When flooding hit Northeast Nebraska last March, a lot of work was needed to fix the destruction that was left behind. But it also hindered projects that had been in the works long before anyone saw a flood coming.
Steve Rames, Norfolk city engineer, said long-term plans for projects such as street reconstruction are planned and budgeted years in advance. Some of the major projects that were on deck for the city in 2019 included Braasch Avenue from First Street to Fifth Street.
But the timing of the floods came right before the city was planning to hire a contractor to complete the work in summer 2019. No contractors even came forward with a bid that summer for that project.
Katie Wilson, executive director of the Associated General Contractors of America Nebraska chapter, said it started to become clear a disaster was about to develop right before the floods.
Wilson said she and other representatives of the construction industry met with the Nebraska Department of Transportation on March 12.
“We knew there was going to be some flooding and there would be damage,” Wilson said. “The next day, the dam broke, literally and figuratively.”
From there, fixing immediate damage and transitioning into working on less immediate repairs, along with already scheduled contracts, began.
Emergency repairs were ordered and fixed within weeks of the initial disaster. But Wilson said water remained throughout the state, which made it difficult to begin in some areas.
“There were some parts that were underwater for months,” she said.
Norfolk, for the most part, emerged relatively unscathed. At least one street, Monroe Avenue, was damaged and required emergency repairs last year. Several bridges also were damaged by scouring, a form of erosion, but not closed. And several miles of trails that are inside the banks of the levee were also severely damaged, and work will begin soon to repair them back to working order.
The biggest cost in the aftermath was to the decades-old levee system. Rames said the levee performed well under the extreme circumstances.
“It fared very well,” Rames said. “Yes, there was damage, but it’s not made to sustain flows for a long period of time. In those kinds of events, the kind of damage was what we would expect.”
The levee did not overflow or break, which saved Norfolk from devastation seen in other areas of Nebraska.
But the sheer amount and force of the water it was forced to hold caused some erosion damage that will be repaired later this year.
“(The damage) is caused by the turbulence as the water moves through the ripraps at certain areas,” Rames said. “That turbulence stirs up the mud at the bottom and creates a big hole.”
While there have been warnings about a possible repeat of last year, Wilson said the signs so far indicate it will remain relatively calm.
Rames said bidding and construction is largely back on track, as the city is preparing to award bids for 2021 and beyond.
Braasch Avenue is now slated for construction this summer and should be completed next year. However, the bid awarded to Penro Construction of Pender came in well over the estimated $3.5 million the project was originally projected to cost.
Another project that had to be pushed back was the construction of River Point Square, which is a small park planned next to the Johnny Carson mural near Third Street and Norfolk Avenue. A bid will likely be awarded in April or May.
Paving and bridge contractors remain in high demand and will probably have no trouble finding work even years from now.
“There’s definitely no shortage of work,” Wilson said.
But while there is no shortage of work, Wilson said one of the biggest hurdles for contractors in the aftermath of the floods and beyond is finding people to do the work.
“As we all know, there’s already an issue with workforce in this state, so this compounded the issue,” Wilson said. “If we had enough people to do this work, we would have a lot fewer problems.”
Wilson said that overall, however, the construction industry and the government worked well under pressure, as much of the major damage to state highways and bridges has been fixed or in the process of being fixed.
“This was a big problem to deal with in a short time frame, on top of the regular work and issues we go through,” Wilson said. “But we managed to get it done.”