his sentence vacated hinges on three allegations:
— His representation at trial fell below an objective standard of reasonableness.
— There was insufficient evidence adduced by the state to convict Trice of murder.
— Constitutional mandates entitle Trice to proceed under the common-law procedure motion to vacate his conviction.
Trice, who was 21 at the time of the murder, is serving a prison term of 40 years to life stemming from the stabbing death of Warren during the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2010, at a Norfolk residence.
The fatal stabbing occurred at a party in which Warren had gotten into a fight with another man at the party. At some point during the scuffle, Warren was stabbed by a third person; it was later determined upon witness interviews that Trice was the person responsible for stabbing Warren in the abdomen area.
Warren, who was 27, died at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk a couple of hours after the stabbing.
Trice fled to Chicago after the stabbing, but a family member later convinced Trice to turn himself in to the Chicago police. He was later extradited to Madison County.
A jury found Trice guilty of second-degree murder in November 2011, but on direct appeal to the Nebraska Court of Appeals, the conviction was reversed because the trial court gave the jury an improper step instruction.
The jury was instructed to find Trice of second-degree murder if it found beyond a reasonable doubt that he had killed intentionally, but without premeditation, according to court documents.
The jury was further instructed that only if prosecutors failed to prove one of those elements could it consider whether Trice had committed manslaughter, a less serious offense.
The instruction regarding manslaughter was determined to be faulty because of a later decision made by the state Supreme Court in a separate case.
The state Supreme Court found that the jury should have been allowed to consider whether the killing of Warren was intentional but provoked by an unforeseen quarrel, constituting manslaughter.
Trice was granted a bench trial in September 2014 after waiving his right to a jury trial. Kube again found Trice guilty of second-degree murder and handed down the same sentence of 40 years to life in prison in November 2014.
In his latest appeal made to the Nebraska Supreme Court in 2016, Trice argued the trial court was wrong to allow transcripts of statements from some witnesses to be used as evidence. He also said his sentence was excessive.
No evidence was found by the high court that the trial court acted erroneously.
Trice’s recent request to have his conviction vacated also focuses on an allegation that his trial defense was “inadequate.”
A document submitted to the court on behalf of Trice said the defendant’s trial counsel failed to perform a function that a reasonably competent attorney would perform.
“In this particular instance, trial counsel failed to perform at least as well as a lawyer that is competent in the area of law in Madison County, Nebraska …,” the document said.
Trice also said that had he known he would not be able to confront his accusers or cross-examine other witnesses in a bench trial, he would have chosen to have a jury trial as opposed to a stipulated bench trial.
The document alleges that Trice “had absolutely no idea of what he was doing when he agreed to the stipulated bench trial, and did not understand the consequences of such a proceeding.”
Further, there was testimony during trial that Warren was stabbed inside Trice’s home and then continued to fight with several people outside in the yard, according to Trice.
Warren even fought with paramedics once they arrived on scene, and an evidentiary hearing would support these assertions, according to Trice.
Trice concluded his request by asking the court to invoke its inherent judicial power and either vacate his conviction or schedule an evidentiary hearing and appoint counsel to represent him.
Trice’s hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 24, at 2:30 p.m. in Madison County District Court. He has remained incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Corrections since being sentenced.