Continuing the tradition

Libraries began as storehouses of information, but they were not open to just anyone. It took a long time until the first public library in the United States was established.
In 1833, Peterborough, New Hampshire, invested its money in a library that was free to use as opposed to a lending library supported by member contributions. From the library’s website, “The Peterborough Town Library’s claim to importance is not that it was the first library to which the public had access, for such libraries had existed before 1833. Rather, its importance rests in its being created on the principle, accepted at Town Meeting, that the public library, like the public school, was deserving of maintenance by public taxation and should be owned and managed by the people of the community, who thereby ceased to be dependent upon private munificence.”
Now, more than 180 years later, cities and towns all across our nation continue the tradition of funding public libraries for their communities. The return on investment for a public library is quite interesting.
For example, in the 2018-19 fiscal year at the Norfolk Public Library, adult books, DVDs and other materials circulated 152,346 times. With an average cost of $20 for these materials, it can be calculated that residents collectively saved $3,046,920 of their own money by using the library instead of purchasing these items. In the same year, children’s books, DVDs and other materials circulated 99,215 times. Using an average cost of $15 for these materials, it can be calculated that families, teachers, daycares and other residents collectively saved $1,488,225.
Looking at the total operating revenue for that year and the total amount residents would spend without a library, we can calculate that for every $1 allotted to the library, residents receive around a $3.75 return of value. That value doesn’t even include meeting room use, makerspace equipment or program opportunities, so the true return on investment is actually even higher.
A library card itself has no monetary value. As Karen Drevo, our youth services supervisor, says, “You couldn’t sell it on Craigslist or eBay for anything.” But a library card does have value as it opens doors to a wealth of knowledge. Consider a high school student preparing to take college entrance exams. With a library card, the student could check out test prep materials or use the Learning Express online resource without spending a single cent. Even without a library card, the student could find study space and access free Wi-Fi every day of the week.
If you’re curious about how much your own library card is worth, use the Library Value Calculator on the American Library Association website. http://www.ala.org/advocacy/library-value-calculator.
A public library provides tangible and intangible resources alike for its community to use. At the Norfolk Public Library, you can find resources like study space, auto repair information, computer access, language learning materials, sensory play, reading recommendations, Storytime Online Live and so much more. The collective skills, talents and knowledge strengthened by using library resources are intrinsic to a high quality of life in Norfolk.